Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Postgame Show Mon Sep 12 | 06:00 PM - 11:55 PM

After Further Review: Breaking Down the Patriots Offensive Performance in Week 1

James White to make broadcasting booth debut during NFL's Week 2

Finding building blocks from Patriots loss to Miami

4 Keys from Patriots season-opening loss to Dolphins

Game Observations: Ten Takeaways as Patriots Stumble Out of the Gate in Loss to Dolphins

Bill Belichick 9/11: "Not enough good things to win"

Matthew Judon 9/11: "We're going to go back out there and work"

Devin McCourty 9/11: "We had too many bad plays"

Press Pass: Players Discuss Season Opening Loss

Inactive Analysis: Isaiah Wynn, Jakobi Meyers, Ty Montgomery Active for Patriots vs. Dolphins

Week 1: Patriots - Dolphins Injury Report

10 to watch: Patriots look to break Dolphins win streak in opener

Expert Predictions: Week 1 picks for Patriots at Dolphins

What They're Saying: Miami Dolphins

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Week 1 at Miami

Why Patriots' Jonathan Jones is 'key part' of containing Tyreek Hill

Can Patriots Revamped Defense Find Answers Against Dolphins RPO Attack?

Patriots Betting Breakdown: Week 1 at Dolphins

Scouting the Dolphins: How Will the Patriots Defend the New-Look Dolphins Offense?

Patriots QB Mac Jones On Being Named a Team Captain: 'I'll be happy to help anyone on our team'

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 9/12

Read the full transcript from Patriots quarterback Mac Jones press conference on Monday, September 12, 2022.

Sep 12, 2022 at 06:08 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

QUARTERBACK MAC JONES

PRESS CONFERENCE
September 12, 2022

Q: First, how are you feeling today, and do you expect to play this Sunday against Pittsburgh?

MJ: Yeah, I definitely feel better. I want to be able to be ready to play against Pittsburgh and I feel good, but yesterday just talking with the trainers, just trying to get back. Wasn't doing too hot after the game, but definitely feel a lot better.

Q: Did it happen on that roughing the passer?

MJ: Yeah, I think so. I just kept playing and tried to work through it. It's football, you're going to get hit. I've been hit harder before and will probably get hit harder in the future. It's part of the game and it's all good.

Q: Can you sort of take us back through last night after the game and what was running through your mind and what were you feeling last night that led to the change in routine?

MJ: Change in what routine?

Q: We didn't see you after the game. We didn't get to talk to you after the game.

MJ: I think my health was a priority there and just trying to make sure I was okay. I think that's important and, I'm fine. I'm here now to talk. I'm sorry if I hurt anybody's feelings, but I think that's part of the game. You have to make sure that your health is okay and continue on from there.

Q: No feelings hurt. I was more curious as to what you were feeling that led you to do that.

MJ: My back hurt, so we were just trying to figure out what the issue was, and they did all the tests, and everything was fine. That's pretty much it.

Q: Have you ever had anything like that before, any previous back issue, and how concerning was it that it was that area of the body?

MJ: I think I'll be fine. Like I said, the trainers looked at it. I haven't had any issues with it before and don't expect any issues now, so everything is good.

Q: On the game side of things, Bill set a couple plays here and there that were a bit different for you guys, what were your takeaways on your performance and overall?

MJ: After watching the film, I think we did a lot of good things. We just have to eliminate the really bad things. You know, in terms of actually executing the plays, it was actually a lot better than what we thought and what people probably think, but we have to score more points, take care of the football and eliminate the really bad plays. But we had plenty of good plays. Everyone fought pretty hard, and we just have to do a better job at that next week.

Q: With Kendrick Bourne not getting on the field until the fourth quarter, only playing a couple plays and then coming off the field looking pretty frustrated, as a captain, what's your message to Kendrick going forward?

MJ: KB has to control what he can control and when he gets the chance to play or practice, just like we all do, we have to try and do our best that we can. He just has to continue to be himself. He's done a good job. He's a great teammate, and we have a lot of guys on our team like that. I hope he can contribute more, and he will, and his time will come. Like I always say, the plays will come, don't chase them. He'll get a chance and when he does, I have confidence in him. He's a great route runner, great competitor. He's just got to do what he's doing and continue to see his role increase.

Q: At this point do you think you've built a natural chemistry with him [Kendrick] that he can sit on the bench for the first 54 minutes and then come off and hit a 41 yarder?

MJ: I think KB, he's very consistent in how he plays. I know exactly where he's going to be and stuff. We have a good amount of banked reps, as I always say, and I feel that way about a lot of guys on our team. I feel like we can spread the ball around, and we just got to continue to do that. Like I said, KB's [Kendrick Bourne] a big part of it, and we want him to be able to help, and anyone to help. We just want to be able to score more points.

Q: Over the next 48 hours, what do you have to do to get ready for practice on Wednesday?

MJ: I'll be ready to practice. Just watch film and do my normal routine and enjoy that. Just get rehab like I always do and continue to get better and talk with the guys and come up with a game plan. Hear what the coaches have to say and follow the gameplan and from there, stack good days, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and get ready to go for the next week.

Q: Good to hear you're feeling better. Just wanted to ask you about the strip sack that they recovered for a touchdown and the protection on that play, is there anything else you could have done pre-snap to have that picked up?

MJ: I think that's an x's and o's question and you'll have to ask Coach Belichick. But, we know we can protect better, and I can do things to communicate better. So, we'll all get better at that and that's all there is to it.

Q: Now that you've played a regular season game, what level do you think the communications was at between you and the coaching staff? How beneficial was that yesterday afternoon?

MJ: It was good. I think the communication on the sideline was really good between all of us, and we'll continue to grow in that area. Same with the operation. It'll get faster. I really like our coaching staff. I think they've done a good job just staying positive. It's a long season and they know that, we know that. We have a lot of games left, and a big one this week, so we'll try to improve that this week.

Q: Do you feel like you're able to communicate with Matt [Patricia] enough, obviously he also has responsibilities with the offensive line, too. Just curious if you feel like you gets are getting enough time in between series there?

MJ: Yes. Yeah, I do

Related Content

news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/12

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Monday, September 12, 2022.

news

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 9/11

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and select players comment on their 7-20 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, September 11, 2022.

news

Miami Dolphins Postgame Quotes 9/11

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel and select players comment on their 20-7 win over the New England Patriots on Sunday, September 11, 2022.

news

What They're Saying: Miami Dolphins

A look at what Miami Dolphins coaches and players are saying about their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.

news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/7

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Wednesday, September 7, 2022.

news

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 9/7

Read the full transcript from Patriots quarterback Mac Jones press conference on Wednesday, September 7, 2022.

news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/6

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Tuesday, September 6, 2022.

news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/4

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Sunday, September 4, 2022.

news

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 8/31

Read the full transcript from Patriots quarterback Mac Jones press conference on Wednesday, August 31, 2022.

news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 8/30

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Tuesday, August 30, 2022.

news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 8/29

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Monday, August 29, 2022.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Mac Jones aiming to be ready for Steelers

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 9/12

After Further Review: Breaking Down the Patriots Offensive Performance in Week 1

James White to make broadcasting booth debut during NFL's Week 2

Finding building blocks from Patriots loss to Miami

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Dolphins presented by CarMax

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Mac Jones 9/12: "We've got a lot of games left"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media on Monday, September 12, 2022.

Matthew Slater 9/12: "There's always going to be room for improvement"

Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater addresses the media on Monday, September 12, 2022.

Trent Brown 9/12: "Got to get better"

Patriots offensive tackle Trent Brown addresses the media on Monday, September 12, 2022.

Bill Belichick 9/12: "Hopefully all of us can coach and execute a little bit better"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Monday, September 12, 2022.

Press Pass: Players Discuss Season Opening Loss

Patriots players DeVante Parker, Matthew Judon, Hunter Henry and more address the media on Sunday, September 11th, 2022.

Bill Belichick 9/11: "Not enough good things to win"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Sunday, September 11, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

2022 Throwback Games: Your Way

Vote on our in-stadium throwback designs for 10/9 and 12/1 and be entered to win a VIP Game Day Host Package for the first throwback game on October 9, 2022 vs. Detroit Lions courtesy of Socios.com.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

James White caps off a brilliant career

James White held his retirement press conference on Tuesday night, putting a finishing touch on a standout championship career.

Photos: Patriots reveal red throwback alternate uniforms for 2022

The New England Patriots unveiled new throwback alternate uniforms to be worn on select games during the 2022 NFL season. Check out photos of Patriots players Kendrick Bourne, David Andrews, Matthew Judon & Matthew Slater wearing the new jerseys, pants and helmet for the first time, and take a close up look at the details, which feature a red jersey with white and blue shoulder stripes, white pants with red and blue stripes and a white helmet with the Pat Patriot logo.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising