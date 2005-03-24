Ty Warren hosts egg-stra special Easter celebration

]()Khyel joined over 70 other members of Boston-area Boys & Girls Clubs in an Easter egg hunt sponsored by Warren and his wife, Keisha, on March 23. Ty and Keisha both grew up as members of the Boys & Girls club in their native state of Texas and are becoming active in the Boston Boys & Girls Clubs as a way to give back to the organization that gave them so much during their childhood years.

"Having grown up as a member of the Boys & Girls Club in Texas, I know the positive effects that these clubs can have on its members," said Ty Warren. "I believe the club, along with my family, gave me the guidance and structure to be successful in life. I strive to be a positive role model to these kids so they can find their strengths and passions and use the resources of the Club to help them succeed."

Several other Patriots players were on hand for the Easter festivities, including defensive lineman Ethan Kelley and offensive lineman Billy Yates, who was also a member of the Boys & Girls Club as a child. The children were split into two age groups, and then one group at a time was let loose to find the eggs, accompanied by Kelley and Yates. Each of the 75 children found 10 eggs apiece, some containing special prizes.

Ten kids, five from each age group, received Ty Warren jerseys, which were autographed on the spot. Copies of the Patriots' recent "21" DVD were given out, and two lucky kids, including eight-year-old Khyel, won dinner with the Warren family. All children got the chance to talk with Warren and get an autograph before the night was out.