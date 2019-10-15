Unfiltered Notebook 10/15: Can N'Keal Harry give the Patriots offense a boost?

In training camp, Harry showed strong hands, good run-after-catch potential and the ability to make contested catches in traffic. While some of his abilities and traits overlap with Josh Gordon, having another outside threat with good size, who can also run out of the slot, would be a useful tool to have.

"N'Keal flashed the things we've seen from him," said Josh McDaniels on Monday's conference call with the media. "He's a big guy that can go up and catch the ball. He's a tough guy to get to the ground when he has the ball in his hands. At the same time, like all young receivers, there's a lot of nuances to playing that position in our league that are critical to being a good player – releasing at the line of scrimmage, top of the route technique, finishing plays against tight coverage. Those are things that are all going to come with experience and repetition, and it's exciting to have an opportunity to continue to work with him."

Perhaps his most underrated talent is the one that could help the Patriots offense the most - his competitive run blocking. With the team struggling to hit on explosive rushing plays, the addition of a big and aggressive receiver willing to stick his nose in the action could help spring some splashy runs.

Ultimately, as Dorsett pointed out, it's just a matter of Harry getting involved and doing what he does best, potentially making his NFL debut in Baltimore in two weeks.