Unfiltered Notebook 8/28: 5 training camp takeaways, Michel's fast debut

Sony Michel returned to practice this week, coming off the PUP list and looking strong and fast in his practice debut. The team welcomes back all three of their top running backs from 2019 and they'll be counted on more than ever to help get the offense going.

"You want to work on every aspect of your game, whether it's speed, getting physically stronger, lighter on your feet," said Michel of his offseason training regime. "That's gonna be something I always work on, just make sure I'm prepared when I'm on out there on the field."

After a championship end to his rookie season, Michel scored seven touchdowns in his sophomore campaign, but saw his yards-per-carry drop from 4.5 to 3.7. Now, with a healthy fullback in Jakob Johnson, Michel will be looking to bounce back in his third year.

"The coaches are doing everything they can to get me on pace," said Michel. "We're trying to make sure I'm in the best shape possible, make sure my head's in the right place as far as the playbook and stuff. I'm just trying to learn as much as I can."

Michel looks like he'll be ready to go in two weeks when the Patriots are scheduled to open against the Dolphins. There will be plenty of work between now and then, but being back on the field and in the mix with the running backs is a great sign for the former first-round pick.