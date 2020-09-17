Unfiltered Notebook 9/17: Edelman ready for another hard-hitting affair vs. Seahawks

Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Thu Sep 17 | 04:00 PM - 11:59 PM
Sights and Sounds: Week 1 vs. Dolphins

Sights and Sounds: Week 1 vs. Dolphins

Belichick Breakdown: Top Plays against the Dolphins

Belichick Breakdown: Top Plays against the Dolphins

Locker Room Celebration Following the Win over the Dolphins

Locker Room Celebration Following the Win over the Dolphins

Game Preview: Patriots at Seahawks

Game Preview: Patriots at Seahawks

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Seahawks

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Seahawks

Week 2 NFL Notes: Cam gets it done

Week 2 NFL Notes: Cam gets it done

Belichick: 'I think that's an advantage to have some versatility defensively'

Belichick: 'I think that's an advantage to have some versatility defensively'

Newton on WEEI 9/14: 'I think I missed this victoriously sore feeling'

Newton on WEEI 9/14: 'I think I missed this victoriously sore feeling'

After Further Review: Fourth-quarter response keys Patriots win over Miami

After Further Review: Fourth-quarter response keys Patriots win over Miami

Belichick: 'Proud of the team's effort'

Belichick: 'Proud of the team's effort'

Postgame Press Pass: Patriots discuss the win over Miami

Postgame Press Pass: Patriots discuss the win over Miami

Hitting the ground running: Patriots churn out tough win over Miami

Hitting the ground running: Patriots churn out tough win over Miami

Game Observations: Newton, Patriots run away to first win of 2020

Game Observations: Newton, Patriots run away to first win of 2020

Newton 9/13: 'We have to keep building from this'

Newton 9/13: 'We have to keep building from this'

Game Notes: Patriots earn 35th Kickoff Weekend victory 

Game Notes: Patriots earn 35th Kickoff Weekend victory 

Belichick 9/13: 'Good to get the first win under your belt'

Belichick 9/13: 'Good to get the first win under your belt'

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 9/13

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 9/13

Full Patriots - Dolphins Game Highlights | Week 1

Full Patriots - Dolphins Game Highlights | Week 1

Unfiltered Notebook 9/11: Phillips brushes up on Pats defensive "canvas"

Unfiltered Notebook 9/11: Phillips brushes up on Pats defensive "canvas"

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Week 1 is here!

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Week 1 is here!

Patriots Fill Out Their Practice Squad Roster

Patriots Fill Out Their Practice Squad Roster

Analysis: 5 takeaways on Patriots initial 2020 roster

Analysis: 5 takeaways on Patriots initial 2020 roster

Unfiltered Notebook 9/6: Intensity rises as roster takes shape

Unfiltered Notebook 9/6: Intensity rises as roster takes shape

Patriots Release 24 Players

Patriots Release 24 Players

Unfiltered Notebook 9/4: Patriots prep for a whirlwind weekend

Unfiltered Notebook 9/4: Patriots prep for a whirlwind weekend

Unfiltered Notebook 9/17: Edelman ready for another hard-hitting affair vs. Seahawks

Sep 17, 2020 at 05:32 PM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

Julian-Edelman-EJA
Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots

Julian Edelman knows firsthand how hard the Seahawks defense plays, and hits.

Down 10 points in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl 49 and facing a critical 3rd-and-14, Edelman caught a dig route from Tom Brady and absorbed a monster hit from Seahawks safety Kam Chancellor, holding on to the ball and picking up the first down. Edelman would go on to catch the Super Bowl-winning touchdown on the next drive, cementing his place in Patriots history.

Given that experience, along with a 2016 loss to the Seahawks which saw Edelman grab seven catches for 99 yards, the veteran receiver knows what he's in for on Sunday night.

"They've always been a very fundamentally sound football team that will hit you," said Edelman on Thursday of the Seahawks, "especially adding [Jamal] Adams over there, he likes to hit. They're a physical group, they play hard, they play the game the way it should be played and it's gonna be a great test."

Edelman will be a critical piece of the offensive attack against the Seahawks, but both teams look a lot different than their previous two matchups.

"Each year has its own little differences," said Edelman. "There's a lot of turnover in the National Football League on every team. Obviously, it's been different on ours with the quarterback position but it's been exciting to go out and see this team and see how it grows."

A win in Seattle would show some major growth for the Patriots but Edelman knows how tough a test awaits them.

"Coach Carroll he gets them hyped," said Edelman. "They just play sound defense. They kind of do what they do, coach Carroll's the first to say that. It's very hard to beat them there. We've got to execute."

Praise for Wilson

Russell Wilson has given the Patriots all they could handle in three matchups against them since 2012. While Patriots might only want to remember Super Bowl 49, Wilson is 2-0 against the other games, completing 64 percent of his passes with six touchdowns and no interceptions.

"Honestly, I think he's in a way maybe underrated by the media or the fans, I don't know, but I mean I don't really see anybody better than this player," said Bill Belichick of Wilson. "He can do everything. He's got obviously great leadership, playmaking skills. He plays very well in the most critical situations in the game – his decision-making, running, passing. His passing numbers are extraordinary. You could put him up against anybody since he's been in the league, literally anybody, in any category, really."

The Patriots defense knows they'll have their hands full with Wilson, who can make plays from anywhere on the field, but is at his best late in downs.

"You've got to do a good job of containing those guys and when things break down continue to play on extended plays," said linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley. "It's a big part of the game, whether it's Russell, which is our next game or anybody else, we got to be ready for those extended plays and try to prevent them as much as possible."

But keeping Wilson contained is no easy task as Brandon Copeland pointed out.

"The hardest thing about tackling a guy like Russ is every time you have to tackle in space," said Copeland. "He also has a gift of instincts in the pocket, so you might feel like you're coming clean and then he might spin or he might let you think you have him, you think he doesn't know you're coming but he feels you. He's definitely a tough guy to tackle, that's why his is who is."

Practice Report

The Patriots continued preparations for the Seahawks on Thursday on the lower field, dressed in shorts and shells. A notable drill during the early portion open to the media was practicing containing the quarterback, with a variety of players, including defensive back Myles Bryant, scrambling around trying to break out. The team appears to have their focus locked on quarterback Russell Wilson, who Bill Belichick called "a tremendous player" in his morning press conference.

The team had the full attendance of their 53-man roster, though practice squadder Rashod Berry was not spotted.

WebEx Quotes of Note

Bill Belichick on how the Seahawks deployed new safety and former Jet Jamal Adams:

"I think they modified their system a little bit to take advantage of a very explosive and disruptive player, which is really just smart coaching and good utilization of personnel. I know Pete's philosophy is always to play into his strengths, and he does a great job of that and clearly Jamal Adams is one of their strengths. So, they did something a little bit differently with him than what they've done in the past in terms of inserting him into the pressure part of their defense, but I'd say within the overall context of what they have done fundamentally for quite a long time. It's not like they're redesigning everything but they're using one of their outstanding players in a very good way, and that causes problems for the offense."

Julian Edelman on wishing the 12th Man could be there on Sunday night in Seattle:

"I'm gonna have to say I wish they were there. I never got to play there, I missed out on a couple trips over there. I actually went to a game back in 2004 when [Seattle] went to the playoffs. I went to a playoff game and got to experience it, but I never got to experience it on the field. The energy of the crowd is a huge part of this game and the fans are a huge part. It's always fun going in going to a place that you don't necessarily go to as much and then seeing what kind of fanbase they have, see the outfits, the gestures and the signs. I was a fan once when I was a kid, that's a huge part of our game. I think it's going to be unfortunate that we won't have fans but I think the communication will be easier."

Ja'Whaun Bentley on newly promoted 53-man roster player Myles Bryant:

"Myles is definite great player and is one of those guys you love to have on your team. He brings great energy and great technique and is eager to learn, something you always love to have on your team, especially young rookies. I can't wait to see how his career flushes out because he's definitely dynamic."

Related Content

Unfiltered Notebook 9/16: Taylor keeps undrafted rookie streak alive
news

Unfiltered Notebook 9/16: Taylor keeps undrafted rookie streak alive

J.J. Taylor had an impressive debut against the Dolphins and kept a long-running streak alive in the process.
Unfiltered Notebook 9/15: Patriots offense just getting warmed up
news

Unfiltered Notebook 9/15: Patriots offense just getting warmed up

The Patriots won their first game on a run-heavy approach, but Josh McDaniels knows they'll need to evolve to keep their attack fresh.
Unfiltered Notebook 9/14: O-line gets things rolling
news

Unfiltered Notebook 9/14: O-line gets things rolling

Patriots got their first win of the season on the back of an efficient and well-planned ground game.
Unfiltered Notebook 9/11: Phillips brushes up on Pats defensive "canvas"
news

Unfiltered Notebook 9/11: Phillips brushes up on Pats defensive "canvas"

The versatile veteran could be a helpful addition as the Patriots look to replace two starting safeties.
Unfiltered Notebook 9/10: McCourty has Pats ready to bring their own energy
news

Unfiltered Notebook 9/10: McCourty has Pats ready to bring their own energy

The veteran safety has his new-look defense ready to go for the Patriots season opener.
Unfiltered Notebook 9/9: Vets prepare rookies for opening day nerves
news

Unfiltered Notebook 9/9: Vets prepare rookies for opening day nerves

With a youth infusion on the Patriots roster, the veterans are preparing the rookies to jump into the NFL.
Unfiltered Notebook 9/8: McDaniels on opening day adjustments, rookie linebackers making progress
news

Unfiltered Notebook 9/8: McDaniels on opening day adjustments, rookie linebackers making progress

The Patriots are preparing to give and receive some surprises this weekend when they face the Dolphins.
Unfiltered Notebook 9/7: Gilmore focused forward
news

Unfiltered Notebook 9/7: Gilmore focused forward

The Patriots transition their attention to the Miami Dolphins, a team that cost them a playoff bye in 2019.
Unfiltered Notebook 9/6: Intensity rises as roster takes shape
news

Unfiltered Notebook 9/6: Intensity rises as roster takes shape

The Patriots are turning the page to the regular season as the team shifts their sights to Miami.
Unfiltered Notebook 9/4: Patriots prep for a whirlwind weekend
news

Unfiltered Notebook 9/4: Patriots prep for a whirlwind weekend

The Patriots wrapped up their final practice before the roster must be crafted into 53 players and 16 practice squadders.
Unfiltered Notebook 9/3: White vital to Patriots offense
news

Unfiltered Notebook 9/3: White vital to Patriots offense

The Patriots will need key contributions from their most reliable running back to get their offense on track in 2020.

Latest News

Unfiltered Notebook 9/17: Edelman ready for another hard-hitting affair vs. Seahawks

Unfiltered Notebook 9/17: Edelman ready for another hard-hitting affair vs. Seahawks

Tailgater2000 adapts for scaled back game-day traditions

Tailgater2000 adapts for scaled back game-day traditions

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/17

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/17

What They're Saying: Seattle Seahawks

What They're Saying: Seattle Seahawks

Week 2: Patriots - Seahawks Injury Report

Week 2: Patriots - Seahawks Injury Report

Unfiltered Notebook 9/16: Taylor keeps undrafted rookie streak alive

Unfiltered Notebook 9/16: Taylor keeps undrafted rookie streak alive

Patriots Sign Two Players to the 53-Man Roster from the Practice Squad; Add Two Players to the Practice Squad

Patriots Sign Two Players to the 53-Man Roster from the Practice Squad; Add Two Players to the Practice Squad

10 Patriots legends headline 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame nominations

10 Patriots legends headline 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame nominations

Game Preview: Patriots at Seahawks

Game Preview: Patriots at Seahawks

Nicknames, fashion statements and more: What we learned from Cam Newton's WEEI interview

Nicknames, fashion statements and more: What we learned from Cam Newton's WEEI interview

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Seahawks

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Seahawks

Unfiltered Notebook 9/15: Patriots offense just getting warmed up

Unfiltered Notebook 9/15: Patriots offense just getting warmed up

Derek Rivers recovery journey, second career sack 'gratifying' for Patriots to see

Derek Rivers recovery journey, second career sack 'gratifying' for Patriots to see

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/15

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/15

Week 2 NFL Notes: Cam gets it done

Week 2 NFL Notes: Cam gets it done

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Post-Opener Reactions

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Post-Opener Reactions

Cam Newton pays tribute to Chadwick Boseman with 'Wakanda forever' celebration

Cam Newton pays tribute to Chadwick Boseman with 'Wakanda forever' celebration

Patriots and families have 'roaring' good time at Jurassic Quest 

Patriots and families have 'roaring' good time at Jurassic Quest 

Unfiltered Notebook 9/14: O-line gets things rolling

Unfiltered Notebook 9/14: O-line gets things rolling

Patriots describe 'different' atmosphere without fans at Gillette Stadium

Patriots describe 'different' atmosphere without fans at Gillette Stadium

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/14

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/14

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Dolphins presented by CarMax

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Dolphins presented by CarMax

After Further Review: Fourth-quarter response keys Patriots win over Miami

After Further Review: Fourth-quarter response keys Patriots win over Miami

Game Observations: Newton, Patriots run away to first win of 2020

Game Observations: Newton, Patriots run away to first win of 2020

Hitting the ground running: Patriots churn out tough win over Miami

Hitting the ground running: Patriots churn out tough win over Miami

Advertising