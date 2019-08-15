Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Jul 09 - 12:00 AM | Sun Jul 11 - 11:58 PM

Transcript: Tom Brady Press Conference 8/15

Aug 15, 2019 at 03:23 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

PATRIOTS QUARTERBACK TOM BRADY

Q: Yesterday there was some chirping between you and Mike Vrabel, but today seemed more civil. What was that like for you?

TB: Really? I wouldn't describe it as civil, but he's been a good friend for a long time. Obviously, he's done a great job leading this team, and [I'm] proud of him, everything he's accomplished. We all support him even though he's coaching for another team. It was just really good work between these two teams who – you know, they took care of us pretty good last year – and we knew it was going to be competitive, so it's been a good couple of days.

Q: There's been a lot of turnover and injury at wide receiver, leading to you throwing to Gunner Olszewski and Braxton Berrios today. Can you talk about those guys and the progress they've made?

TB: Yeah, I think those guys are working hard. I think training camp's an interesting time with a lot of bodies and there's a lot of guys in and out. Some years, you might have three guys set, or four guys set, and I think this year we haven't really had that. It's good work for the quarterback, just to make a read and then make a throw, and whether we come up with it or not, at least we're going to the right place and making a good, decisive play. So, there's still a lot to be gained with guys moving in and out, and that's just the way it's been here.

Q: Is it a situation you feel like needs to be settled before the start of the season?

TB: I don't think that's really in my control. I think for the guys that are out there, they're trying to get the work they need to do, and I think it was good, competitive work. You're going against Malcolm [Butler], Logan [Ryan], Adoreé [Jackson] – those are three really good corners. They've got two very good safeties, a good group of linebackers, a good scheme. Whoever's in there, try to get to work, so that's what we – it was a good couple days.

Q: You had a teaching moment with Braxton Berrios after he missed on a route. Did that help him make a couple plays after that?

TB: Yeah, I think that's the learning curve for a lot of players and being on the same page. Really, I think so much is him expecting the ball to be a certain place and me expecting him to be a certain place. I think the chemistry between a quarterback and receiver, a quarterback and a tight end, is so important because it's all anticipation. If you're waiting for things to happen in the NFL, you're too late. You've got to just anticipate and expect them to be a certain way, and that's the way they turn out. I have, obviously, a lot of experience, so I know where guys should be, so I'm trying to tell them, "If you want the ball, this is where you've got to be," which is hopefully good learning for those guys, and it's good teaching for me. I always say the quarterback can't do anything without the receivers, and the receiver can't do anything without the quarterback, which makes it a really great relationship. That's why we work hard at it, that's why you spend the time with those guys and you put all of the work in.

Q: What made Mike Vrabel a great player, and do you think those things will make him a great coach?

TB: Yeah, he's extremely competitive, really a hard-nosed, tough player. Competed at everything. When he played offense, he was an incredible player for us. Obviously, when he played defense, one of the best Patriots to ever play. He dropped into coverage, he rushed, he covered. I think he's built a team that's very similar. Very hard-hitting, hard-working, just a good, tough, hard-nosed team. I mean, you see it every day in practice with these guys. They've got a really good team, it's been a good couple of days.

Q: With all of the work and the short turn-around for preseason game three, does that reduce your desire to play in the preseason?

TB: I don't know. I just expect to play, and if he [Bill Belichick] says, "You're not playing," then I'm not playing. I think there's a lot of things that factor into his decisions, but I'm not involved in any of those, so I just show up and practice. That's been my role, that's been my job, so I'm trying to show up and do a good job.

Q: There was a trophy presentation before practice. How did that go over with Coach Vrabel?

TB: I don't think it's appropriate for me to speak about that private moment, but it was a nice gesture from me to him, and hopefully he appreciates it.

Q: Any desire to ever square off with him on the sidelines?

TB: As a coach? Oh, hell no. I'm never coaching. Playing's enough for me.

Related Content

news

Transcript: Bill Belichick and Ernie Adams Press Conference 6/16

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and Football Research Director Ernie Adams video conference call with the media on Wednesday, June 16, 2021.
news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 6/15

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's video conference call with the media on Tuesday, June 15, 2021.
news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 6/14

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's video conference call with the media on Monday, June 14, 2021.
news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 6/10

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's video conference call with the media on Thursday, June 10, 2021.
news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 6/4

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's video conference call with the media on Friday, June 4, 2021.
news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 5/27

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media via video conference on Thursday, May 27, 2021.
news

Transcript: Tre Nixon Conference Call 5/1

Patriots seventh round draft pick Tre Nixon addresses the media via conference call on Saturday, May 1, 2021.
news

Transcript: Joshuah Bledsoe Conference Call 5/1

Patriots sixth round draft pick Joshuah Bledsoe addresses the media via conference call on Saturday, May 1, 2021.
news

Transcript: William Sherman Conference Call 5/1

Patriots sixth round draft pick William Sherman addresses the media via conference call on Saturday, May 1, 2021.
news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 5/1

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media via video conference on Saturday, May 1, 2021.
news

Transcript: Cameron McGrone Conference Call 5/1

Patriots fifth round draft pick Cameron McGrone addresses the media via conference call on Saturday, May 1, 2021.
news

Transcript: Rhamondre Stevenson Conference Call 5/1

Patriots fourth round draft pick Rhamondre Stevenson addresses the media via conference call on Saturday, May 1, 2021.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Position Snapshot: Safeties

Patriots News Blitz 7/9: J.C. Jackson has high expectations for 2021

Patriots place two cornerbacks on ESPN's top 10

Patriots announce first set of Training Camp dates

Patriots Position Snapshot: Cornerback

Daktronics Delivers Massive South End Zone Upgrade for Gillette Stadium

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Behind the Scenes: Patriots Photo Day

Get an inside look as Patriots players pose for their 2021 season headshots.

All Access 6/25: Minicamp Recap, Offseason Roundtable

In this episode of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO we recap Patriots minicamp. Steve Burton is joined by Mike Reiss and Paul Perillo in a roundtable discussion about the Patriots QBs and New England's offseason. Jonathan Jones surprises his father with a special gift. Scott Zolak goes one-on-one with RB Damien Harris. Plus, highlights from Patriots photo day and more.

One-on-One with Damien Harris

Scott Zolak sits down with Damien Harris to discuss minicamp practice and how the Patriots running back plans to improve this season.

The Journey: Damien Harris

A look into how Patriots running back Damien Harris found his passion for the game of football from an early age.

Father and son, coach and student: Jonathan Jones' bond with his dad

This Father's Day, we sit down with Patriots CB Jon Jones and his dad Stacey to talk about their bond, plus a surprise gift.

Press Pass: Progress and competition fuels Minicamp practice 

Patriots players Dont'a Hightower, Matthew Slater, Trent Brown, Cam Newton and Jarett Stidham discuss their time practicing and how new additions to the team have created a competitive atmosphere.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Recap: Meet the Patriots 2021 Draft Class

The New England Patriots drafted eight players in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Patriots WR Julian Edelman Announced His Retirement

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman announced his retirement today.

2021 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

Patriots Safety Patrick Chung Announced His Retirement

New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung recently announced his retirement, ending an 11-year NFL career, including 10 seasons with the Patriots. 
Advertising