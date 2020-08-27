Transcripts: Devin McCourty, Jason McCourty and James White 8/27

CB JASON MCCOURTY

VIDEO PRESS CONFERENCE

August 27, 2020

Q: What went into the decision to go through with practice?

JM: I don't know. I feel like right now, myself, and I know a lot of other guys I've talked to in the locker room right now, we're just lost, man. It's almost like a sense of hopelessness. In March, we had a team discussion, via Webex, and we all talked about it, and here we are, months later, and we're talking about the same exact thing. And it's like, 'Alright, do we cancel practice?' But if we cancel practice today on a Thursday, do we cancel practice tomorrow on Friday? What's going to get us to go out and practice the next day? If we cancel practice today, we sit around, we discuss race, we discuss what happened to Jacob Blake, or we talk about what's continuing to happen in our country for hundreds of years, but then we go out and practice tomorrow, nobody cares. I think, for us, right now, we're trying to figure it out. And I know, for myself, you feel a sense of responsibility. I know the neighborhood I came from wasn't the greatest. I know there's a lot of people that look like me that are still in that same neighborhood, and there's a lot of people in neighborhoods right here in the New England area that are suffering, and we're all hurting when we see what took place in Wisconsin. It's not just black and brown people. As human beings, as Americans, we should all watch the video — whether somebody was a former criminal or had a violent past, whatever all that stuff that the discussion is, it doesn't matter when you turn on a video and you watch human life being shot in the back seven times. That stuff becomes secondary. I think we all need to hurt. We all need to feel devastated. I have three young children and I have no idea how I'm going to explain to them, 'Hey, you're not perfect. You're going to make mistakes. We're believers. We have strong faith. Jesus is going to figure, and you're going to be able to redeem yourself,' and then you watch videos, like, yeah, some people might have made a mistake, some people didn't, but they're in the position they're in. Is a mistake worth being shot seven times? Is it worth being kneeled on until you take your last breath? I think for us as players, we're lost. We don't know why we're practicing. We don't know why we would've not practiced. We don't know why we would be preparing for games. We don't know why we wouldn't. We're completely lost as Americans. We have no idea what's the way to go. I mean, we saw last night NBA players not play, you hear reports now that two of the teams don't want to play, the rest of the teams do, we're all lost. We have no idea what's the right move. What can I possibly do to change the system that's been in place for so many years? To be honest, to answer your question, I have no idea why we went out there and practiced today. I feel like we all just go through the motions. We feel like, hey, we have meetings starting at 7:15 and we wake up and we go to 7:15 meeting carrying every emotion, every tear with us, and not knowing how to deal with it at all. We just kind of go through the motions because it's routine. We've all become so numb to this because it's happened so many times and in so many different places that we're all just confused. There's a sense of hopelessness of just not knowing or understanding how to fix a problem.

Q: How can you lean on your teammates to try to find some guidance? How much of that have you done or is it that your lost in your routine right now?

JM: We're all discussing it, in and out, throughout the day. I know a lot of us battled today whether we should go home or whether we should sit around and talk. We just don't know the answers. I texted my wife this morning when I got into the building, and I was just like, 'I feel guilty. I just don't feel right.' There's just a feeling inside me, there's hurt inside of me, there's anger inside of me. And I'm like, 'Does football mean anything'? I talked to [Brandon Copeland], and obviously he was a professor, and he said some of his students have hit him up and were just like, 'What's the purpose of getting ready to go to college?' I think there's just so much emotion that goes on with everything that we've seen over the last few days. We watch a man shot seven times in the back and then we watch a 17-year-old kid go out and feel like he needed to take matters into his own hands, killing two people, and walked by the cops with a long gun around his neck with his hands up and get in his car and drive all the way back to Illinois before anything is done. We listen to the Chief of Police say, 'Well, none of this would have happened if everybody had been inside for the curfew.' It's just saddening. We're definitely trying to lean on each other, but we don't have the answers. We have no idea what it is we have to do to fix this problem. But I think a lot of us — and I won't say everyone because I know everyone probably doesn't feel the same way I do. Some people don't see it as their issue. I've had people hit me up, I've had white friends hit me up and say, 'Hey man, I support you, whatever you need.' And it's just like, 'Hey, I need for this to be everybody's problem. I need for it to not just be my problem because the people that are going through it look like me. I need it to be all of our problems because we're all humans.' We all should realize the significance of a human life and how we all should be treated. I think we're just struggling with this, man. We don't know how to move forward, so we just stick to our routine and we move and we go through the motions. For me, it's when I get home, I'm trying to discuss it with my wife, obviously, Dev's here, me and him are extremely close, we're trying to bounce ideas off each other, but there's just so much emotion swirling around. It's just so hard to decipher right now.

Q: Do you get any respite by going to your job or does it make it hard to do your job?

JM: It definitely makes it hard to show up. We learn how to compartmentalize and when we get on the field today and practice, you get going and you're a competitor as well and you get lost in football. I think sometimes that can be a good thing because it allows you the freedom to go out there and just be who you are and do what you love, and I think as soon as it's over, you're right back to reality. It's almost a sense of guilt that, hey, I'm able to go out there and I'm able to escape what's really going on here. For Jacob Blake's three children, who sat in the car and watched their father get shot seven times, where do you go to escape that feeling? Where do you go to erase that sight? Where do you go to deal with that type of trauma? It's a feeling of guilt when you walk away. I think that's probably the main thing that I was suffering from today, is of guilt that I get to walk into the building and I get to go play football. Because the reality is, I can be anywhere and as soon as I'm out of the building or there's not a football in my hand, I'm just a black man on the street. I look a lot like some of the men who have lost their lives, who have been gunned down in the streets. The reality of the matter is I'm blessed to be able to do what I can and to have this platform. For me, I'm going to try and do everything that I can to use that platform to help those who don't have the ability to spread their voice that people will hear them. Yeah, you're definitely able to get away from it and to be able to love your craft and work at it and build as a team and all of that good stuff. But there's a sense of guilt that comes with it. It's just not reality. Because we get to go out there, whether it's practice or whether it's a game, it's a few hours out of the day, but I have a seven-year-old and, at some point, she's going to see these types of videos and she's going to wonder, she's going to ask me, 'What's going on, Daddy? What am I supposed to do if I'm in that situation? What if my brother is out there and this happens to him? How should he handle himself?' Everybody doesn't have to have those conversations. Everybody doesn't have to sit down with their son and explain to him if he's ever pulled over while he's driving, that he needs to roll every window down in his car, that he needs to make sure his license and registration and insurance are already visible, he needs to keep his hands on the steering wheel at all times, he needs to announce any move that he's getting ready to make before he makes it. Everybody doesn't have to have that conversation, and I do, and I'm going to have that one day. And it breaks my heart because my parents had to have that conversation with me, and my grandparents had to have that conversation with my parents. At what point, at what generation, do we get to stop having those conversations? Do we get to all feel normal and feel safe in a country where we say we all are free and we all are equal? When we look around, we know that's not the case.

Q: Do you think it would be helpful to set aside some time as a team to talk?

JM: We've done that in the past and we plan on doing that. I don't know. I talked to Duron [Harmon], I know they did that in Detroit and they kind of started it. I thought what they did was awesome. Does it fix anything? When we cancel practice and we sit down and we meet and we talk, does it change anything? When we stay inside for the National Anthem and then we go out there and we play in the game for four quarters and we entertain everybody, does it change anything? I think that's what I'm struggling with. We cancel practice and we sit down and talk. Does Thursday practice just move to Friday? Does everybody write a story on Thursday that the Patriots canceled practice and then tomorrow the headline is, 'Cam Newton thrills at practice' and then we just go on and we talk about what happened that day? Who's out who's injured, who came back, who had an interception, who broke off a nice run? It just moves forward. It's just like, 'Yeah, that was awesome they canceled practice, they did something, but, oh, they came out to practice the next day and that's what we're going to write about and that's what we're going to discuss.' I remember the opening press conference where Dev spoke and he didn't take any questions and he just talked about what's going on in our society and at the end, he addressed the NFL and the opt-out date. I went on Twitter after that and the thing I saw most was, 'Devin McCourty bashes NFL and the opt-out date.' Nothing said Devin McCourty addresses Breonna Taylor, Devin McCourty talks about equal rights for everyone, Devin McCourty talks about voting. It wasn't about that. It was about the NFL. I feel like when you see players on the Lakers and the Clippers who have said, 'Hey, we just don't think we should play this game,' and they're trying to get the attention, but then, I read something from Draymond Green and it was just like, 'As athletes, we always feel the need that we need to stop playing to make change, but at the end of the day, we play a sport that's also a business.' How many other businesses do you see being shut down right now? Do you see the CEO of Apple or YouTube or Google saying, 'Hey, we're shutting down. We're boycotting going to work. We're not going to do this anymore.' So it's a struggle because at moments I feel like, man, screw this. I'm not going out there to entertain anymore when I feel the way I feel. And is that the right thing? Does that do anything? Is that fair? It's been a ridiculous struggle. You tweet something — prayers up for Jacob Blake for what he's gone through and his family — and you go look at his mentions and you have to laugh at it. It's just like, how can you watch that video and the only thing you can think about is, 'He was a criminal or he did this or he did that?' Just because is saying prayers up for him, we're not — I don't know the man. I don't know who he is, but I watched the video for it and I feel for it. It hurts me to watch. It's just tough, man. It's extremely tough. I know I'm rambling because I don't really — my emotions are everywhere as well.

Q: You weren't on the media schedule as expected to speak today. Do you feel that burden and how do you navigate that?