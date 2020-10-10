Unfiltered Notebook 10/10: Patriots take to practice field for Broncos prep

WebEx Quotes of Note

Damien Harris on the past week of preparation:

"It's definitely been unique. It's been very different than obviously what we're used to. It's a challenge that we are faced with and something that we have to overcome. But it felt good getting out there today, finally being able to get on the field and get some work in. It's a big step in our preparation for this game. Being able to get out there and get a good practice in, it was a good opportunity for us and hopefully that will transition into our game."

Jason McCourty on not getting into a routine:

"It's definitely been frustrating. The one thing we are accustomed to as players as we become kind of routine-oriented. Each Wednesday is Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and follow through throughout the course of the week. Obviously starting with last week being forced to fly out and playing a game then fly back was definitely not ideal situation at all.

Lawrence Guy on how the defense can build off of their performance in KC: