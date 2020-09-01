Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Patriots Replay Tue Sep 01 | 02:00 PM - 11:59 PM
Unfiltered Notebook 9/1: Wise up to the challenge

Unfiltered Notebook 9/1: Wise up to the challenge

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Pass rush, WR, LB depth and roster decisions

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Pass rush, WR, LB depth and roster decisions

Roster Projection 1.0: Tracking our first 53

Roster Projection 1.0: Tracking our first 53

Do Your Life: Brian Hoyer

Do Your Life: Brian Hoyer

Unfiltered Notebook 8/31: J.C. Jackson just keeps improving

Unfiltered Notebook 8/31: J.C. Jackson just keeps improving

Depth Perception: Wide Receivers

Depth Perception: Wide Receivers

How Patriots are preparing to play during COVID-19

How Patriots are preparing to play during COVID-19

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 8/31

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 8/31

Training camp blogservations 8/30: Folk continues strong summer

Training camp blogservations 8/30: Folk continues strong summer

Unfiltered Notebook 8/30: Troy Brown guiding young returners

Unfiltered Notebook 8/30: Troy Brown guiding young returners

Patriots All Access: Getting Ready for Football

Patriots All Access: Getting Ready for Football

Unfiltered Notebook 8/28: 5 training camp takeaways, Michel's fast debut

Unfiltered Notebook 8/28: 5 training camp takeaways, Michel's fast debut

Training camp blogservations 8/28: Pats head inside to close things out

Training camp blogservations 8/28: Pats head inside to close things out

Coffee with the Coach: Belichick and Zo talk Training Camp

Coffee with the Coach: Belichick and Zo talk Training Camp

Training Camp Today: First In-Stadium Practice

Training Camp Today: First In-Stadium Practice

James White, Devin and Jason McCourty share thoughts in wake Kenosha shootings  

James White, Devin and Jason McCourty share thoughts in wake Kenosha shootings  

Unfiltered Notebook 8/27: BC's Burt living the dream with Patriots

Unfiltered Notebook 8/27: BC's Burt living the dream with Patriots

Transcripts: Devin McCourty, Jason McCourty and James White 8/27

Transcripts: Devin McCourty, Jason McCourty and James White 8/27

Training camp blogservations 8/27: Defense continues to set the pace

Training camp blogservations 8/27: Defense continues to set the pace

Camp-Cast 8/27: Day 14 Recap, Offense Makes Progress, Defense Wins the Day

Camp-Cast 8/27: Day 14 Recap, Offense Makes Progress, Defense Wins the Day

Cam Newton, Shaq Mason address shooting of Jacob Blake during media availability 

Cam Newton, Shaq Mason address shooting of Jacob Blake during media availability 

Newton: 'Every day is a new challenge'

Newton: 'Every day is a new challenge'

Training camp blogservations 8/26: Offense still finding its way

Training camp blogservations 8/26: Offense still finding its way

Unfiltered Notebook 8/26: Simon stepping up, Newton's playbook catch-up

Unfiltered Notebook 8/26: Simon stepping up, Newton's playbook catch-up

Camp-Cast 8/26: Day 13 Recap, Michel Returns

Camp-Cast 8/26: Day 13 Recap, Michel Returns

Unfiltered Notebook 9/1: Wise up to the challenge

Sep 01, 2020 at 04:20 PM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

2500x1406-deatrich-wise-ds
David Silverman/New England Patriots

For all the talk about renewed energy at Patriots camp this summer, Deatrich Wise has always brought his own unique brand of energy to the team in his first three seasons. The defensive lineman has had perhaps the strongest training camp of his career and appears poised to make an expanded impact this season, both on the field and with his infectious smile and personality that have made him a locker room favorite since he joined the team in 2017.

"Energy is contagious," said Wise on Tuesday after practice. He's now one of the veterans who will be counted on and is emerging into a leadership position after departures and opt-outs have created a youth movement in the front seven.

"With all the young players that our team has now acquired, I feel like me being a fourth-year player I've definitely shown my leadership in my actions and the way I speak," said Wise. "I'm not as big of a 'rah-rah' guy. I'm more 'bring people to the side and talk to them, help them out with the little things, then watch them do what they do.' My leadership is more personal but also through my example on the field and my energy."

That leadership has been needed this summer. Wise appears to have bulked during an offseason spent training with his brothers, Daniel and Solomon. Hopefully, the extra strength will pay off in the trenches and result in his biggest contribution since his rookie season when he played a career-high 51 percent of the defensive snaps.

But Wise is still ready to do whatever is asked of him

"My role is whatever the team wants it to be," said Wise. "When adding on muscle you do put on weight so I got a little stronger. I'm not out here just eating cupcakes and getting fat. I'm putting on good weight but it comes with muscle, it's one thing that has transferred over to being a stronger player."

That strength has showed up in August during padded practices, which often featured multiple one-on-one work. Wise dominated his fair share of reps, causing observers to wonder if the pass rush specialist might be ready to expand his contributions at a time when the team could really use some early-down depth.

For his part, Wise continues to grind.

"It's a learning process for us," said Wise, who was reminded of the last time the team didn't hold any joint practices. "We just practiced against each other to give us the opportunity to learn our skills and perfect our skills but also help the people from across from us and build our communication as a defense and a team."

Through August, Wise is doing his part to step up and could emerge as a surprising key defensive player this season.

Practice Report

The Patriots returned to the upper practice fields on Tuesday in full pads for the second day in a row. While Cam Newton returned to practice, starting offensive linemen Isaiah Wynn and David Andrews missed their second-straight day.

Returning to practice: Cam Newton

Limited: Jakobi Meyers (red jersey)

Absent during open portion: J.C. Jackson (new), Nick Thurman (new), Isaiah Wynn, David Andrews, Michael Barnett, Damien Harris, Beau Allen, Michael Jackson

Webex Quotes of Note

Devin Asiasi on the rookie class and working with Dalton Keene:

"I can say that throughout the whole rookie class, I think we've create relationships with everybody, just helping each other transition from college to the professional level. Obviously, Dalton being in the same unit as me, same room as me, we have a lot more time together and we are able to help each other out on certain things."

Lamar Miller on what it was like playing against the Patriots:

"You just knew when you play the Patriots you have to come with your "A" game. You know what team you're playing, you know what type of coach you're playing. So just knowing coming into Patriots week, whether at home or away, you know they always bring their "A" game. Now, just being here and seeing how they run things, you can tell why you always have to be prepared."

Julian Edelman on the progress of the team this summer:

"I think we're still learning. Anytime you have a situation that we're in right now... I mean we haven't played another team, so each day is a learning experience of its own. I think we have a group of people who are wanting to learn, that's what we're learning right now. We'll learn more as it goes on, I feel like we're continually learning."

Related Content

Unfiltered Notebook 8/31: J.C. Jackson just keeps improving
news

Unfiltered Notebook 8/31: J.C. Jackson just keeps improving

The third-year cornerback has only gotten better since his arrival, leaving his ceiling the only question.
Unfiltered Notebook 8/30: Troy Brown guiding young returners
news

Unfiltered Notebook 8/30: Troy Brown guiding young returners

The Patriots Hall of Famer hopes to pass along his knowledge to a new generation.
Unfiltered Notebook 8/28: 5 training camp takeaways, Michel's fast debut
news

Unfiltered Notebook 8/28: 5 training camp takeaways, Michel's fast debut

The Patriots concluded the training camp portion of their summer with an in-stadium session.
Unfiltered Notebook 8/27: BC's Burt living the dream with Patriots
news

Unfiltered Notebook 8/27: BC's Burt living the dream with Patriots

Massachusetts' own Jake Burt is grateful and thrilled for the opportunity to play for the team he grew up rooting for.
Unfiltered Notebook 8/26: Simon stepping up, Newton's playbook catch-up
news

Unfiltered Notebook 8/26: Simon stepping up, Newton's playbook catch-up

Patriots players continue to lean on each other as they prepare for a quickly-approaching regular season.
Unfiltered Notebook 8/25: Harris bringing his best
news

Unfiltered Notebook 8/25: Harris bringing his best

Second-year running back Damien Harris is having a strong training camp and could give the Patriots offense a fresh spark.
Unfiltered Notebook 8/24: Rookies trying to catch on
news

Unfiltered Notebook 8/24: Rookies trying to catch on

A trio of rookies checked in with the media for the first time since training camp began.
Unfiltered Notebook 8/23: Edelman has young receivers on right track
news

Unfiltered Notebook 8/23: Edelman has young receivers on right track

The veteran receiver is setting a good example for the young and new faces now surrounding him in the receiver room.
Unfiltered Notebook 8/22: Guy's dependability pays off, veteran kicker reportedly returning
news

Unfiltered Notebook 8/22: Guy's dependability pays off, veteran kicker reportedly returning

Saturday was a day off for the Patriots players but the team was still busy, reportedly giving a veteran a raise and juggling the bottom of the roster.
Unfiltered Notebook 8/21: Pats offense trying to find their system
news

Unfiltered Notebook 8/21: Pats offense trying to find their system

Josh McDaniels and Jedd Fisch have a close eye on the next evolution of the Patriots offense.
Unfiltered Notebook 8/20: Slater still embracing the challenge
news

Unfiltered Notebook 8/20: Slater still embracing the challenge

The veteran leader is a training camp fixture who is helping set the tone this summer.

Latest News

Unfiltered Notebook 9/1: Wise up to the challenge

Unfiltered Notebook 9/1: Wise up to the challenge

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Pass rush, WR, LB depth and roster decisions

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Pass rush, WR, LB depth and roster decisions

Patriots News Blitz 9/1: Pats camp takeaway round-up

Patriots News Blitz 9/1: Pats camp takeaway round-up

Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer speak to on-going conversations about racism

Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer speak to on-going conversations about racism

Unfiltered Notebook 8/31: J.C. Jackson just keeps improving

Unfiltered Notebook 8/31: J.C. Jackson just keeps improving

Roster Projection 1.0: Tracking our first 53

Roster Projection 1.0: Tracking our first 53

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 8/31

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 8/31

Depth Perception: Wide Receivers

Depth Perception: Wide Receivers

Patriots News Blitz 8/31: Pats wrap training camp practices

Patriots News Blitz 8/31: Pats wrap training camp practices

Unfiltered Notebook 8/30: Troy Brown guiding young returners

Unfiltered Notebook 8/30: Troy Brown guiding young returners

Training camp blogservations 8/30: Folk continues strong summer

Training camp blogservations 8/30: Folk continues strong summer

Patriots Sign WR Andre Baccellia 

Patriots Sign WR Andre Baccellia 

Brandon Copeland poses challenge to media: hold each other accountable

Brandon Copeland poses challenge to media: hold each other accountable

Unfiltered Notebook 8/28: 5 training camp takeaways, Michel's fast debut

Unfiltered Notebook 8/28: 5 training camp takeaways, Michel's fast debut

Training camp blogservations 8/28: Pats head inside to close things out

Training camp blogservations 8/28: Pats head inside to close things out

Patriots Release WR Will Hastings

Patriots Release WR Will Hastings

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 8/28

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 8/28

James White, Devin and Jason McCourty share thoughts in wake Kenosha shootings  

James White, Devin and Jason McCourty share thoughts in wake Kenosha shootings  

Transcripts: Devin McCourty, Jason McCourty and James White 8/27

Transcripts: Devin McCourty, Jason McCourty and James White 8/27

Unfiltered Notebook 8/27: BC's Burt living the dream with Patriots

Unfiltered Notebook 8/27: BC's Burt living the dream with Patriots

Training camp blogservations 8/27: Defense continues to set the pace

Training camp blogservations 8/27: Defense continues to set the pace

Cam Newton, Shaq Mason address shooting of Jacob Blake during media availability 

Cam Newton, Shaq Mason address shooting of Jacob Blake during media availability 

Unfiltered Notebook 8/26: Simon stepping up, Newton's playbook catch-up

Unfiltered Notebook 8/26: Simon stepping up, Newton's playbook catch-up

Training camp blogservations 8/26: Offense still finding its way

Training camp blogservations 8/26: Offense still finding its way

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 8/26

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 8/26

Advertising