Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Patriots Replay Tue Dec 01 | 02:00 PM - 11:59 PM

My Cause, My Cleats: Your Patriots chosen charities

Home, Alone: Foxborough without fans 'surreal, weird' 

Unfiltered Notebook 11/30: Goal-line stand out 

After Further Review: Pats defense, special teams got offensive vs. Cardinals

Card-Tricked: Patriots snatch late victory from Arizona's grasp

Game Observations: Pats outlast Cardinals for last-second win

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 11/29

Press Pass: Players react to win over Cardinals

What Went Right: Defense contains Arizona Offense in a narrow victory

Photos: Patriots vs. Cardinals Week 12

Patriots - Cardinals Full Highlights | NFL Week 12

Nick Folk's 50-yard FG is good to give Pats walk-off win

Patriots STONEWALL Drake for fourth-down stop at 1-yard line

Unfiltered Notebook 11/27: Byrd ascending after year under Larry Fitzgerald

Belichick 11/27: 'There are several plays in every game where he can extend the play'

Patriots Unfiltered TV: Texans Recap, Cardinals Preview, Nick Folk 1-on-1

Unfiltered Notebook 11/25: Dugger learning on the fly

Newton 11/25: 'We have to make sure we keep progressing'

Belestrator: Defending Murray and the Cardinals Offense

Week 12: Patriots - Cardinals Injury Report

Unfiltered Notebook 11/24: Harrison, Seymour named Hall of Fame semifinalists

Week 12 NFL Notes: Patriots running out of chances

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: What happened to the running game?

Thanksgiving with the Folks: Kicker Grateful for Family, Faith, Food, and Football 

Unfiltered Notebook 11/23: Pats captains stay resilient

Unfiltered Notebook 12/1: Pats prep turns to Herbert, Bosa and Chargers

Dec 01, 2020 at 03:23 PM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

bill-belichick-ds (1)

The Patriots head west this weekend for a two-game road trip to Los Angeles, where they'll face the Chargers and Rams in the span of five days. First up is their conference rival and a chance to even up their season record while keeping their faint playoff hopes alive.

Despite the Chargers' 3-8 record, they've found a quarterback in Justin Herbert to build around. They've taken some lumps this year, but Herbert has shown enormous promise, producing enough offense to keep all but two games as one-score affairs. He's thrown 23 touchdowns to just seven interceptions.

"He's impressive – very talented player, tall, sees things well, has a good arm, can certainly make all the throws," said Bill Belichick of Herbert. "He's athletic, can escape the pocket, smart.

"So, it looks like he's going be a good quarterback for a long time, a lot to work with and I know he's a smart, hard-working kid that likes football and I'm sure he will continue to get better, as he has this year throughout the course of the season."

Herbert has some potent weapons around him, including leading receiver Keenan Allen and tight end Hunter Henry, not to mention running back Austin Ekeler who is as well-rounded a player as the Patriots have faced this season. Together, they should test a Patriots defense that is coming off one of their best performances and is now looking to stay consistent.

Defensively for the Chargers, it's hard to get by Joey Bosa. The talented defensive end is a pass rushing nightmare, leading the team by a good margin with 7.5 sacks. Bosa is a problem on every snap.

"If he's not the best defensive player we've played this year, he is certainly one of the top three or four that we played," said offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels of Bosa. "This guy's got a great motor, got a great play style, he can create issues in the running game and in the passing game and we need to know where he's at on every play because he deserves our attention, he stands out that much on tape."

Bosa is part of defensive coordinator Gus Bradley's zone-heavy scheme that he brought with him from Seattle. They love to rally to the football and McDaniels is well aware of the issues that they can create.

"They play very aggressive," explained McDaniels. "They create a lot of penetration and negative situations with their front and they really make you be disciplined and patient in the passing game. You're not gonna create a ton of big plays in the passing game on this team, that's just not the way to scheme is built and the players play it.

"The 'all about the ball' philosophy carries over. They try to strip tackle, they're very aggressive around the football and like I said, if you make a mistake in the passing game, there's gonna be a lot of eyeballs on that too."

Stat Check

Table inside Article
Stats Patriots (5-6) Chargers (3-8)
Overall DVOA 23rd 26th
Offensive Points 27th 16th
Offensive Third Down 12th 11th
Offensive Red Zone 24th 23rd
Offensive DVOA 21st 12th
Offensive Rushing DVOA 4th 28th
Offensive Passing DVOA 27th 7th
Defensive Points 12th 25th
Defensive Third Down 20th 14th
Defensive Red Zone 16th 13th
Defensive DVOA 31st 23rd
Defensive Rushing DVOA 28th 31st
Defensive Passing DVOA 30th 17th
Special Teams DVOA 4th 32nd
Turnover Ratio t-18th (-1) t-18th (-1)

Related Content

news

Unfiltered Notebook 11/30: Goal-line stand out 

The Patriots goal-line stand broke a season-long trend of poor first-half finishes and proved to be a valuable spark.
news

Unfiltered Notebook 11/27: Byrd ascending after year under Larry Fitzgerald

Using lessons learned under Larry Fitzgerald, Damiere Byrd is starting to put it all together for Patriots.
news

Unfiltered Notebook 11/25: Dugger learning on the fly

The Patriots second-round pick has taken significant strides in his development over the last two weeks.
news

Unfiltered Notebook 11/24: Harrison, Seymour named Hall of Fame semifinalists

Two key Patriots from the 2000's take one step closer to induction in Canton.
news

Unfiltered Notebook 11/23: Pats captains stay resilient

A day after a disappointing loss the Patriots leaders preached staying focus on the short-term goal of getting the next win.
news

Unfiltered Notebook 11/20: Gilmore back on lock

After missing three games, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year looks poised to make his return against the Texans.
news

Unfiltered Notebook 11/19: Guy's toughness and leadership setting defensive tone

The veteran defensive linemen battled through multiple injuries against the Ravens, continuing to lead by example.
news

Unfiltered Notebook 11/18: Burkhead shining in key spots

The veteran running back is having his best season yet for the Patriots.
news

Unfiltered Notebook 11/17: Winovich embraces new role

The second-year defender is coming off his best game as a pro in a new role. Is Winovich ready for a permanent every-down spot on D?
news

Unfiltered Notebook 11/16: Newton, Pats still eye their peak

The coach, quarterback and a couple new faces checked in on a victory Monday.
news

Unfiltered Notebook 11/13: Slater, Pats hungry for 'complete' game

Veteran Patriots captain Matthew Slater is helping to keep the team focused through a difficult first half to the season.

Latest News

Game Preview: Patriots at Chargers

Unfiltered Notebook 12/1: Pats prep turns to Herbert, Bosa and Chargers

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Chargers

Week 13 NFL Notes: Patriots haven't lost any toughness

Brandon Copeland makes 2021 Forbes 30 Under 30 sports list

Transcript: Bill Belichick Conference Call 12/1

My Cause, My Cleats: Your Patriots chosen charities

Home, Alone: Foxborough without fans 'surreal, weird' 

Patriots News Blitz 12/1: Belichick sticking with Newton

Unfiltered Notebook 11/30: Goal-line stand out 

Patriots Sign DB J.T. Hassell and OL Ross Reynolds to the Practice Squad

Transcript: Bill Belichick Conference Call 11/30

After Further Review: Pats defense, special teams got offensive vs. Cardinals

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Cardinals presented by CarMax

Folk hero: What Nick Folk's teammates had to say about his game-winning kick 

Patriots News Blitz 11/30: Folk the hero once again

Card-Tricked: Patriots snatch late victory from Arizona's grasp

Game Observations: Pats outlast Cardinals for last-second win

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 11/29

Game Notes: Belichick coaches in 454th game to tie Tom Landry for third-most in NFL history

Arizona Cardinals Postgame Quotes 11/29

Pool Report: Interview with Referee Bill Vinovich

Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Cardinals Stats from Week 12

Inactive Analysis: Michel returns, but who plays LT?

Week 12 Inactives: Patriots vs. Cardinals

Advertising