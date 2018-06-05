Transcript: Media Availability 6/5

PATRIOTS TIGHT END ROB GRONKOWSKI

Q: How did it feel to be out there with your teammates today?

RG: It felt good. It's awesome to see the guys again, be back out on the field with them just competing. It was good competition today. It was fast. Feels good to be back out there, seeing where I'm at, seeing how the body feels and everything. It's been a little bit. The most enjoyable part of it was just seeing the guys again, the camaraderie around the locker room, out on the field. It's just good.

​

Q: You seemed like you had a little pep in your step out there.

RG: Thank you.

Q: What was it like to get back out here?

RG: It was great. I feel good. A lot of excitement obviously. Obviously had some jitters coming in too, because first time when it's been awhile you get the jitters going out there. You just don't know. It's football. You've got to compete. You're competing versus really good players every time you step out on the field. It felt good.

Q: What went into the idea of not going to the OTAs?

RG: Just was training on my own. Just felt like that was the best thing for me and I wanted to take care of my body and take care of myself and see where I was at before I came out here. It went good. I think it was a good decision.

Q: Did you miss being out here with the guys?

RG: Yeah, I missed being with the guys.

Q: How much were those jitters related to just how the coaching staff would accept you back just knowing how much they even put into the voluntary workouts?

RG: I would say the jitters; it was for competing - competing-wise. Every time I would say no matter what year it is - from my rookie year, to my second year, to last year, to this year - when you step out on that field for the first time no matter what, if it was the first OTA a couple weeks ago, if it was this minicamp practice, whenever I step on the field for the first time you always get those jitters. It's just like for game one too. You get the little jitters going. It just felt good to be back out there, get some rust off, see what I've got to work on, what I can improve, what my strengths are to make them stronger. So it's just good to be out there competing in football.

Q: Was there a point this offseason that you thought you might retire?

RG: I was just seeing where I was at, at first. I mean obviously after long seasons - they're hauling seasons, long-hauling seasons - it definitely was in the mind but I had to do what I had to do. I felt where I felt good enough, get my body prepared, get my body right again, see where my body was at, see where my mind was at and I glad to be back out here. I feel like I definitely made the right decision coming back out.

Q: Are you on good terms with the team right now and with Bill Belichick?

RG: Yeah. Yeah. For sure.

Q: How did Tom Brady look today?

RG: Tom looked great. That guy, I don't think he's ever going to look bad. I mean he's always looking good. He's never tired. His arm strength is always up there so he's looking good.

Q: Are you re-doing your contract?

RG: I don't know. Trying to.

Q: Do you want to get something done before the season?

RG: Who wouldn't?

Q: After your first catch out there today you yelled out 'woo hoo.' Did that describe those jitters that you had and the excitement that you had to be back on the field?

RG: Yes, definitely. I'm just feeling good. There's times out there where you catch a ball and you don't feel that good. You feel like you're forcing it. You feel like you can't make plays and it's just one of those times. Just feeling good catching the ball. Just having fun out there with the ball in my hands running up and down the field.

Q: After the season ended, did you go through a real serious process in terms of whether you really wanted to play again?

RG: I'll just keep it simple. I just wanted to see where I was at. I was having all different thoughts. Do I need to see where my body was at and everything? To see if I really wanted to go through it again. To see if I could go through it again. I feel like I'm just going to do what's best for myself and take care of myself because if I can't take care of myself, I can't take care of anyone else and I can't help out the team.

Q: Do you have a thought about how long you want to keep doing this?

RG: No, I haven't. But I definitely know I want to keep going and play this year. Feeling good and just put all that rest behind me now about thinking about it and everything and just focus on getting better.

Q: How excited are you for Gronk the horse this weekend?

RG: I'm excited. It was supposed to race in the Kentucky Derby but it got sick so they didn't fly it across the country to it. It's pretty wild. I heard about the horse like a year ago and I saw it and I was like 'that's cool,' you know? Then all of a sudden it's like the horse is in the Kentucky Derby a year later. So it's pretty wild. It's a pretty cool scenario. Pretty cool situation. It just shows - name the horse my name and it's going to make it, baby.

Q: Will you be able to take it for a ride or anything?

RG: Hopefully. I like taking things for a ride.

Q: You've been to the White House several times. What are your thoughts on President Trump disinviting the Eagles?

RG: I'm just focusing on football, man. That has nothing to do with myself. It has nothing to do with preparing for the game of football. I've just got no comment on that. Thank you.

Q: From the outside looking in, it seemed like a very different type of offseason for the Patriots. Did it seem that way to you?

RG: I mean it was different for myself, for sure, in that aspect. But I mean coming back, definitely the same. It felt like I was never gone and it felt good to be back.

Q: Why did you miss the voluntary OTAs?

RG: I kind of already answered that a little bit. Just seeing where I was at with myself, with my body and my mind.

Q: How do you feel like your relationship is with Bill Belichick right now?