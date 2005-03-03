Trotter, Eagles agree to five-year contract

PHILADELPHIA (March 4, 2005) -- Jeremiah Trotter agreed to a new five-year contract with the Philadelphia Eagles after returning to the team last season and making the Pro Bowl.

Trotter, who spent two years with Washington, solidified the defense and earned his third trip to the NFL's all-star game after making only seven starts.

Trotter is the third player re-signed by the Eagles in three days. Running back Correll Buckhalter and defensive end Hugh Douglas also are returning to the NFC champions.

Trotter left the Eagles following a bitter contract dispute after the 2001 season. He signed a seven-year contract with the Redskins but had trouble adjusting to a new defensive scheme, was plagued by injuries and failed to live up to expectations.

Trotter returned to the Eagles for a low salary last season and accepted a backup role. He made the most of his chance to get on the field early in the year by playing well on special teams.

Midway through the season, defensive coordinator Jim Johnson inserted Trotter into the starting lineup and moved Mark Simoneau over to the weakside spot.

The Eagles were 24th on defense and 27th against the run when Trotter reclaimed his job before the ninth game. In the next six games, the defense allowed averages of only 70.2 yards rushing, 227.2 total yards and 10.7 points. The Eagles gave up the fewest points in the NFC (260).

Trotter finished the season with 80 tackles, one sack and three hurries. In Philadelphia's 27-14 second-round playoff victory against Minnesota, Trotter led the defense with seven tackles, had a half-sack and made a key interception.

Trotter was the Eagles' most significant unrestricted free agent. Pro Bowl running back Brian Westbrook is a restricted free agent who was tendered a one-year, $1.43 million offer last week.

