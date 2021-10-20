Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 10/20

QUARTERBACK MAC JONES

Press Conference

Wednesday, October 20, 2021

.On if he can correct his throwing mechanics:

MJ: It's an easy fix. I just need to set my feet better and make the throws. It just goes back to practice. It'll take care of itself.

On how much time he spends working on his throwing mechanics:

MJ: A lot of it is just what I see on film, self-correction, and listening to the people that have helped me for a long time and listening to the coaching staff here and just trying to find ways to improve whatever I'm not doing well.

On how soon after Sunday's game he started preparing for the Jets:

MJ: I think just turning the page on the last game and focusing on our next opponent is important, and we've put in a lot of work already. It's Wednesday. We just have to stack up the days. We've played them already. They're a great defense, and they play really hard and run to the ball, and they make plays, so we've got to be ready to go, and just because you've played somebody once, that doesn't mean anything. You just have to come out there and play them again. They're going to play hard because that's how they're coached, and that's how their players play. They play really hard, smart, tough football.

On if he started preparing for the Jets on Monday morning:

MJ: I stick to my schedule. I kind of just do my routine, fix the stuff I want to improve on and move on.

On how much he follows the other rookie quarterbacks around the league:

MJ: I don't really have time to focus on all that. If there's crossover film, I'll watch them, but other than that, I think just focusing on myself, and sometimes they're on film or other quarterbacks I get to watch, but I'm not always just following the ball. I'm looking at the defense and what they're doing too. A lot of it is just crossover film.

On how his daily routine has changed since entering the NFL:

MJ: I think it's just an everyday thing. I try to stick with what works. I'm not going to figure it out maybe for a while, but I've tried the things that I've tried, and I feel comfortable in talking with the older guys and listening to the coaching staff about what I need to do on a daily basis. The key is just sticking to it, trying to make adjustments, but don't change too much. A lot of people who have good routines, they stick with it. Regardless of their feelings, they do what they're supposed to do, and maybe they make an adjustment if it's something new, but most people just stick to what they do. People are creatures of habit. That's how the world works.

On how much his strength, conditioning and nutrition has changed since entering the NFL:

MJ: There's no comparison. It's just a new place here. I've had many months to adjust. I've just kind of tried to buy in the best I can with nutrition and the weight room and doing exactly what they tell me because what they've done has worked in the past. It's made me stronger in my opinion. I just need to continue to do that and focus on doing the little things in the weight room and focus on nutrition and my diet. A lot of that is what I've learned from people around me just when I first got here, talking with the veterans and different people, watching them work. It's all tied into how you play. Everything is important. There's not one thing that's not important.

On if he has a go-to pregame or postgame meal:

MJ: Not really. I just eat the same stuff I've always eaten since I was little and just stick with it, hydrate really well, get good rest, and that's pretty much all you can really ask yourself to do before a game and just try to stick to what you've always done so game day feels the same every time.

On one of his go-to meals:

MJ: I would just say like spaghetti is my go-to. High school, college, and then now, and even when I was young, we would always just eat spaghetti before the games to get a carb load, so just keep it simple.

On if he takes pride in what he has accomplished so far this season statistically despite the team's 2-4 record:

MJ: The record is the record. All I can control is what I do every day. There's a lot of good quarterbacks in this league. I can play much better than I'm playing. It just comes with reps and experience. I'm not here to compare with anybody. I just have to try to be the best player and teammate I can be. I think we're moving in the right direction, so there's a lot to be done, and there's a lot of work to be put in. I'll just continue to do that, so that's all you can ask.

On if he has exceeded his own expectations: