Unfiltered Notebook 12/1: Pats prep turns to Herbert, Bosa and Chargers

The Patriots head west this weekend for a two-game road trip to Los Angeles, where they'll face the Chargers and Rams in the span of five days. First up is their conference rival and a chance to even up their season record while keeping their faint playoff hopes alive.

Despite the Chargers' 3-8 record, they've found a quarterback in Justin Herbert to build around. They've taken some lumps this year, but Herbert has shown enormous promise, producing enough offense to keep all but two games as one-score affairs. He's thrown 23 touchdowns to just seven interceptions.

"He's impressive – very talented player, tall, sees things well, has a good arm, can certainly make all the throws," said Bill Belichick of Herbert. "He's athletic, can escape the pocket, smart.

"So, it looks like he's going be a good quarterback for a long time, a lot to work with and I know he's a smart, hard-working kid that likes football and I'm sure he will continue to get better, as he has this year throughout the course of the season."

Herbert has some potent weapons around him, including leading receiver Keenan Allen and tight end Hunter Henry, not to mention running back Austin Ekeler who is as well-rounded a player as the Patriots have faced this season. Together, they should test a Patriots defense that is coming off one of their best performances and is now looking to stay consistent.