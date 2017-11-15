Transcript: Rob Gronkowski Press Conference 11/15

Q: What's this week been like for you so far?

RG: I mean, it's kind of like any other week preparation wise. I mean, we're in the same schedule as our football schedule back home, so preparation wise it's the same. The only difference is living out of the hotel.

Q: How much do you appreciate the Air Force and all that they have done for the team?

RG: We appreciate them a lot. Coach [Bill] Belichick always goes over the Naval Academy, the Air Force, so [he] always talks about them in meetings. So, it's great to be out here, great to meet the guys. They parachuted down from an airplane after practice which was super cool, but it's super appreciated by us to come out here, be able to use their facilities and get some good work in.

Q: What was that experience like to watch them parachute in?

RG: It was cool. I mean, we were in for a surprise. They said they had something for us and they pointed up in the air. We saw an airplane flying around and I was hoping to see someone jump out and they had like eight guys jump out, so it was super neat to see them and they landed right in front of us on the practice field.

Q: How did you spend your off days this week?

RG: Monday wasn't an off day. I wish we had two. That would have been cool. But, I mean, we don't really live here, so [I] just had a friend in town and went and visited my friend. On Monday, we worked out. We had meetings and stuff, so just hung around. My friend drove me around, saw the mountains and stuff, which was super neat.

Q: What was it like to hear from Coach Troy Calhoun? Apparently he delivered a strong message about life as a cadet.

RG: Yes, definitely. It was a super strong message. Knowing what they go through, it just shows how strong they are and shows what type of person it takes to be able to make it here in the Air Force Academy, which takes a lot - a lot of dedication for sure.

Q: Does it make you appreciate what you have?

RG: Yes, it makes you appreciate what you have for sure.

Q: Do you think you could live in the mountains and kill animals to survive?

RG: If I had to, I would have to.

Q: What animal would you go after?

RG: I like animals, so I don't know.

Q: What's it been like for you hanging out with your teammates this week?

RG: It's been good. It's definitely a good team bonding situation coming out here, but all the guys are great. We always have a good time together wherever we are.

Q: Has the air affected you at all?

RG: I mean, it has for sure. My skin feels a lot drier. A lot of people are getting their nose super dry, mouth super dry. So, just glad to be here and to be able to prepare to what Mexico City will be at the same altitude. I mean, it's good training. I'm glad we're doing it.

Q: Can you feel the altitude at practice?

RG: You can feel it for sure. I mean, it's not like a huge, dramatic difference, but you definitely feel it.

Q: What has it been like to practice this week with four active tight ends on the roster?

RG: It's great. I mean, we switch up reps. They take some of my reps out in practice. I get a little bit more rest. I'm loving it.

Q: What do you think about James Develin's season?

RG: Develin? He's a beast every year, in and out. Whatever year it is, it's Develin. He's a monster. He's a monster in the weight room. He's a monster on the field. Whenever we need him to go into a lead blocking situation, he's always there ready to go.

Q: How are you approaching the trip to Mexico City?

RG: I mean, we're preparing the same as any other game, I would say. Same meeting times, same practice type of schedule and everything, so just preparing the exact same how we have been so we're ready for Sunday.

Q: Are you looking forward to playing in front of the fans in Mexico?

RG: Yes, definitely. It's always cool to change up the atmosphere. It always gets you excited heading into a new atmosphere not knowing what to expect exactly, so it's going to be something different. It's going to be something fun.

Q: Do you have a message for the people of Mexico?