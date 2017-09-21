Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Wed Sep 14 | 12:00 AM - 11:55 AM

NFL Notes: Belichick strikes optimistic tune

Patriots Mailbag: Defensive Standouts, Rookie Reports, and Other Takeaways From Week 1

Mac Jones aiming to be ready for Steelers

After Further Review: Breaking Down the Patriots Offensive Performance in Week 1

James White to make broadcasting booth debut during NFL's Week 2

Finding building blocks from Patriots loss to Miami

4 Keys from Patriots season-opening loss to Dolphins

Game Observations: Ten Takeaways as Patriots Stumble Out of the Gate in Loss to Dolphins

Bill Belichick 9/11: "Not enough good things to win"

Matthew Judon 9/11: "We're going to go back out there and work"

Devin McCourty 9/11: "We had too many bad plays"

Press Pass: Players Discuss Season Opening Loss

Inactive Analysis: Isaiah Wynn, Jakobi Meyers, Ty Montgomery Active for Patriots vs. Dolphins

Week 1: Patriots - Dolphins Injury Report

10 to watch: Patriots look to break Dolphins win streak in opener

Expert Predictions: Week 1 picks for Patriots at Dolphins

What They're Saying: Miami Dolphins

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Week 1 at Miami

Why Patriots' Jonathan Jones is 'key part' of containing Tyreek Hill

Can Patriots Revamped Defense Find Answers Against Dolphins RPO Attack?

Transcript: Devin McCourty Press Conference 9/21

New England Patriots Safety Devin McCourty addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, September 20, 2017

Sep 21, 2017 at 04:00 AM
New England Patriots

Q: Malcolm Butler admitted sometimes feeling frustrated or sorry for himself. Have you noticed that and tried to encourage him? Or has it been something he has been able to put aside on his own?

DM: I feel a little bit like a shrink. I don't know. I think he's always had a good attitude when he's come into work. If he's felt like that, I think he's probably kind of just kept it to himself. I mean, we all have - you talk about from training camp on - we've all had days where you don't feel like being here and all of that. That's a part of being and spending so many hours here. I don't know. I just try to always encourage everybody and stay upbeat. I mean, the other day in practice I was jumping around. I think that's a part of it is just trying to have fun, but all of us are in our own situation. I mean, now that you say that, I'll probably pay more attention and just try to keep him upbeat.

Q: Where you able to take anything from your joint practices against Deshaun Watson that you can use on Sunday?

DM: Some of it. I mean, we went back and watched some of that and tried to kind of mesh it all together with the Cincinnati game and really the second half of the Jacksonville game where he was in there, try to draw some comparisons and see what's similar, what's a little different. The good thing about that is obviously a lot of times we go against rookie quarterbacks, you just have the preseason and for us the game-and-a-half, but now we also have that film. It's kind of just turned into a part of the breakdown. We've gotten to watch that and everything we did from two-minute drill, third down, red area. That's all a part of the breakdown to me when we're watching film. Our coaches always do a great job of going through all of that and bringing out certain plays that are key. As players, it's hard sometimes to watch the game and then us trying to go back through the training camp practices, so I think our coaches have done a great job of throwing those in there and kind of meshing it all together as far as game and practice.

Q: As far as understanding playing speed, is it helpful to have gone against a player rather than just watched him on film?

DM: Yeah, I mean, I guess that's one thing we definitely know is he can run. If we don't keep him in the pocket and try to surround him as much as possible - on a play like he had against Cincinnati, [it] is not just a one-time thing or like some great play. He has that where he can do that at any moment and any game and can do it multiple times. That's something that I don't think we have to go out there and let him run for 40 yards and then say, 'Oh man, he's fast.' You know, I think that's something we obviously already know and have to be prepared for. Obviously, knowing it and stopping it are two different things, so we'll have to really work to that. It's something we've talked about all week so far, so it's definitely a focus of the defense.

Q: How do you take the win you had in New Orleans and start stacking wins together?

DM: I just think mentality. We have to have a blue-collar, bring your lunch pail to work type of attitude every day. I think we're working on that. We're staying at it. How we practiced yesterday and today - a part of that is what we practiced in yesterday. Being out there, it's windy, it's raining, it's a little chillier than it's been and try to have a good practice and get the things we need to get done. I think that carries over more than anything of just, 'Oh, today was good.' It's a mentality to make each day good, and I think we're working on that. It's still a work in progress, obviously. Like we always talk about here, it doesn't matter how good the week is that we feel going into the game. If we don't play well, then it's kind of all for not. So, we've got to keep working throughout the end of this weekend and go out there and play well Sunday.

Q: How is the communication in the secondary?

DM: It's still a work in progress. I mean, each time, different things come up - it could be new, it could be something similar - and we just keep talking through it. I think one of the best things for us always is after practice in the meeting rooms. Defensively, we're always communicating, talking, we're making the calls we made out on the field. Sometimes we make a call that, at the moment, we thought was right, but we get in there, we watch it, it's like, 'Hey, I called this but I think this will work out better,' and we'll talk about that right in the meeting room. I think that allows us to develop communication off the field because, I mean, once you get in the season, we can't practice everything that will come up in the game. But, just being able to sit through the practice film and to sit through some game film and decide exactly how we're going to call stuff and then try to keep that consistent once we get out there in the game allows us to keep getting better at communicating. But, it's something we've got to just keep doing and, hopefully, each week, each game it improves and we get to the point where it's like second nature.

Q: Even though it's early in the season, the Patriots pass defense is ranked 31st in the league. That must dismay you, right?

DM: Thanks for telling me. Sounds about right, though. We haven't played the best football that we know we can. Obviously, if you give up big plays, that's not going to rank you pretty high in pass defense. Like I said, obviously we have a lot of work to get done and it's something we've just got to keep improving.

Q: What has the team been missing without Matthew Slater and his leadership the last few weeks?

DM: Yeah, I mean, especially for me, Slate's two years older than me. So, since I came here, he's always been that constant voice, constant leadership and presence in the locker room and obviously on the field. But, I think the one thing Slate does that's hard for anybody else to do is how he relates to everyone. So, even with him not being out there in games and him being on the sideline in the Kansas City game and him always in the locker room - he's still here now. He'll be here till probably 6:30, 7 o'clock, and you can always count on him to be there to talk. So, his presence really hasn't been missing. Obviously, on the field, it definitely is, but he's still been around and been able to be himself. I think guys really lean on that and need that. I know, obviously as another co-captain with him, it's very important to have that for me to be able to lean on Slate, just because of his leadership and how strong-willed he is and his character.

Q: Does it affect the mood in the locker room to not have the energy of guys like Slater or Julian Edelman?

DM: I think you adjust. I think one of the good things is, after the game, having someone to break it down is a good feeling. You know, even though having to replace Slate [is unfortunate], but at least we could do that. We didn't have to worry about that Game 1 because we fell short. But, I think other than that, I just always remember [Jerod] Mayo used to always be the guy when we came out before the game, you've seen us jumping around. Mayo would do it and then Mayo got hurt, and then Chandler Jones did it. So, it's always somebody stepping up. I think that's the key to everything, whether it's stepping up on an offensive role, a defensive role, a special teams role is the next man up and somebody seeing, 'We have a void here. I need to step in and do it.' I think the good thing for us is we usually have a couple guys that are willing to do that. When it's your turn, you've just got to step up and be ready.

Q: We saw the video on Patriots.com of you breaking the team down after the win at New Orleans. What is the locker room like after a loss? Do you guys still break it down as a team?

DM: Yeah, we break it down. It's not quite like that, but no, we still break it down and, 'Pats on three.' Usually, Slate's in there and he talks about sticking together. I think that's one of the biggest things - we win together, we lose together. You just try to turn the page and move on, so we always focus on that. Hopefully, we won't have to do that many times.

Q: Would you rather get new Uggs or Tom Brady's book for Christmas?

DM: Uggs, no offense. Uggs just seem a little more comfier, and they do very well if you need to wrap them up and pass them on as a gift.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 9/12

Read the full transcript from Patriots quarterback Mac Jones press conference on Monday, September 12, 2022.

news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/12

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Monday, September 12, 2022.

news

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 9/11

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and select players comment on their 7-20 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, September 11, 2022.

news

Miami Dolphins Postgame Quotes 9/11

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel and select players comment on their 20-7 win over the New England Patriots on Sunday, September 11, 2022.

news

What They're Saying: Miami Dolphins

A look at what Miami Dolphins coaches and players are saying about their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.

news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/7

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Wednesday, September 7, 2022.

news

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 9/7

Read the full transcript from Patriots quarterback Mac Jones press conference on Wednesday, September 7, 2022.

news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/6

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Tuesday, September 6, 2022.

news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/4

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Sunday, September 4, 2022.

news

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 8/31

Read the full transcript from Patriots quarterback Mac Jones press conference on Wednesday, August 31, 2022.

news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 8/30

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Tuesday, August 30, 2022.

news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 8/29

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Monday, August 29, 2022.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Make Series of Roster Moves

Jones' return offers secondary boost

Aristocrat Gaming™ Named an Official Partner of the New England Patriots and Gillette Stadium

Patriots Mailbag: Defensive Standouts, Rookie Reports, and Other Takeaways From Week 1

NFL Notes: Belichick strikes optimistic tune

Mac Jones aiming to be ready for Steelers

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Sights and Sounds: Week 1 at Miami Dolphins

Get an inside look at the Patriots 20-7 loss from the Miami Dolphins in this week's edition of Sights & Sounds.

Press Pass: Coaches discuss turning the page to the Steelers

Patriots coaches Matt Patricia, Jerod Mayo, Steve Belichick and more address the media on Tuesday, September 13, 2022.

Nick Caley 9/13: "I thought we started the first drive the right way"

Patriots tight ends coach Nick Caley addresses the media on Tuesday, September 13, 2022.

Brian Belichick 9/13: "We've made the corrections and we're moving on"

Patriots safeties coach Brian Belichick addresses the media on Tuesday, September 13, 2022.

DeMarcus Covington 9/13: "We always look for improvement"

Patriots defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington addresses the media on Tuesday, September 13, 2022.

Ross Douglas 9/13: "Every day we want to establish a high level of performance"

Patriots wide receivers coach Ross Douglas addresses the media on Tuesday, September 13, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

2022 Throwback Games: Your Way

Vote on our in-stadium throwback designs for 10/9 and 12/1 and be entered to win a VIP Game Day Host Package for the first throwback game on October 9, 2022 vs. Detroit Lions courtesy of Socios.com.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

James White caps off a brilliant career

James White held his retirement press conference on Tuesday night, putting a finishing touch on a standout championship career.

Photos: Patriots reveal red throwback alternate uniforms for 2022

The New England Patriots unveiled new throwback alternate uniforms to be worn on select games during the 2022 NFL season. Check out photos of Patriots players Kendrick Bourne, David Andrews, Matthew Judon & Matthew Slater wearing the new jerseys, pants and helmet for the first time, and take a close up look at the details, which feature a red jersey with white and blue shoulder stripes, white pants with red and blue stripes and a white helmet with the Pat Patriot logo.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising