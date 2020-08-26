Unfiltered Notebook 8/26: Simon stepping up, Newton's playbook catch-up

Cam Newton has been in the Patriots offense for a little over a month and he's made remarkable strides in the team's well-established offense in that short time. Some days have been better than others, but Newton continues to progress and is quickly gaining a grasp on the system.

"Obviously, learning a 20-year installment of plays all in a short time span, it's been challenging but again it would've been more challenging if I didn't have the tutelage of Coach Josh and Coach Jed, and even the help of the other quarterbacks," said Newton on Wednesday after practice via Webex.

"It's extremely valuable for me and my growth in this offense. To continue to grow I'm just trying to take the lead of the guys that have been here before me, the Hoyers of the world, the Stidhams of the world."

"[Cam]'s worked very hard, picked things up well," said Bill Belichick on his morning Webex call. "Of course, Stid [Jarrett Stidham] and Brian [Hoyer] have a little more experience in the system. Cam obviously has more playing experience."

Newton has quickly caught the attention of practice observers but not just for his work under center. His playful energy has been on display throughout the sessions and he's given many of his offensive teammates their own handshakes.

"We have to make sure we hold each other accountable and that's all I'm trying to do," said Newton of the special greetings. In all, Newton has done a good job assimilating into New England, dismissing any preconceived notions he or the team might've had about each other.

"Walking into this locker room, there's been such a good energy here, I just wanna make sure I do my part," said Newton.

While all the quarterbacks, backs and receivers have gotten plenty of work together, Newton has put in extra work with some of his pass catchers. After a particular missed connection with Mohamed Sanu in Wednesday's practice, Newton and Sanu were later seen working on their own to get the play right.

"I think the thing about this particular [receiver] group that's so fascinating is that as long as we keep pushing, they're going to keep accelerating," said Newton. "It wasn't good enough, so we have to make it good enough."

With just over two-and-a-half weeks until the first game of the season, Newton will have to continue to stack successful days. He's come a long way, but there's still a long way to go.