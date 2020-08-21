Unfiltered Notebook 8/21: Pats offense trying to find their system

One aspect McDaniels hasn't had before is the unique combination of size and athleticism that Cam Newton brings. The Pats offensive coordinator praised Newton's focus and dedication as he gets up to speed at breakneck pace.

"Cam we added him basically in July, and I think he's really busted his butt to learn and grow each day that he's been with us," said McDaniels. "There's absolutely no shortcut to really going through it and repping it in practice, and seeing it and calling it and reacting in full speed on the field to different situations."

"The improvements that [Newton's] making on a daily basis are sometimes what you could sometimes see some other guy who's been in the system for a few years may make in a monthly basis," added Fisch about Newton's quick development.

The players will be off on Saturday and then return for practice on Sunday, a mere three weeks out from their scheduled opener against the Miami Dolphins. McDaniels and Fisch continue to do everything they can to teach their quarterbacks what to do without overwhelming them.

"The only thing that matters to me is that when we put them out there on the field and we ask them to do certain things that they know what those things are and they're able to function and execute with them," said McDaniels. "If that volume is scaled back to some degree which I would expect that it would be at any point this year for this group relative to what we've had for the last twenty years, then that's fine. What we need to do is execute the things that they know how to do well and that's what we're going to try to do with whoever is out there."

While there will always be some ups and downs, the coaches were encouraged so far. There is still plenty to get down before they have to play any games, but it was a solid first week with pads on for three practices.