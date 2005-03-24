Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Mar 04 - 12:00 AM | Sun Mar 06 - 11:55 PM

Oklahoma pipeline may intrigue Patriots again

Lawrence Guy fields adorable questions in virtual Q&A with children's hospital

Could another international player be on their way to New England?

Johnson, Lindstrom hope to continue BC's OL legacy

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Defensive Line

Josh McDaniels confident Mac Jones will succeed

Alabama WRs have plenty of Patriots ties

Kendrick Bourne shares how Bill Belichick changed his life with simple advice

Mac Jones, David Andrews and Kyle Van Noy help "Saving By Shaving' event raise $5 million

Patriots combing through receivers at Scouting Combine

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Tight Ends

Patriots chatter from Combine Day One

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Colbert open to JuJu Smith-Schuster return

Caserio has plenty of praise for old pals

Patriots Mailbag: Teambuilding needs and offseason projections

Five things we learned from Nancy Meier's Q&A with NFL

NFL Notes: Tough call but Pats should let Jackson walk

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Quarterbacks

Patriots 2022 international game options narrow

Ty Warren hosts egg-stra special Easter celebration

Mar 24, 2005 at 05:11 AM

When eight-year-old Khyel Mack pretended to faint at the Blue Hill Boys & Girls Club in Dorchester, Mass., on Wednesday evening, it didn't send the dozens of adult staff members running to see what was wrong. Instead, a round of applause and laughter broke out when Mack uttered the phrase, "I think I'm going to pass out." That's because Mack, a member of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston, had just learned that the special Easter egg that he had just found had won him a limousine ride and dinner with Patriots defensive lineman Ty Warren and his family.

[

autograph.jpg

]()Khyel joined over 70 other members of Boston-area Boys & Girls Clubs in an Easter egg hunt sponsored by Warren and his wife, Keisha, on March 23. Ty and Keisha both grew up as members of the Boys & Girls club in their native state of Texas and are becoming active in the Boston Boys & Girls Clubs as a way to give back to the organization that gave them so much during their childhood years.

"Having grown up as a member of the Boys & Girls Club in Texas, I know the positive effects that these clubs can have on its members," said Ty Warren. "I believe the club, along with my family, gave me the guidance and structure to be successful in life. I strive to be a positive role model to these kids so they can find their strengths and passions and use the resources of the Club to help them succeed."

Several other Patriots players were on hand for the Easter festivities, including defensive lineman Ethan Kelley and offensive lineman Billy Yates, who was also a member of the Boys & Girls Club as a child. The children were split into two age groups, and then one group at a time was let loose to find the eggs, accompanied by Kelley and Yates. Each of the 75 children found 10 eggs apiece, some containing special prizes.

Ten kids, five from each age group, received Ty Warren jerseys, which were autographed on the spot. Copies of the Patriots' recent "21" DVD were given out, and two lucky kids, including eight-year-old Khyel, won dinner with the Warren family. All children got the chance to talk with Warren and get an autograph before the night was out.

The Easter egg hunt, which lasted for several hours, came as a complete shock to the kids, who weren't told about the surprise until they saw the Patriots players walk into the crowded gymnasium. Each child, in addition to the eggs, received personalized photos of Warren holding up the team's latest Vince Lombardi trophy, enough to make sure everyone went home happy. "I can't believe this!" nine-year-old Jared Mathieu exclaimed. "It was so awesome to get to meet an NFL player. I already had Ty Warren's jersey and he is one of my favorite players. This was the best day of my life!"

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Patriots Foundation Now Accepting Applications for 2022 Myra Kraft Community MVP Awards Presented by Gillette

The New England Patriots Foundation is now accepting applications for the 2022 Myra Kraft Community MVP Awards presented by Gillette. Through this program, 26 volunteers will be recognized for their volunteer efforts and their New England-based nonprofit organizations will be awarded a total of $275,000 in grants.
news

NFL/LISC Grassroots Program and the New England Patriots Grant $250,000 to Install New Artificial Turf Field at Brooke Charter School in Mattapan, MA

Brooke Charter Schools has been granted $250,000 by the New England Patriots through the National Football League Foundation Grassroots Program to install a new artificial turf field at Brooke Charter School in Mattapan.
news

Patriots player social justice fund distributes $560,000 to 11 local organizations 

Patriots players, coaches and staff, with a match from the Kraft family and also from the NFL, raised more money than any previous year since the fund started in 2018, distributing $560,000 to 11 organizations this year.
news

Kraft family surprises marathon runner with Super Bowl LVI tickets

Patriots Marathon Runner Mark Lamson has raised over $100,000 for the Myra Kraft Community MVP Awards Program
news

The Kraft Family awards $100,000 to nonprofits during virtual ceremony on January 11

The New England Patriots Foundation announced $100,000 in grants to 17 local nonprofits in honor of each Patriots Difference Maker named during the 2020 Celebrate Volunteerism initiative.
news

Patriots Present Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award to Richard Jacobs from Dartmouth, Mass.

Richard Jacobs from South Dartmouth, Mass. was selected as a 2021 Patriots Difference Maker of the Week for his commitment to Angel Flight Northeast. As part of this recognition, the Kraft family and the New England Patriots Foundation will be making a $5,000 donation to support the nonprofit.
news

Patriots Present Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award to Nathan Larabee from Becket, Mass.

Nathan Larabee of Becket, Mass. was selected as a 2021 Patriots Difference Maker of the Week for his commitment to New England Adventures. As part of this recognition, the Kraft family and the New England Patriots Foundation will be making a $5,000 donation to support the nonprofit.
news

Patriots Present Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award to Nancy Vitorino from Attleboro Falls, Mass.

Nancy Vitorino of Attleboro Falls, Mass. was selected as a 2021 Patriots Difference Maker of the Week for her commitment to Foster Forward in East Providence, R.I. As part of this recognition, the Kraft family and the New England Patriots Foundation will be making a $5,000 donation to support the nonprofit.
news

Patriots Present Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award to Phil Newth from Bowdoin, Maine

Phil Newth of Bowdoin, Maine was selected as a 2021 Patriots Difference Maker of the Week for his commitment to Little Angels Service Dogs in Bartlett, N.H. As part of this recognition, the Kraft family and the New England Patriots Foundation will be making a $5,000 donation to support the nonprofit.
news

Randolph High School's Jonathan Marshall Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Year and Don Shula Award Nominee

Following an 8-4 season, capped off with the school's first ever football title, Randolph High School's Jonathan Marshall has been named the 2021 New England Patriots High School Coach of the Year and a nominee for the Don Shula Award.
news

Patriots Present Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award to Phyllis Brooks from Lexington, Mass.

Phyllis Brooks from Lexington, Mass. was selected as a 2021 Patriots Difference Maker of the Week for her commitment to English At Large. As part of this recognition, the Kraft family and the New England Patriots Foundation will be making a $5,000 donation to support the nonprofit.
news

Robert Kraft Announces $250,000 Donation to the Institute for Nonprofit Practice to Help Launch the National Black Leadership Institute

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft announced during an event at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday a donation of $250,000 on behalf of the Kraft Family Foundation to the Institute for Nonprofit Practice (INP). 
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Report: NFL dropping COVID protocols 

Lawrence Guy fields adorable questions in virtual Q&A with children's hospital

Oklahoma pipeline may intrigue Patriots again

Kendrick Bourne shares how Bill Belichick changed his life with simple advice

Johnson, Lindstrom hope to continue BC's OL legacy

Could another international player be on their way to New England?

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

2022 NFL Combine Debrief: Focus on WRs on Day 2

Tamara Brown and Mike Dussault discuss newsworthy items coming out of the first few days of the NFL Combine. Wide receiver prospects spoke on Wednesday and we give you our initial impressions and takeaways.

Best moments from prospects' 2022 combine press conferences

Watch the best moments from the 2022 combine press conferences from prospect players.

One-on-One with Matt Groh

As the Combine kicks off in Indianapolis this week, Patriots Director of Player Personnel Matt Groh shares some thoughts on the Combine from a Patriots perspective.

Gregg Rosenthal's Top 25 Free Agents for 2022

Checkout Gregg Rosenthal's list of the top free agents available for the 2022 season

Patriots All Access: Seymour to the HOF and Mac Jones 1-on-1

In this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, Richard Seymour receives the knock of a lifetime and can Matthew Slater, who is not on Twitter, guess his teammates tweets? Plus, we go one-on-one with quarterback Mac Jones. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

Mailbag: How can Patriots help Mac Jones in Free Agency and Draft?

Tamara Brown and Mike Dussault answer your questions in this edition of offseason Mailbag.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

We take an early look ahead to next regular season now that every Patriots opponent has been determined.

Patriots locked into 21st overall pick

With the close of the NFL's Wild Card round, the order of the draft's first round is getting closer to set.

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Brady may be gone, but he'll always be a Patriot

Tom Brady's career may be over but his impact will last forever.

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.
Advertising