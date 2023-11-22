Official website of the New England Patriots

live
LIVE: Patriots Playbook (video edition) Wed Nov 22 | 02:00 PM - 04:00 PM

Patriots vs. Giants: 10 Must-Watch Factors

32 Players Nominated for 2023 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award; Patriots Nominate David Andrews

Patriots Gameplan: Evaluating Bailey Zappe's Chances to Start at Quarterback for the Pats vs. the Giants 

Belichick on Patriots Quarterback Situation: "I told all the players the same thing: be ready to go"

Game Preview: Patriots at Giants

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Giants

Unfiltered Mailbag: What to expect from Patriots coming off the bye week

NFL Notes: Injuries marring NFL season

Do Your Job: Behind-the-Scenes of the Patriots Trip to Germany

Patriots All Access: Bye-Week, Behind the Scenes of Germany Trip, Jahlani Tavai 1-on-1

Patriots This Week: Colts Recap and How the Patriots are Approaching the Bye Week

Patriots Unfiltered 11/16: What Went Wrong vs. Colts, What Needs to Improve after the Bye, 1-on-1 with Ezekiel Elliott

One-on-One with Ezekiel Elliott | Patriots Unfiltered on TV

Boots on the Ground: Honoring U.S. Service Members and Gold Star families

Matthew Slater on the bye week: "Hopefully we can make the most of it"

Ten Next Gen Stats From the First Ten Patriots Games in the 2023 Season

Patriots Mailbag: Reassessing things at the bye

A Whole New Ball Game: Former Patriot Vernon Crawford Finds Success Coaching Women's Professional Football

Vote for Joe Cardona for the NFL's Salute to Service Award!

NFL Notes: Belichick ready to make at move at QB

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 11/22

Read the full transcript from Patriots quarterback Mac Jones press conference on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.

Nov 22, 2023 at 12:54 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

PATRIOTS QUARTERBACK MAC JONES

PRESS CONFERENCE

November 22, 2023

Q: What, if anything, has Bill [Belichick] shared with you about who is going to be starting at quarterback on Sunday?

MJ: We've had good conversations, and really what I've been focusing on is what I can control. Put a lot of thought into that, the things that I can control throughout the year, in the past and in the future, and right now that's today. Really focused on having good walkthroughs, which we did, and then have a good practice. So, that's what I can do, control what I can control.

Q: What did the bye week do for you, being able to wind down and get away but also just think about the way things have gone?

MJ: Yeah, for sure. Like I said, I spend a lot of time thinking about and focusing on things that I can control. That's important in this league. There's a lot of things that pop up, but at the end of the day, I can control my attitude and my effort, which I have great effort every day. I come in and work hard, and that's all you can ask for, really. Like I talked about, have a good day-to-day and carry that into the weekend.

Q: The last time we talked to you, you were coming out of the X-ray room and mentioned it was a bruise and all that. Physically, I'm curious how you feel?

MJ: Good. I feel good. Obviously, when you play half a season, there's going to be some bumps and bruises, but overall, I feel pretty good. Definitely working through some things, but everyone is, right? We have a great training staff here that does a great job of getting us ready for the game so I really appreciate those guys.

Q: Are you limited in any way?

MJ: Like I said, not really. I have things that I'm working through, everybody does. You're playing NFL games every week. Every week's a car crash in its own way, so you're trying to get back from that. I do think the bye week, like you talked about, definitely helped get the body back, and I'm looking forward to finishing this thing strong.

Q: Are you starting Sunday?

MJ: Hope so. I mean, that's the plan. I think I always work really hard for that, really put a lot of attention and detail into the week, like I talked about. A lot of that decision making is things I can't control, but I can control my attitude and my effort like I talked about, and I'm really thankful overall to be in the NFL and be playing quarterback on Thanksgiving. It's a great week to be grateful for a lot of things, and to play this game, the game that we love, together, I think that means a lot to me regardless of the situation.

Q: You've been involved in a lot of quarterback competitions over the course of your career, here, going back to Alabama. Can you draw on any of those experiences when it comes to your current situation?

MJ: Absolutely. I've dealt with this my whole life, whether it was Pop Warner, high school, college. I was part of – I wasn't really in it – but I was with Jalen [Hurts] and Tua [Tagovailoa]. I witnessed everything. I heard every conversation, watched everything, watched every move between each guy. So, I learned a lot about both of them and learned a lot about myself, too. Just trying to learn from their situation, and talking with Jalen and Tua and having those friendships is always good.

Q: You said you think that's the plan for starting Sunday. Is that your plan or what you think the team's plan is?

MJ: We'll see, right? We've had those conversations, and like I talked about, just focusing on the controllables and being where my feet are is very important. At the end of the day, like I said, I'm thankful to be here and to be the quarterback, and I'm going to continue to work hard and put in the hours every day – that's all you can do – and see where we're at.

Q: Bill O'Brien said that you and Bailey [Zappe] and even Will Grier all got first-team reps at last week's practice. Has that been different sharing first-team reps with other quarterbacks?

MJ: Not too bad. I think everyone has to get a chance to get their reps, and we've been splitting them for a little bit of time here. So, just trying to take advantage of my reps when I go in there, and when I don't get the reps, just go off to the side and throw with the receivers or with an equipment manager and make sure I get all the throws that I need.

Q: Would it be unfair to the quarterbacks if you didn't know who was going to start right up until Sunday?

MJ: I've seen it all, so I'm not really worried about that. Like I said, I'm going to control what I can control, and my attitude and my effort every day is going to be very important, and attention to detail and preparation and feeling confident, regardless. At the end of the day, I've seen a lot of different things play out and a lot of different competitions and all that stuff. I've learned a lot from different people and my main point is that you can only control what you can control.

Q: Is there anything different that you did this week to try to earn that starting role that you maybe haven't done the past few weeks?

MJ: Not really, just being me. Just focused on – I know I'm saying it over and over – but focused on bringing the juice to practice and really just executing my job and trying to figure out what I can do better and learning from the things that I haven't done well. It's all a learning experience, and I know it'll work out in the end.

Q: Mac, even in a game like Germany, you had a lot of good drives and just couldn't finish. Do you almost feel like – kind of a baseball analogy – you just need a break to get yourself going?

MJ: Yeah, sports have a lot of ebbs and flows. Sometimes it doesn't go your way. I think the important part is why, figuring out why things maybe went well or why they didn't go well. That's very important. I feel like we moved the ball, but I could definitely improve my execution consistently, and that comes from doing all the little things right throughout your day. From the time you wake up to the time you go to bed. Just do everything right and that will carry over to the games.

Q: Where would you say your confidence level is right now?

MJ: It's good. I think, like I always talk about, when you're a competitor, there's things you're going to bump into but you just have to keep going. I know I'm going to keep going. Like I said, it will all work out. It always has. As long as you keep working and fighting through the vines, right? You've got to keep pushing and keep making it work. It might not happen today or tomorrow, but you're got to make it work. Just through you're work ethic and all those things. 

Q: Mac, you guys are sharing reps. How does that put you in the best position to succeed on gameday if you do end up starting?

MJ: Like I said, I think you take advantage of the reps you've had, right? The ones that you don't get, you just make sure you hit on the side or things like that. So, at the end of the day, I've played a good amount of snaps in the NFL, I feel confident that I can go out there, feel prepared based on my preparation, film study and all those things. Which this defense that we're about to play presents a lot of issues. They blitz a lot. Obviously, their coach is a very good coach. They're not afraid to bring the house. The quarterback has to be really in key with how to do protections, you're reads and everything. It takes a lot of experience in this league. Whether you've failed at that or didn't fail, but it takes experience. So, I'm looking forward to that.  

Q: Mac, what do you have to do to be a successful quarterback?

MJ: Really, just do my part and it's very simple, you hand it off if it's a run play and get into the right play if it's a run play that's not good, get into the right play. As a quarterback passing, throw it to the open guy. Keep it simple, right? I always read about people keeping it simple in hard times and that's very important. To just boil it down to 'this is what I'm supposed to do', that's really what it comes down to.

Q: Do you have a favorite Thanksgiving dish?

MJ: I'm not super picky, but I like the sweet potato casserole with the marshmallows. 

Q: Do you have any Thanksgiving memories from high school or just anything playing ball?

MJ: Yeah. One of my favorites of Thanksgiving, is we'd always practice in high school on Thanksgiving and our coach, – he passed away – but he was a very successful coach, we'd always dress him up in neon. So, we gave him an outfit for the day, so he'd wear neon from head to toe and then he'd go out there and coach. It was just funny because he never wore anything besides the same outfit everyday and then after practice, we'd go off the field and then the families and fans and classmates were all there giving us like candy or whatever and just supporting us. Then usually that Friday we'd play our big rival in Raines. They were a really good team, and it was always like that each year. So, that was definitely some of my favorite memories.

Q: Do you think Coach Belichick would go for the neon?

MJ: Probably not.

Related Content

news

Transcript: Coach Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/21

Read the full transcript of Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference with the media on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.
news

Transcript: Coach Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/14

Read the full transcript of Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference with the media on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.
news

Transcript: Coach Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/13

Read the full transcript of Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference with the media on Monday, November 13, 2023.
news

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 11/12

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and select players comment on their game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, November 12, 2023.
news

Indianapolis Colts Postgame Quotes 11/12

Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen and select players comment on their game against the New England Patriots on Sunday, November 12, 2023.
news

Transcript: Coach Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/10

Read the full transcript of Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference with the media on Friday, November 10, 2023.
news

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 11/10

Read the full transcript from Patriots quarterback Mac Jones press conference on Friday, November 10, 2023.
news

What They're Saying: Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts coaches and players discuss their upcoming game against the New England Patriots in Frankfurt, Germany.
news

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 11/8

Read the full transcript from Patriots quarterback Mac Jones press conference on Wednesday, November 8, 2023.
news

Transcript: Coach Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/8

Read the full transcript of Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference with the media on Wednesday, November 8, 2023.
news

Transcript: Coach Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/6

Read the full transcript of Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference with the media on Monday, November 6, 2023.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 11/22

Gillette Stadium to Host All Eight MIAA State Football Championships on Nov. 29, Nov. 30 and Dec. 1

Patriots vs. Giants: 10 Must-Watch Factors

32 Players Nominated for 2023 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award; Patriots Nominate David Andrews

Patriots Gameplan: Evaluating Bailey Zappe's Chances to Start at Quarterback for the Pats vs. the Giants 

Belichick on Patriots Quarterback Situation: "I told all the players the same thing: be ready to go"

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Mac Jones 11/22: "I'm focusing on what I can control"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.

Lawrence Guy 11/22: "Thankful to be able to play this game"

Patriots defensive lineman Lawrence Guy addresses the media on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.

Will Grier 11/21: "You gotta figure out a way to win"

Patriots quarterback Will Grier addresses the media on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

David Andrews 11/21: "We've got to do better up front"

Patriots center David Andrews addresses the media on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

Hunter Henry 11/21: "I'm constantly trying to improve"

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry addresses the media on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

Jahlani Tavai 11/21: "Got to get back to our fundamentals"

Patriots linebacker Jahlani Tavai addresses the media on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Vrabel, Scarnecchia take their places at The Hall

Patriots greats Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia received their red jackets as they were inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 
Advertising