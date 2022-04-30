Official website of the New England Patriots

Transcript: Jack Jones Conference Call 4/30

New England Patriots fourth round draft pick Jack Jones addresses the media via conference call, Saturday, April 30.

Apr 30, 2022 at 03:24 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

Patriots CB - Jack Jones – 2022 Draft, Pick 121

Conference Call

April 30, 2022

Q: Congratulations. What was your initial reaction when you got the call?

JJ: Thank you. I appreciate it. My initial reaction was, I was shocked. I don't know. I was just, I was happy. I was lost for words. I didn't know what to say.

Q: You met with the Patriots a lot. What was it like getting to know them and what message did you want to convey to them during those meetings?

JJ: It was a good process, great process. I had a good time out there. I enjoyed everything. Everything was good when I went out there. Really, it was nothing bad.

Q: How would you describe your style of play?

JJ: I'm not sure. I mean, I don't really want to get into that. I just go out there and play my best every play. I don't know what type of style. I'm not sure.

Q: What do you consider your strengths?

JJ: Once again, I don't know. I just go out there and give it and play every play like it's my last.

Q: What have the Patriots conveyed to you about what your role might look like?

JJ: That I'm not sure about. I mean, once again, I've just got to go and try to help the team any way that I can. You know, it doesn't matter where I'm at. So, just help the team as much as I can. I can't really tell you what position though.

Q: Growing up is there a cornerback that maybe you looked up to, or you tried to model your game after?

JJ: I mean, honestly you learn something from everybody who plays the game of football. No matter what position it is, you can learn something small from anybody.

Q: Do you consider yourself a ball hawk at all?

JJ: I just go out there and play, play every play hard. I mean, I don't know. I'll just let you guys decide on that.

Q: You said how you were speechless, you were shocked, you were happy. What has it been like to share that moment with your family or whoever you're with on draft day today?

JJ: Thank you. It was a blessing. It was a blessing to have my family here to be around and experience this moment with me but now it's the next step. Now that I know what team I'm playing for, just go out there and give it my all and try to make the team.

Q: Who you are now both as a person and as a player, maybe compared to where you were a few years ago?

JJ: Thank you but I'm going to focus on my job and I'm going to control what I can control going forward. I'm looking to be the best teammate I could be and help the Patriots out anywhere that I can.

Q: What have you learned about yourself since you came back to football and going to Arizona State?

JJ: I learned from it. I'm looking forward to moving forward. I'm not really worried about the past. I'm working on my present right now, what I have going on and controlling what I can control.

