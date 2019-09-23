Unfiltered Notebook 9/23: Develin to IR, Belichick likes defense's execution

Belichick Presser Points

The Patriots defense was once again the headline after their third-straight impressive game to start the season that saw them allow just 105 yards of total offense and no third-down conversions. Led by a potent group of linebackers, an experienced secondary and a dynamic front that has a deep rotation, the Patriots defense is off to one of their best starts in team history, having yet to allow a touchdown and only giving up one field goal so far.

The team knew they had to shut down LeVeon Bell, the only remaining potent weapon on the Jets, and the team responded, allowing him just 35 yards on 18 carries.

"Run defense is team defense so you need everybody doing their job against the good backs, especially somebody like Bell or Drake last week," said Belichick on his Monday morning conference call. "They only need one hole to get through, they don't need three or four, so everybody's got to do a good job."

What does doing a good job mean against the run? Belichick simplified it.

"It really comes down to defeating blockers and then doing a good job of tackling," said the coach.

Tackling has always been a key trait for any Patriots defense of the last two decades, even when they were in a rebuilding phase. Now, with as much talent and depth as he's ever had, Belichick credited the players and their execution for the team's fast start.