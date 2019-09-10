Unfiltered Notebook 9/10: Coaches shift focus to Miami with Brown in mix

The Patriots coaches were more concerned with the Dolphins, especially playing them in Miami where the Patriots struggles have been well documented. Tom Brady is 7-10 in Miami in his career and has lost the last two and three of the last four.

Dolphins head coach Brian Flores spent 14 seasons in New England and has a deep understanding of the Patriots. But the McDaniels wasn't worried that Flores' insight would give the Dolphins any overt advantage.

"I think honestly, at this point in time, the best thing for us to do is really not concern ourselves with all of the things that they may know or could know or what type of advantage is gained in that regard and really to focus on the things we need to do to improve," said McDaniels.

Defensive line coach Brett Bielema was also dismissive of the common players and coaches in the NFL.

"I think in this league it's probably been the most eye-opening going into my second year – you always have players, you always have coaches, you have a lot of cross over week-to-week of guys that used to be together," said Bielema. "I know it's a lot to write about, but I think it's probably something that the outside world looks at a lot more than we do."

"I think that's way overrated, yeah," Belichick agreed. He and the Patriots are just focused on preparation.