Unfiltered Notebook 8/27: Damien Harris returns, NFL rule changes and locker room sound bites

Locker Room Sound Bites

With the news about David Andrews breaking last night, his mates along the offensive line were happy to see him out at practice earlier on Tuesday.

"It is great," said Ted Karras. "Obviously he's a big part of the team. He's been a leader for us for a long time now. Just having him around is a big plus for our unit and our team."

Karras figures to slip into the starting center spot for Andrews, a player he has grown close with over the last three seasons.

"We're the same age but I've learned a lot from him. He came in a year early. I can't say enough good things about Dave Andrews, a dear friend of mine and a guy that I've been privileged to play a long time with."

Shaq Mason felt confident in Karras or anyone else who might be called on to fill in.

"Communication-wise, we're all on the same page," said Mason. "That comes from repetition in practice. David, Ted, we all communicate the same because it all comes from those reps. We have tremendous confidence in any guy that steps on that field. We know we went through the situation before, repetitions and things like that."