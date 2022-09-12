Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 9/12

QUARTERBACK MAC JONES

PRESS CONFERENCE

September 12, 2022

Q: First, how are you feeling today, and do you expect to play this Sunday against Pittsburgh?

MJ: Yeah, I definitely feel better. I want to be able to be ready to play against Pittsburgh and I feel good, but yesterday just talking with the trainers, just trying to get back. Wasn't doing too hot after the game, but definitely feel a lot better.

Q: Did it happen on that roughing the passer?

MJ: Yeah, I think so. I just kept playing and tried to work through it. It's football, you're going to get hit. I've been hit harder before and will probably get hit harder in the future. It's part of the game and it's all good.

Q: Can you sort of take us back through last night after the game and what was running through your mind and what were you feeling last night that led to the change in routine?

MJ: Change in what routine?

Q: We didn't see you after the game. We didn't get to talk to you after the game.

MJ: I think my health was a priority there and just trying to make sure I was okay. I think that's important and, I'm fine. I'm here now to talk. I'm sorry if I hurt anybody's feelings, but I think that's part of the game. You have to make sure that your health is okay and continue on from there.

Q: No feelings hurt. I was more curious as to what you were feeling that led you to do that.

MJ: My back hurt, so we were just trying to figure out what the issue was, and they did all the tests, and everything was fine. That's pretty much it.

Q: Have you ever had anything like that before, any previous back issue, and how concerning was it that it was that area of the body?

MJ: I think I'll be fine. Like I said, the trainers looked at it. I haven't had any issues with it before and don't expect any issues now, so everything is good.

Q: On the game side of things, Bill set a couple plays here and there that were a bit different for you guys, what were your takeaways on your performance and overall?

MJ: After watching the film, I think we did a lot of good things. We just have to eliminate the really bad things. You know, in terms of actually executing the plays, it was actually a lot better than what we thought and what people probably think, but we have to score more points, take care of the football and eliminate the really bad plays. But we had plenty of good plays. Everyone fought pretty hard, and we just have to do a better job at that next week.

Q: With Kendrick Bourne not getting on the field until the fourth quarter, only playing a couple plays and then coming off the field looking pretty frustrated, as a captain, what's your message to Kendrick going forward?

MJ: KB has to control what he can control and when he gets the chance to play or practice, just like we all do, we have to try and do our best that we can. He just has to continue to be himself. He's done a good job. He's a great teammate, and we have a lot of guys on our team like that. I hope he can contribute more, and he will, and his time will come. Like I always say, the plays will come, don't chase them. He'll get a chance and when he does, I have confidence in him. He's a great route runner, great competitor. He's just got to do what he's doing and continue to see his role increase.

Q: At this point do you think you've built a natural chemistry with him [Kendrick] that he can sit on the bench for the first 54 minutes and then come off and hit a 41 yarder?

MJ: I think KB, he's very consistent in how he plays. I know exactly where he's going to be and stuff. We have a good amount of banked reps, as I always say, and I feel that way about a lot of guys on our team. I feel like we can spread the ball around, and we just got to continue to do that. Like I said, KB's [Kendrick Bourne] a big part of it, and we want him to be able to help, and anyone to help. We just want to be able to score more points.

Q: Over the next 48 hours, what do you have to do to get ready for practice on Wednesday?

MJ: I'll be ready to practice. Just watch film and do my normal routine and enjoy that. Just get rehab like I always do and continue to get better and talk with the guys and come up with a game plan. Hear what the coaches have to say and follow the gameplan and from there, stack good days, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and get ready to go for the next week.

Q: Good to hear you're feeling better. Just wanted to ask you about the strip sack that they recovered for a touchdown and the protection on that play, is there anything else you could have done pre-snap to have that picked up?

MJ: I think that's an x's and o's question and you'll have to ask Coach Belichick. But, we know we can protect better, and I can do things to communicate better. So, we'll all get better at that and that's all there is to it.

Q: Now that you've played a regular season game, what level do you think the communications was at between you and the coaching staff? How beneficial was that yesterday afternoon?

MJ: It was good. I think the communication on the sideline was really good between all of us, and we'll continue to grow in that area. Same with the operation. It'll get faster. I really like our coaching staff. I think they've done a good job just staying positive. It's a long season and they know that, we know that. We have a lot of games left, and a big one this week, so we'll try to improve that this week.

Q: Do you feel like you're able to communicate with Matt [Patricia] enough, obviously he also has responsibilities with the offensive line, too. Just curious if you feel like you gets are getting enough time in between series there?