Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Jun 24 - 12:00 AM | Mon Jun 27 - 11:57 PM

Patriots unveil new red throwback alternate uniform for 2022

Photos: Patriots reveal red throwback alternate uniforms for 2022

How Patriots led push to change NFL rule and bring red throwback uniform back

Patriots Mailbag: Which positions improved, charting camp competition and more

Patriots players celebrate 'bucket list' Father's Day at U.S. Open

After missing son's birth, Kyle Dugger is making up for lost time this offseason

Former Patriot advances in 'America's Got Talent' with NFL Players Choir

Patriots make a series of transactions

Photos: 2022 Patriots in Full Uniforms

Patriots Announce Training Camp Dates

Photos: Meet the 2022 New England Patriots

Robert Kraft, Patriots Foundation team up with New England Dairy Council to bring wellness initiative to MLK School

Patriots set 2022 Training Camp joint practices

Patriots Mailbag: Minicamp foreshadows a competitive Training Camp

Patriots Sign Fourth-Round Pick DB Jack Jones

5 Takeaways from Patriots minicamp

Mac Jones wraps up impressive Patriots minicamp

William Allen thanks Patriots players who advocated for his release from prison

Photos: Day 2 of Patriots Minicamp

Bill Belichick 6/8: "I try to contribute and help the team where I can"

Transcript: Tom Brady Press Conference 10/11

New England Patriots Quarterback Tom Brady addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, October 11, 2017

Oct 11, 2017 at 04:00 AM
New England Patriots

Q: How are you feeling? How is your shoulder?

TB: I'm good. I'm not worried about it.

Q: Is there ever any worry when you have to get an MRI to check on your shoulder?

TB: Not for me. No.

Q: Do you understand the scare people have when you're not at practice?

TB: Yeah, I'll be there Sunday. Don't worry about that. I'll be there.

Q: Will you have to play through pain?

TB: I think everybody does. I mean, there's a lot of bumps and bruises over the course of a year. So, I'm not concerned.

Q: Is there any concern over getting the offensive line on the same page?

TB: Well, I think we're all trying to get on the same page all the time. I think those guys have done a great job, I really do. I mean, I think they're fighting their butts off on every play. The ball's got to come out on time and find the open guy and cut it loose. You know, we've got to do a good job of that at the quarterback position. I love that group up front. We've got great tackles, great center, great guards. We've been in some competitive games and we're going to keep fighting. That's where it's at.

Q: How do you feel about the high talent level you will face on the defensive fronts of your next several opponents?

TB: Yeah, and I think the key is you've got to play the game on your terms. I think we haven't done a great job of that, and not playing great football early in the game doesn't really get you the lead, so you're trying to fight and claw back the whole way, throw the ball. You know, your run-pass ratio gets way out of balance, so you're throwing it all the time, which we've been doing, and it just gives them more opportunity.

Q: So does the score and time of game play a big factor the amount of pressure you have to deal with?

TB: Yeah, always. I think if you have a three touchdown lead in the third quarter, it's different. You know, you're probably much more balanced on offense, and we've been a part of those quite a few times. If you're losing by two scores, you're just throwing it every down. You've just got no choice, and that's - again, they can't sack you if you're handing the ball off. I'm not concerned about that. I'm really not. We all want to do a better job. We're all trying to play better. Certainly, no one feels great about where we're at right now, but there's a lot of football left and we're going to keep battling. Like I said, I have so much confidence in our offensive line and what we do every week, their preparation, their effort, their toughness, how well they're coaching, everything we're trying to do up front. From my standpoint, I've got to find the guy that's open and get rid of the ball. That's what I'm going to do.

Q: You are at the top of the league in explosive offensive plays. Are quarterback hits a result of that if you are holding the ball longer?

TB: I'm not sure. I think correlation can be made between a lot of different things with statistics and so forth. I mean, we've been pretty efficient throwing it this year, so just had probably not great execution. I think that's what we're trying to improve. If you call a quick pass, you've got to get it out on time. You call an intermediate pass, it comes out on time. You throw a deeper pass - everyone knows, and that's what we're trying to do. So I just think it's the overall level of execution. Certainly, if I play better, it will help all of us.

Q: Do you think because of your age you can hold the ball longer and move around better in the pocket?

TB: That's not it, nope. I wish I could do that. Yeah, I am what I am. Who said that? That's a very famous quote. Popeye said that.

Q: How is it that on almost every third down or key situation, Danny Amendola has come up with the play?

TB: He's had such a great year. I mean, I can't say enough good things about Danny and everything he's meant to our offense. I mean, he's so tough and, to me, he's uncoverable. You turn on the tape, he's getting away from people, no matter what the route, no matter who's on him, no matter what's called, leverage, distance of the route. He's just been so great for us this year. I'm going to try to keep finding him because when you have that kind of trust, when you see it play after play after play - you know, you're the quarterback. You've got one ball. It goes to the guy who's open, and Danny's always finding a way to get open.

Q: Has Danny done a good job of trying to replicate some of the things that Julian Edelman does in the offense?

TB: Yeah, and I think they're different players, too. I think Danny's kind of always found his role in the things we've asked him to do. He's still in that role, and he's doing a great job of it. I mean, he's doing as good as he possibly can. I don't think anyone could do better than what Danny's doing.

Q: How much does the offense miss Rex Burkhead? When he was playing, you were able to have a number of options on offense.

TB: Yeah, that's great. I mean, the more guys we can have back healthy - and Rex, when he's been in there, he's done some really good things for us. I know he's working hard to get back. Hopefully, it's this week, and we love having him out there. He's been a great addition to the team. Hopefully, he can go out and make some plays for us.

Q: How good is this Jets team at 3-2 right now?

TB: Yeah, I mean, that's a good record. I mean, I think 3-2 and they're fighting. I think they've played really well. I think they have a good team, and I think every time we play down there, it's been a tough game. In the last five years, [there have] been a bunch of tough games. That's what we're expecting.

Q: Thus far this season, the offense has scored more points in the first half than the second. Are teams making adjustments, or how do you make sense of that trend?

TB: That's a good [question]. I mean, I think it's a small sample size, really - you know, five games. I mean, last game we didn't score much in the first half, either. We scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter in the Carolina game. Houston game, I would say, wasn't a great second half. We didn't play very well in the KC game at all. So, I just think there's still a lot of football left, and hopefully that may or may not even out over the course of a year. I don't think, really, things change for us. I mean, we're trying to go out and execute at a really high level, and sometimes we don't really get the job done. So, our inconsistency has maybe led to some of those, but we'd like to score all the time.

Q: How much of a toll do the quarterback hits and sacks take on your body?

TB: You know, it's a physical sport, so I think everyone is dealing with something. It's just part of the sport. Everyone's running around and they're big and they're fast and they hit hard. You have bumps and bruises, but you just deal with them the best you can and try to get ready for the next week.

Q: What are your feelings about going to Mexico City and playing there?

TB: Yeah, that's going to be very exciting for our team. I've never been to Mexico City, so I'm very excited about it. Hopefully, we can go play really well, but that's down the road a little bit. But yeah, obviously, with going through such a tragic event, hopefully the city really recovers, and I know it will. Hopefully, we can bring a little bit of joy down there.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 6/9

Read the full transcript from Patriots quarterback Mac Jones' press conference on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 6/8

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Wednesday, June 8, 2022.

news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Tuesday, June 7, 2022.

news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 5/31

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Tuesday, May 31, 2022.

news

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 5/23

Read the full transcript from Patriots quarterback Mac Jones' press conference on Monday, May 23, 2022.

news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 5/23

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference at Gillette Stadium on Monday, May 23, 2022.

news

Transcript: Vince Wilfork Conference Call 5/17

2022 Patriots Hall of Fame inductee Vince Wilfork addresses the media via conference call on Tuesday, May 17

news

Transcript: Matt Groh Post-Draft Press Conference 4/30

Read the full transcript from Patriots Director of Player Personnel Matt Groh's post-draft press conference on Saturday, April 30, 2022.

news

Transcript: Bailey Zappe Conference Call 4/30

New England Patriots fourth-round draft pick Bailey Zappe addresses the media via conference call, Saturday, April 30.

news

Transcript: Pierre Strong Jr. Conference Call 4/30

New England Patriots fourth-round draft pick Pierre Strong addresses the media via conference call, Saturday, April 30.

news

Transcript: Chasen Hines Conference Call 4/30

New England Patriots sixth-round draft pick Chasen Hines addresses the media via conference call, Saturday, April 30.

news

Transcript: Jack Jones Conference Call 4/30

New England Patriots fourth round draft pick Jack Jones addresses the media via conference call, Saturday, April 30.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots sign final three draft picks

Mac Jones, Panini respond after 13-year-old sells ultra-rare rookie card for $100K

Throwing it 'Back to the Future': best reaction from Patriots jersey reveal

How Patriots led push to change NFL rule and bring red throwback uniform back

Patriots sign offensive lineman Darryl Williams

Patriots Mailbag: Which positions improved, charting camp competition and more

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Equal Play: Celebrating 50 Years of Title IX

Kraft sports + Entertainment and KAGR hosted the "Equal Play" event at Gillette Stadium to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Title IX. The event was headlined by tennis icon Billie Jean King and moderated by award-winning sports journalist Jackie MacMullan as they highlight the importance of women in sports.

Patriots unveil new red throwback alternate uniform for 2022

The New England Patriots unveil new red throwback uniforms for the 2022 NFL season. Kendrick Bourne, David Andrews, Matthew Judon & Matthew Slater jump in the DeLorean from Back to the Future to travel back in time to 1984 when Andre Tippett and the Patriots first wore this style of red uniforms.

Patriots Players React to Dad Jokes on Father's Day

In celebration of Father's Day, Patriots players Matthew Judon, Terrance Mitchell, Jabrill Peppers, Kendrick Bourne & Mac Jones try not to laugh at dad jokes.

Patriots players reflect, educate and celebrate on Juneteenth

Patriots players Justin Bethel and Myles Bryant, along with MLK School students Kimberly and Dashon, share the history of Juneteenth, what it means to them and why it is important to celebrate.

Do Your Life: Justin Bethel

From football to music, Justin Bethel is a modern day Renaissance man.

Key takeaways from minicamp and OTAs

Watch as Tamara Brown, Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault offer their key observations as Patriots wrapped up their offseason program with OTAs and mandatory minicamp. Plus, we discuss the key position battles we are looking forward to seeing later this summer when Training Camp kicks off.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Vince Wilfork voted by fans into Patriots Hall of Fame

The New England Patriots announced today that former defensive lineman Vince Wilfork has been voted by the fans as the 32nd inductee into the Patriots Hall of Fame.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Get Outta Town! Ranking All 32 NFL Road Trips

They're all good in their own way, but some are better than others. We list every National Football League city, along with detailed advice to help you plan your next gridiron getaway.

Recap: Meet the Patriots 2022 Draft Class

The New England Patriots selected ten players in the 2022 NFL Draft. The following is a summary of those picks.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising