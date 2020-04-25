Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri May 06 - 12:00 AM | Sun May 08 - 11:57 PM

Strange But True: Raw O-line rookie could play immediate role

Pats from the Past: Episode 33, Jerod Mayo

Inside The Draft Room: Patriots select Marcus Jones

Press Pass: Patriots picks on their 2022 NFL Draft experience

Mack Wilson embracing "fresh start" with Patriots

Mac Jones gets shoutout during 'Family Guy' episode

Patriots Mailbag: Breaking down the draft

NFL Notes: Grading the Patriots draft

Recap: Meet the Patriots 2022 Draft Class

10 Key takeaways from Patriots 2022 draft

Reports: Patriots undrafted rookie signing roundup

Get to know new Patriots after Day 3 of 2022 NFL Draft

Experts react to Patriots 2022 NFL Draft Day 3 Picks

Inside The Draft Room: Patriots Select Tyquan Thornton

Matt Groh 4/29: "When you come back up, you don't want to miss out on a player"

'22 Draft Day 2: More dealing, more new players for Patriots

Get to know newest Patriots after first three rounds of 2022 NFL Draft

Analysis: Belichick may be putting faith in returning LBs

Experts react to Patriots 2022 NFL Draft Day 2 Picks

College Highlights: Marcus Jones, CB, Houston

Transcript: Dustin Woodard Conference Call 4/25

Read the full transcript from Patriots seventh round pick Dustin Woodard's conference call with the media on Saturday, April 25, 2020.

Apr 25, 2020 at 03:55 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

Q: What kind of contact did you have with the Patriots? Did you have a sense they were interested in you?

DW: Yeah, I had a sense that they were interested in me. I had a few FaceTime interviews with them going over a bunch of different stuff and always excited to hear from them. I was looking forward to today and it worked out for the best.

Q: Patriots love versatile offensive linemen. How versatile were you at Memphis playing in the American Athletic Conference?

DW: At first, I started two years at left guard. Then my junior year, I started at right guard for a year. Then senior year, they needed me to move over at center and I was more than happy and started a full season at center this past year. So, I was pretty versatile. I played every interior position on the offensive line and I was pretty excited about it.

Q: How big of a deal do you think your championship caliber experience from playing in the AAC Championship on a national stage is? You're always going to be playing under a spotlight with the Patriots. Do you think that experience helps?

DW: I mean, I was really excited. We had been very close to a championship my first three years at Memphis. We went to the championship three times in my four years out there. Two of the times, we just couldn't finish, and I think this past year, everything changed. We grew as a team and we grew individually, as well. I thought it just worked out for the best. Overall, I do think it will help. It's always great to win a championship, but when a team has great bonding and relationships, that really helps and that's what helped us win a championship. So, I definitely think it would help.

Q: What was your pre-draft contact with the Patriots and were you surprised at all when you got the call?

DW: Kind of like what I said, I had a few FaceTime interviews, we went over plays, just to talk, different things. I had a good sense that the Patriots were pretty interested, but I didn't know what to expect. I was just pretty optimistic and I kept my faith. I think overall, it worked out for the best. I was extremely happy. I saw my name coming up on the screen and saw the phone call. I was just super pumped.

Q: It seems like from reading your bio, you're very smart and care about your academic work. Is that something that's true and something that you pitched yourself on to teams you spoke to?

DW: Oh yeah, that was something I held very close to me was my academics. I have a very strong and close family relationship and they always put academics, academics, academics. I tried my best to excel at academics, as well as do my best on the football field, and just with those core values, I think they really just pushed me to be a better person. I think it did.

Q: Do offensive linemen have other linemen they emulate or players you actually watch? I know quarterbacks watch other quarterbacks and so forth, but I was wondering if the same thing applied to offensive linemen?

DW: I don't have like a specific person, but as I watch professional athletes, I like to pick here and there. I'll be like, 'Oh, he does this very well. And this other guy does this very well.' And I try to emulate that in my game. I think just looking at them, learning from professional athletes that are in the league right now, I think it did make me a better collegiate player. Just little things like that, the little details and the footwork and how I work.

Q: Do you watch the technique?

DW: Yes, the technique definitely, yes ma'am. I think just watching that, it definitely helps me and helps my game overall.

Q: As a seventh-round draft pick, you know the odds might be stacked against you. How does being a seventh-round pick motivate you to try to work harder and make an impression to make the team?

DW: I'm just ready to get to work and do what's best for the team. I've always been a team player and wherever they need me, whatever I need to do, what kind of work I have to put in, I'm ready for it. I'm ready to step up at bat and do what I can to the best of my ability to help the team and help everybody, you know?

Q: Patriots center David Andrews went undrafted but is now a starter and a team captain. Does seeing that and knowing that, for the Patriots, it doesn't matter where you come from or where you're picked help in that thought process?

DW: Oh yeah, It definitely helps. Seeing that it's possible, just looking at players like that, it's pretty amazing. It doesn't matter where you come from. I believe that once you're in the door, like I said, it doesn't matter where you come from. As long as you put in the work, put in the effort, that's all you can control. If you can control that and do that to the best of your ability, usually good outcomes will prevail.

Q: New England has built up a championship tradition with Tom Brady and six Super Bowl titles. From your perspective now of being drafted by the Patriots in the first year after Brady, how excited are you to join an organization beginning a new era?

DW: I mean, I'm super excited. I'm looking forward to getting to work and starting and meeting everybody and meeting the new teammates and everybody. I'm looking forward to starting the new era and getting ready to work. Nothing really specific, I'm just ready.

Related Content

news

Transcript: Matt Groh Post-Draft Press Conference 4/30

Read the full transcript from Patriots Director of Player Personnel Matt Groh's post-draft press conference on Saturday, April 30, 2022.

news

Transcript: Bailey Zappe Conference Call 4/30

New England Patriots fourth-round draft pick Bailey Zappe addresses the media via conference call, Saturday, April 30.

news

Transcript: Pierre Strong Jr. Conference Call 4/30

New England Patriots fourth-round draft pick Pierre Strong addresses the media via conference call, Saturday, April 30.

news

Transcript: Chasen Hines Conference Call 4/30

New England Patriots sixth-round draft pick Chasen Hines addresses the media via conference call, Saturday, April 30.

news

Transcript: Jack Jones Conference Call 4/30

New England Patriots fourth round draft pick Jack Jones addresses the media via conference call, Saturday, April 30.

news

Transcript: Andrew Stueber Conference Call 4/30

New England Patriots seventh-round draft pick Andrew Stueber addresses the media via conference call, Saturday, April 30.

news

Transcript: Sam Roberts Conference Call 4/30

New England Patriots sixth-round draft pick Sam Roberts addresses the media via conference call, Saturday, April 30.

news

Transcript: Matt Groh Press Conference 4/29

Read the full transcript from Patriots Director of Player Personnel Matt Groh's press conference on Friday, April 29, 2022.

news

Transcript: Marcus Jones Conference Call 4/29

Read the full transcript from Patriots third round pick (85th overall) Marcus Jones conference call with the New England media on Friday, April 29, 2022.

news

Transcript: Tyquan Thornton Conference Call 4/29

New England Patriots second round draft pick Tyquan Thornton addresses the media via conference call, Friday, April 29.

news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 4/28

Read the full transcript from Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Thursday, April 28, 2022.

news

Transcript: Cole Strange Conference Call 4/29

New England Patriots first round draft pick Cole Strange addresses the media via conference call, Friday, April 29.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Release LB Terez Hall

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

Terrance Mitchell excited to land with Pats

Here's how Mac Jones' jersey sales stacked up with rest of NFL

Strange But True: Raw O-line rookie could play immediate role

Patriots Release RB Devine Ozigbo

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Terrance Mitchell 5/5: "I think every kid growing up in this era wanted to play for the Patriots"

Patriots cornerback Terrance Mitchell addresses the media on Thursday, May 5, 2022.

Press Pass: Patriots picks on their 2022 NFL Draft experience

Hear from Cole Strange, Tyquan Thornton, and Marcus Jones on their 2022 NFL Draft experience and more.

Inside The Draft Room: Patriots select Marcus Jones

Take a look behind the scenes as the Patriots selected their Third Round Pick Marcus Jones, 85th overall in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Former Patriots OL Sebastian Vollmer joins 'GMFB' to preview 2022 Munich Game

Former New England Pantriots offensive lineman Sebastian Vollmer joins "Good Morning Football" to preview the 2022 Munich Game.

One-on-One with Cole Strange

Tamara Brown sits down with Cole Strange to discuss the draft process and what it was like hearing his name called by New England. The former Tennessee-Chattanooga offensive lineman was selected by the Patriots 29th overall in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Mack Wilson 5/3: "It's a blessing to get fresh start"

Patriots linebacker Mack Wilson addresses the media on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Recap: Meet the Patriots 2022 Draft Class

The New England Patriots selected ten players in the 2022 NFL Draft. The following is a summary of those picks.

Patriots Announce 2022 Hall of Fame Finalists

An 18-person nomination committee selects Logan Mankins, Mike Vrabel and Vince Wilfork as the 2022 Patriots Hall of Fame finalists. Patriots fans now have until May 16 to vote for the finalist most deserving of hall of fame enshrinement.

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

With the NFL schedule set to be released on May 12, we take a look ahead to the Patriots regular season opponents for the 2022 season.

2022 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising