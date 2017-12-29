Transcript: Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski Press Conferences 12/29

Q: How are you feeling?

TB: Good, good. It's been a good week. I'm excited for this game, so I think it's going to be different challenges. Obviously, the Jets are a good defense. They played us well last time. They got off to a good start against us last time. We've got to start faster than we started last week. Hopefully, we can do that.

Q: James Harrison had the picture of you and him together on Instagram. What was it like for you to see him in the locker room after all those years across from him?

TB: I know, I told him I liked him much better in our colored jerseys. I told him that. He is excited to be here and hopefully he can help us win. I know it's late in the year but guys who have played in these big games and those situations; it always helps having good players out there. Hopefully, he can go out and do a great job for us.

Q: Do you sense a level of excitement from him being here?

TB: You know, it's interesting. When we're out there it's like we're two separate teams; offense and defense. We're so focused on what we do, so I'll probably see more of him on Sunday just like you guys will, but I know how good of a player he is. I played against him for a long time. Like I said, hopefully he does a great job.

Q: How do you go about staying warm out on the field during cold weather games?

TB: Yeah, I think the key is us practicing out there and we've been out there every day this week. I think we've used our bubble one time all year for a real practice, so I think just getting used to the climate and understanding the challenges it presents in this stadium. I mean, it's cold for everybody, so it's cold for the fans, cold for the players, coaches, for you guys, the refs, announcers. I think whoever deals with it best is going to win. Hopefully, us being out there and using all of this is a positive experience, even though you're out there for a couple hours. It gets pretty cold, but you've just got to do the best you can do.

Q: Will you use gloves this week?

TB: It depends. Early in my career I tried using a glove on my throwing hand a little bit. It didn't go too well. I think it's better without. But still, it's tricky. Doing anything when its negative wind chill is pretty hard to do, but it's challenging for everybody. It's challenging for the defense, challenging for the offense. We'll just have to go out and play well and focus on what you need to do. It makes you concentrate more. We're going to have to concentrate because we're playing for a lot.

Q: Your left shoulder was listed on the injury report. Is that something new or an aggravation from earlier in the season?

TB: That's a tricky question. I'll pass, but I'll be out there Sunday.

Q: We don't typically see interceptions from you in five straight games. Is there something in particular that has led to that?

TB: I'm always trying to keep those down. I think, you're right, there's been more in the last couple of games than there should be. I think it's just making smart decisions. Whenever they get their hands on it, it's not a good thing for the offense. Putting it in places where only we can touch it or we can catch it is important, especially understanding the situations in the games. We've been able to overcome a few of those but, obviously, like at Miami, we didn't overcome them and ball possession is going to be extremely important in this game. We always try to do no turnovers. That's a good goal for us. That's what we should have every week. I can certainly do a better job than I've done protecting it and its going to be really important.

Q: Are you harder on yourself with that than Coach Belichick is on you?

TB: Turnovers have a great correlation towards winning or losing. So, when you give the ball up, obviously, it limits your opportunity to score and it increases their opportunity. It's all risk-reward for a quarterback. I mean, I'm never trying to throw them. Sometimes you try to make a throw and they make a good play. Sometimes you try to make a throw, they don't make much of a play and they still come up with the ball because I made a really bad decision. If they make a great play then they make a great play. But you try to eliminate the ones where you just really hand them possession of the ball. We just have to do a great job of it this game and moving forward. We can't do anything about the past. We're just going to have to look forward and do a better job of this game, and next game and as far as we go.