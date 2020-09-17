Unfiltered Notebook 9/17: Edelman ready for another hard-hitting affair vs. Seahawks

WebEx Quotes of Note

Bill Belichick on how the Seahawks deployed new safety and former Jet Jamal Adams:

"I think they modified their system a little bit to take advantage of a very explosive and disruptive player, which is really just smart coaching and good utilization of personnel. I know Pete's philosophy is always to play into his strengths, and he does a great job of that and clearly Jamal Adams is one of their strengths. So, they did something a little bit differently with him than what they've done in the past in terms of inserting him into the pressure part of their defense, but I'd say within the overall context of what they have done fundamentally for quite a long time. It's not like they're redesigning everything but they're using one of their outstanding players in a very good way, and that causes problems for the offense."

Julian Edelman on wishing the 12th Man could be there on Sunday night in Seattle:

"I'm gonna have to say I wish they were there. I never got to play there, I missed out on a couple trips over there. I actually went to a game back in 2004 when [Seattle] went to the playoffs. I went to a playoff game and got to experience it, but I never got to experience it on the field. The energy of the crowd is a huge part of this game and the fans are a huge part. It's always fun going in going to a place that you don't necessarily go to as much and then seeing what kind of fanbase they have, see the outfits, the gestures and the signs. I was a fan once when I was a kid, that's a huge part of our game. I think it's going to be unfortunate that we won't have fans but I think the communication will be easier."

Ja'Whaun Bentley on newly promoted 53-man roster player Myles Bryant: