Official website of the New England Patriots

live
Patriots Playbook Wed Nov 17 | 02:00 PM - 04:00 PM

Mac Jones 11/16: "Nail the opportunity when it's there"

Sights and Sounds: Week 10 vs Cleveland Browns

Belestrator: Preparing for Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts

Judon, Hightower see Patriots defense coming together

Players to Watch: Patriots at Falcons

Belichick Breakdown: Top Plays against the Cleveland Browns

NFL Notes: Jones' response right out of 2001

Former child model/actor Mac Jones reflects on short-lived career on WEEI

Patriots Mailbag: Focusing on emerging playmakers

A Change of Tune: Patriots safety Phillips finding harmony in New England

Breaking down Patriots' offensive outburst vs. Browns

Game Preview: Patriots at Falcons

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Falcons

Notebook: Pats quickly shift focus to Falcons

NFL Week 11: Patriots - Falcons Injury Report

Teammates celebrate Jakobi Meyers's first NFL touchdown

Best Game Photos, Presented by CarMax: Patriots vs. Browns 

Game Observations: Near-perfect Patriots pile up points

5 Keys from Patriots' 45-7 win over Cleveland

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 11/14

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 11/16

Nov 16, 2021 at 06:34 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

QUARTERBACK MAC JONES

Press Conference
Tuesday, November 16, 2021

On what the veteran players told him about how to prepare for a Thursday night game:

MJ: I think just trust your training and focus on what you can control, and just have the right attitude throughout the week and be ready to go on Thursday.

On if he has ever had such a quick turnaround from week-to-week:

MJ: No. This is the first Thursday night game we've had, so it'll be a good experience just to learn how to play, you know, right after you just played on Sunday,

On how his leadership has developed over the years:

MJ: I think that just happens naturally. You can't force yourself to be a leader, and it comes with time, and, obviously, doing the right thing all the time, and really good leaders, they're themselves. They don't try to be somebody else, and they just do what they are supposed to do, and they do it to the best of their ability.

On the biggest difference between this week compared to previous weeks:

MJ: I think just time. Usually, we play on Sunday, and now we're playing on Thursday, so you just lose a couple of days, and you just have to get it all in while you can, and then just be ready to go by Thursday.

On if he feels like he is up to speed with the game plan right now given the short week:

MJ: Yeah. I think today was good, but definitely some stuff to clean up.

On if he had to shorten his turnaround after Sunday's game to start preparing for the Falcons on Thursday:

MJ: Yeah. For sure. With the quick turnaround, we all made an agreement to focus on Thursday, and nothing in the past matters, and nothing in the future past Thursday matters, so we're all on the same page there.

On if any of his family will be at the game in Atlanta on Thursday:

MJ: Yeah. My family will be there. They come to all the games, so it's always good.

On his conversations with Matthew Judon:

MJ: They're good. I think Matt's a funny person. He's always having fun with it, and like we talked about earlier with leadership, he's just himself, and yeah. That's just who he is. He's a fun guy, and you can tell on the field he's just out there playing the game how he knows how to play.

On if his confidence throwing the ball into tight windows down the field has grown lately:

MJ: Yeah. I think just nailing the opportunity when it's there, and there's been times I've missed that, and I can definitely do a better job of that consistently, and it just goes back to sticking to my reads, and on that play, he was open, and I threw it to him, and we just got to keep doing that.

On Dean Pees and the Falcons defense:

MJ: I think they're a really good defense. They play with a lot of effort, and they do some stuff to confuse the quarterback, and, you know, they've done a good job of disguising and all that, so we just got to go out there and stick to our rules, and they're a good team. They have really good team speed, and he's a great defensive coordinator who has been around for a long time, you know, here, Baltimore, Tennessee, et cetera, so he's been a lot of different places, and he's done a good job at every stop.

On if he has a favorite Matthew Judon story:

MJ: Not really. Just every day there's something new, so he just likes to have fun, and he always has the music on in the locker room and stuff, so he's the DJ, I guess, if you want to call them that.

On if he has ever requested a song in the locker room:

MJ: No. They can do that, and I just listen just like everybody else.

On if it is different preparing for this week's game coming off a big win as opposed to a loss:

MJ: Not really. I think that's a lot of like outcome thinking, and you can't really focus on that. It's hard to, but you shouldn't have to let something bad happen to you to be good, if that makes sense. Like, you should just demand yourself to be good all the time, regardless of if your last play, your last game was good or bad. That's something that you just have to take for a grain of salt and just keep moving forward and don't focus on the past and don't focus on the future.

On how he has prepared himself for the cold weather games coming up in a couple weeks:

MJ: Yeah. This game will be inside, so we don't have to worry about any of that, and when the other stuff happens, it'll happen, and we always practice outside, so it's always good to get the reps there outside.

On how his relationship with Josh McDaniels has evolved since training camp:

MJ: Josh is a great coach, and he's been close with me ever since I got here, and he knows that. He wants me to be the best player I can be just like everybody else on the offense, so communication is definitely important, and we've done a good job of that all year, and, obviously, he's done a great job putting me in a position to lead the offense, and for the other guys to make the plays, so he does a great job of that, and hopefully we can just continue to do that.

On his confidence checking out of plays at the line of scrimmage:

MJ: I think it just goes back to applying the coaching to the game, and when you're out there, and they give you the look that you want, then keep it, and if they don't give you the look you want, then change it, but we practice those, and at this point we've had a lot of experience throughout the past couple of months, so it's just a lot of the ins and outs of the offense and doing what you're supposed to do based on the knowledge that you already have and like the baseline rules that you already have, so I'm just trying to get the right plays called at the right time.

On if he is allowed to change the play whenever he wants:

MJ: That's top-secret information. You'll have to ask Josh [McDaniels] or Coach Belichick about that one.

On if Jakob Johnson's performance has improved since dying his hair red:

MJ: Yeah. Maybe he should become a 'Bama fan or keep it, I guess.

On playing at Mercedes-Benz Stadium:

MJ: I mean, I always say just the field is a hundred yards long and fifty-three and a third wide, so just focus on that, and everything else will change every week, so that's all you can really focus on, and a lot of people have played here, and I think it's a great stadium, but it's not the most important thing, you know, so.

On locating the play clock in the stadium:

MJ: I think there's familiarity there, but, you know, I always do that, and the quarterback's job is to find the play clock. Whatever stadium you're at, get there and find them, and then just kind of play the game on the field that you've always played on, so.

On if David Andrews has been talking to him about the Georgia Bulldogs football team being ranked higher than Alabama:

MJ: Yeah. A little bit, but yeah. We talk about it every once in a while, but nothing crazy.

Related Content

news

What They're Saying: Atlanta Falcons

Find out what Atlanta Falcons coaches and players are saying about their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.
news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/15

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Monday, November 15, 2021.
news

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 11/14

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, Quarterback Mac Jones and select players comment on New England's 45-7 win over the Cleveland Browns at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, November 14, 2021.
news

Cleveland Browns Postgame Quotes 11/14

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, quarterback Baker Mayfield and select players comment on their 45-7 loss to the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, November 14, 2021.
news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/12

Read the full transcript from Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Friday, November 12, 2021.
news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/10

Read the full transcript from Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Wednesday, November 10, 2021.
news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/8

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Monday, November 8, 2021.
news

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 11/7

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, quarterback Mac Jones and select players comment on their game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, November 7, 2021.
news

Carolina Panthers Postgame Quotes 11/7

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule, quarterback Sam Darnold and select players comment on their game against the New England Patriots on Sunday, November 7, 2021.
news

What They're Saying: Carolina Panthers

Find out what Carolina Panthers coaches and players are saying about their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.
news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/5

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Friday, November 5, 2021.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Matthew Judon, Carl Davis Jr. give away 500 turkeys in Roxbury

What They're Saying: Atlanta Falcons

Patriots standout stats through 10 games

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 11/16

NFL Week 11: Patriots - Falcons Injury Report

Judon, Hightower see Patriots defense coming together

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Josh McDaniels 11/17: "It's a never ending process"

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels addresses the media on Wednesday, November 17, 2021.

Steve Belichick on Matt Ryan 11/17: "There is always an element of extended plays"

Patriots linebacker coach Steve Belichick addresses the media on Wednesday, November 17, 2021

Cam Achord on punt returns 11/17: "Make sure you make smart decisions"

Patriots special teams coordinator Cam Achord addresses the media on Wednesday, November 17, 2021

Press Pass: Patriots preparing for the Falcons on a short week

Patriots players Mac Jones, Dont'a Hightower, Matthew Judon and others address the media about their preparations for their week 11 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons on November 18, 2021.

Coffee with the Coach: How to execute a successful screen pass

In this week's coffee with the coach presented by Dunkin', Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick answers a fan question on how to execute a successful screen pass.

Trent Brown on Falcons 11/16: "Experienced, explosive defense"

Patriots offensive lineman Trent Brown addresses the media on Tuesday, November 16, 2021
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

A Gentleman and an Officer: King cherishes his Army spouse

Patriots special teams star Brandon King couldn't be prouder of his wife, a U.S. Army officer, for her service to him and our country.

Fateful, Yet Grateful: Jonnu Smith's Extraordinary Journey 

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith credits the many painful sacrifices made by some of his closest family and friends for the success he's now enjoying.

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

In his first season with New England, tight end Hunter Henry is becoming a valuable addition to the Patriots offense. How his Arkansas roots and strong religious faith have helped him get here, and where he hopes to go next.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.
Advertising