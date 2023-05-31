Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Radio Tue May 30 - 02:00 PM | Sat Jul 01 - 11:55 AM

OTA Blogservations: Offense back to 'normal'

Press Pass: Day 1 of OTAs

Patriots Offense Focusing on 'Building Our Own Thing' as Offseason Program Continues

Bill Belichick 5/31: "It's really about all of us building a good foundation"

Pats defense recommences ball-hawking ways at OTAs

PHOTOS: Patriots OTAs - May 23 and May 31

Mac Jones Press Conference 5/31: "I feel like everyone is on the same page"

Patriots Mailbag: Will Mac Jones have competition?

Gillette Stadium Officials Announce Upgrades to Row of Honor

Patriots OTA Preview: Eight Things to Watch at Pats First Open Spring Practice

Patriots assign new veteran numbers, temporary rookie numbers

Building the 2023 New England Patriots: 2023 NFL Draft Recap

Patriots 2023 Roster Breakdown | JuJu Smith-Schuster, Christian Gonzalez & More Depth Chart Battles

Demario Douglas Has the Makings of a Hidden Gem as a Sixth-Round Pick by the Patriots

No Speed Limits: Pats sixth-round pick offers rising potential

Patriots Mailbag: What Position Are You Most Excited to Watch This Spring?

Retired Patriots champion Devin McCourty lands new job

Patriots hoping to get a kick out of Chad Ryland

Bryce Baringer proves to be a cut above

Newcomers Calvin Anderson and Riley Reiff Discuss What They'll Bring to the Patriots Offensive Line

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 5/31

Read the full transcript of Patriots quarterback Mac Jones' press conference after the first day of open OTAs at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday May 31, 2023.

May 31, 2023 at 05:14 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

QUARTERBACK MAC JONES

Press Conference

Wednesday May 31, 2023

Q: How much more confidence do you have entering year three?

MJ: I think every year is a great year to just stay positive and try and gain confidence. Everyone that I've talked to that's either been in year three or older, they say 'Just keep working and build the confidence through your reps.' It's not just confidence from last year, the year before, college, it's my whole life. So, just continue to do that and working, and doing all the right things.

Q: What's the process been like so far with Bill O'Brien coming in and getting to know each other?

MJ: It's been really good. It's been normal. I think everything he's done so far has been really good. I think the communication is the most important part, and trust. I think it all starts with that when you're with a new coach. He's done a great job in controlling the room. I feel like everyone's on the same page. We've just got to continue to do it; it's a marathon, not a sprint. So, we know that, and he's obviously had great experience in the NFL and at Alabama where I was at, so there's a lot of good stuff that we've talked about, and just looking forward to working with him.

Q: Mac, has he brought anything from Alabama, in terms of the offense? Anything that you're familiar with?

MJ: I'm not going to get into the specifics and give it away, but I think there's definitely things we talk about, like lingo. There's things we both say and it makes sense, so that's important, but at the end of the day, football is football, and we're kind of building our own thing here and utilizing the guys that we have. We have a good group of guys, a veteran group, and really it's about molding together as a team. That's the most important part, is how do you come together and trust each other regardless of what the plays are.

Q: Mac, do you feel like you had to rebuild your confidence just coming off of last year, and how did you approach this offseason when it came to improving offensively with the struggles?

MJ: I tried to follow a college-like offseason program. Stay on it really early, a lot less vacations and just work really hard like all the other guys are doing. That's really going to help in the future, and try to do that every year. But, it's really just identifying where you can get better at. Like I said, confidence comes from years of practice and doing well, and also not doing well. Sometimes the most confident people come from a year where they might not have been their best, and I feel like that's where I'm at. We all feel like that, so we're all hungry. Confidence comes with time, but it's also something that you can look back on too, not just worrying about things that happened in the past, but also focusing on the future.

Q: Mac, why is that? Having the confidence after a year where you might not have been your best?

MJ: I think that really great people are formed through ups and downs. Sometimes, speaking for myself, my sports career, I've always been on really good, winning teams, and that's what this place has been. I'm just learning from all the things. That's all I took from last year; it's a learning experience and I think I learned a lot, which is really important. I was a second year player at the time, and all that can do is help me in the future. I think it can help our team, my teammates, my coaches and the experiences that we're going to go through. It's the NFL; it's the hardest league there is and everyone's really good. So, you've got to bring your best not only every year, but really most importantly, every day. We're just focusing on that.

Q: How do you make the most of having your third offensive coordinator in three years?

MJ: I think in college-- I always reference college, right? Didn't really play early on, just got a chance to learn. But, I learned through some really good coaches: Sark [Steve Sarkisian], [Brian] Daboll, [Mike] Locksley, [Lane] Kiffin, everybody. I actually had a different coordinator pretty much every year there. What I took from that is you learn from each one of them. You take the really good things and you add that to your repertoire. I think with OB [Bill O'Brien], obviously that needs to happen and we're going to work toward that. There's a lot of familiarity, but it's a new relationship still. We're just working on that trust. That's what I care about; I'm very much a trustworthy person, and that's what we're trying to build.

Q: Mac, this being year three for you, coming off a year that wasn't the best, do you personally put pressure on yourself for year three to have people forget what year two was?

MJ: I think every year is a new year, right? It's a lot easier to say that after you have a really good year. Obviously, our goal is to win every game that we play in, and learn how to do that. I think some of the learning experiences I had last year will really help. There's a lot of things I could do better. I know that as a person, as a player, there's things I could grow upon. But, really it's about this year. We've got new faces in the room; it's all about earning the respect of everybody, every day. So, I'm starting fresh just like everybody else is. I'm going to run my own race, and look up at the end and see where I'm at. I think everyone else should do that, too.

Q: Mac, what have you observed from Tyquan [Thornton]? It seemed like you had something going a little bit.

MJ: I think Tyquan, he's done a really good job just trying to be consistent. I got a chance to work with him in the offseason like a lot of the guys. For me and him, it's all about communication. He has to grow and learn with me, and all the other guys, too. We're all in the same boat together, but what you see is exactly what you're going to get. He's fast, he's a smart football player, he's got strong hands. I really think it's just him continuing to grow that confidence just like we're all working for, and he's going to be a great player for a long time.

Q: Mac, have you thrown much to JuJu [Smith-Schuster] yet?

MJ: Yeah, I think JuJu's done a great job, also from a leadership standpoint. Coming in, that's someone who adds veteran leadership from different places. He just came off of a Super Bowl team, so what a great value to our offense. Obviously, when he gets on the field, that's going to be great because he has the experience and he loves talking about football. He's just a football nerd, I guess, kind of like me. We kind of hit it off in that regard. He's an awesome guy, and I'm looking forward to working with all those guys in that room. I think there's a lot of potential there.

Q: What are your impressions of Mike Gesicki?

MJ: Throughout the years in the league so far, this is my third year, but watching him go against some guys as an opponentis really cool to see. He would make some plays one-on-one, and down the field, and all that stuff. You can definitely see that translate to here. I think Hunter [Henry] and him, and everybody else in the tight end room, Scotty [Washington], Matt Sokol, everybody, they're doing a good job. I think the biggest thing is, like you said, molding together. Those two are going to work as a pair. It might be different guys at times, but Mike definitely has playmaking ability. He's a smart football player, and I'm just excited to work with him.

Q: Hey Mac, when the regular season ended in January, did you feel as if you wanted to get 'hey, a little separation from the year, cleanse my palette, and then I'll get back at it.' A conversation that swirled was why the season wasn't a particular way, is Mac the guy, all that stuff. How anxious were you to get back to start the process after you had the palette cleanse?

MJ: First of all, nice golf hat. I like that. I can't pull off the bucket hat, but that's cool. First of all, I think coming off a season, you have to recover, right? Your body's a little bit beat up, and obviously that's everybody. I think there's a mental component to it. For me, it's just staying hungry and trying to fine the little details, just fine the edge. You have to fill up that 99 percent, but you're also looking for that one percent. The first part of the offseason is a lot of, 'What can I do better? What are the really good guys doing?' Pick some people's brains, don't be afraid to ask questions. I'm always trying to learn from our coaches, our strength staff. They've done a great job this offseason, Moses [Cabrera] and everybody, trying to get us stronger and faster. So, I've been really pleased with those guys; it's like the different buckets, I always talk about the different buckets. There's mental, physical, emotional, and I've addressed all that. Everything from last year is a learning experience, the year before, same thing. So, just trying to fill up each bucket the right way, and just be consistent. Take out some off days, just stay consistent and grind out.

Q: Is there something in the bucket that could say, 'Everybody, shut the F up?'

MJ: Yeah, we'll see [Laughs], I mean, that's a lot of emotion, right? I think everyone's entitled to an opinion. All I can do, like I said earlier, I'm going to run my race, and hopefully everybody will run right behind me. We'll be able to push this thing along and learn from everything. I'm going to do everything I can to earn the respect of everybody in this building again, and from there, go out there and win some games.

Q: You answered a question earlier about three coordinators in three years. How much similarity is there now though, for you, compared to your first year as a rookie?

MJ: I can't get into specifics, but I think for me, it's terminology and things like that, that are definitely things I've seen before in the past. OB's been around and he's taken a lot of good things from each stop. I feel like, for me, it's just being a sponge. Whatever quarterback he's coached, I can learn from, whether that's Bryce [Young] or Deshaun [Watson], or at Penn State. He has such great experience in this league, and in football and in the football world. It's like a walking dictionary; just pick his brain and see the game how he sees it, how I see it, and then come together and mesh to create a really good offense.

Related Content

news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 5/31

Read the full transcript of Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference prior to the first day of open OTAs at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday May 31, 2023.

news

Transcript: Mike Vrabel Press Conference 5/4

Patriots Hall of Fame inductee Mike Vrabel addressed the media May 4, 2023.

news

Transcript: Matt Groh Press Conference 4/29

Read the full transcript from the Patriots Director of Player Personnel Matt Groh's post-draft press conference on Saturday, April 29, 2023.

news

Transcript: Ameer Speed Conference Call 4/29

New England Patriots sixth round draft pick Ameer Speed addresses the media, Saturday, April 29.

news

Transcript: DeMario Douglas Conference Call 4/29

New England Patriots sixth round draft pick DeMario Douglas addresses the media, Saturday, April 29.

news

Transcript: Bryce Baringer Conference Call 4/29

New England Patriots sixth round draft pick Bryce Baringer addresses the media, Saturday, April 29.

news

Transcript: Kayshon Boutte Conference Call 4/29

New England Patriots sixth round draft pick Kayshon Boutte addresses the media, Saturday, April 29.

news

Transcript: Sidy Sow Conference Call 4/29

New England Patriots fourth round draft pick Sidy Sow addresses the media, Saturday, April 29.

news

Transcript: Atonio Mafi Conference Call 4/29

New England Patriots fifth round draft pick Atonio Mafi addresses the media, Saturday, April 29.

news

Transcript: Chad Ryland Conference Call 4/29

New England Patriots fourth round draft pick Chad Ryland addresses the media, Saturday, April 29.

news

Transcript: Jake Andrews Conference Call 4/29

New England Patriots fourth round draft pick Jake Andrews addresses the media, Saturday, April 29.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 5/31

OTA Blogservations: Offense back to 'normal'

Pats defense recommences ball-hawking ways at OTAs

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 5/31

Patriots Offense Focusing on 'Building Our Own Thing' as Offseason Program Continues

Patriots OTA Preview: Eight Things to Watch at Pats First Open Spring Practice

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Press Pass: Day 1 of OTAs

Patriots players Matthew Slater, Ja'Whaun Bentley, Mac Jones, and David Andrews address the media after the first day of open OTAs at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

Mac Jones Press Conference 5/31: "I feel like everyone is on the same page"

Patriots quarterback addresses the media after the first OTA practice at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

Bill Belichick 5/31: "It's really about all of us building a good foundation"

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media prior to the first OTA practice at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

Building the 2023 New England Patriots: 2023 NFL Draft Recap

As the Patriots ramp up their on the field activities this spring, go behind the scenes, as Matt Groh helps wrap up the draft, and meet the Draft Class of 2023.

Patriots Players Offer Their Favorite Taylor Swift Songs

In honor of Taylor Swift playing three nights at Gillette Stadium Patriots players chimed in with their favorite Taylor Swift songs.

Patriots 2023 Roster Breakdown | JuJu Smith-Schuster, Christian Gonzalez & More Depth Chart Battles

Patriots.com writers Mike Dussault and Evan Lazar share their thoughts on the New England Patriots current roster. Mike and Evan highlight Tyquan Thornton's ability as a vertical threat and how he will fit within new offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien's offense as well as Demario Douglas' potential kick return or gadget player role. Mike and Evan break down 2023 sixth round draft pick, Kayshon Boutte's yards after catch ability and his similar fit to JuJu Smith-Schuster and Kendrick Bourne. Christian Gonzalez and Jalen Mills' versatility are also highlighted as potential fits in the New England secondary.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts.

Patriots to honor Tom Brady at Gillette Stadium at 2023 home opener

New England Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft announced a tribute to Tom Brady for the 2023 home opener at Gillette Stadium.

2023 New England Patriots Schedule Release: Devin McCourty Enters the Patriots Retirement House

Devin McCourty enters the New England Patriots retirement house to reveal the 2023 NFL schedule. After McCourty's 13 seasons in Foxboro, he looks to enjoy retirement accompanied by former teammates and franchise legends such as Andre Tippett, James White, Ernie Adams and more.

Midseason matchup in Germany

The Patriots will play the Indianapolis Colts on November 12, 2023 in Frankfurt.

Mike Vrabel voted by fans into Patriots Hall of Fame

The New England Patriots announced today that former linebacker Mike Vrabel has been voted into the Patriots Hall of Fame by the fans as the 34th inductee.

Meet the Patriots 2023 Draft Class

The New England Patriots selected 12 players in the 2023 NFL Draft. The following is a summary of those picks.

Advertising