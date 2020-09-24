Official website of the New England Patriots

Players to Watch: Patriots vs. Raiders

Keys to the Game presented by CarMax: Patriots look to bounce back vs. Raiders

What They're Saying: Las Vegas Raiders

Game Preview: Raiders at Patriots

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Raiders

Week 3: Patriots - Raiders Injury Report

Unfiltered Notebook 9/22: Young receivers gaining confidence

Week 3 NFL Notes: Injuries hit hard

Cam Newton on WEEI 9/22: 'We have to find ways to win'

After Further Review: Patriots show signature fight in Seahawk loss

Heartbroken: In Seattle, Patriots deal with loss 

Game Observations: Pats fall one play short to Seahawks

Newton: 'We put ourselves in a position to win'

Patriots vs. Seahawks highlights | Week 2

What Went Wrong: Establishing the Run Game

Belichick: 'We came up just a little bit short'

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 9/20

Game Notes: Cam Newton throws first touchdown pass as a Patriot

Expert Predictions: Week 2 picks for Patriots at Seahawks

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Patriots travel west to face potent Seahawks

Coffee with the Coach: Belichick discusses the win over the Dolphins, playing without fans, and the Seahawks

Unfiltered Notebook 9/18: McCourty eyes another battle to the end with Seahawks

Week 2: Patriots - Seahawks Injury Report

What They're Saying: Seattle Seahawks

Sights and Sounds: Week 1 vs. Dolphins

Unfiltered Notebook 9/24: Newton not satisfied

Sep 24, 2020 at 06:49 PM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

Cam-Newton-EJA
Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots

After Cam Newton's performances in the first two weeks of the season, things are once again getting exciting in Foxborough. No one knew quite what a post-Brady Patriots team would look like, but Newton has been a reason for optimism.

Despite the growing hype, even after a loss to the Seahawks, Newton pointed out there's only one thing that counts.

"The most important statistic is did you win or did you lose," said Newton on Thursday afternoon via WebEx. "There's no moral victories. What do people expect? We expect to compete to win, not just to compete in every game.

"So yeah, are people are ticked off around here? Absolutely, but yet you know Las Vegas they don't care about that."

The Patriots are finding out what their offense is capable of with the dual-threat quarterback and Newton likes where things are headed, but there's still a long way to go. If the offense is to hit another level, they'll need contributions from all their receivers.

"It's about answering the bell when your number's called," said Newton. "It doesn't matter who it is, we got to make sure we execute better."

Despite some positive perspectives after the loss, Newton was buying the fanfare but kept a long-range view.

"We're in Week 2," said Newton. "This is the NFL. We're 1-1. I wouldn't be overly jolly about our record or where we stand right now.

"No team can clinch a playoff berth or a title this early in the season. Whether you call them bandwagon people, or you talk about getting peoples attention or whatever, the expectation hasn't even scratched the surface as a team of what we're capable of doing."

Practice & Injury Report

The Patriots welcomed back David Andrews to the open portion of practice on Thursday, but James White remains absent and it's looks like he will not play on Sunday according to Mike Giardi of NFL Network. Practice squad tight end Jake Burt missed a second-straight practice as well, while guard Caleb Benenoch was back.

The injury report indicated Andrews did not practice, while Josh Uche and Kyle Dugger were new additions. Uche was listed on last week's report with an ankle injury and is now listed with a foot injury.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
C David Andrews (hand)
RB James White (not injury related)

LIMITED AVAILABILITY
DL Adam Butler (shoulder)
LB Brandon Copeland (knee)
DB Kyle Dugger (ankle)
WR Julian Edelman (knee)
WR N'Keal Harry (ankle)
LB Josh Uche (foot)

The Raiders injury report is a who's who of some of their best players, with Josh Jacobs, Darren Waller and Trent Brown all missing practice. Receivers Ruggs and Edwards were both limited as well.

WebEx Quotes of Note

Ja'Whaun Bentley on Raiders running back Josh Jacobs:

"He's an NFL running back so he's definitely for sure up there. You watch his tape - physical, physical running back, dynamic. They have a dynamic team, they have a lot of weapons...we just work on getting better, stopping, limiting as much as possible their dynamic weapons but they do have a great team."

Shaq Mason on how Dante Scarnecchia is still instilled in him:

"100%. That man is instilled in all of us that have been here. We still speak his code, speak his language. I mean he's a staple."

Jakobi Meyers on getting better in September:

"I had a coach tell me today that there was a rush to see who can be the best by the end of the year. Every day we're gonna try to come out here and be better, especially in this month and the next month and try to put the best product on the field by the time of the end of year comes."

Unfiltered Notebook 9/24: Newton not satisfied

Keys to the Game presented by CarMax: Patriots look to bounce back vs. Raiders

Week 3: Patriots - Raiders Injury Report

What They're Saying: Las Vegas Raiders

Patriots News Blitz 9/24: The autumn wind comes to New England

Unfiltered Notebook 9/23: Winovich, Izzo making positive strides

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/23

Patriots News Blitz 9/23: Seahawks film breakdowns, crafting a new deal for Newton

Game Preview: Raiders at Patriots

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Raiders

Unfiltered Notebook 9/22: Young receivers gaining confidence

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/22

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Putting the 2020 Patriots over the top

Week 3 NFL Notes: Injuries hit hard

Patriots News Blitz 9/22: Final sequence breakdowns

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/21

Unfiltered Notebook 9/21: Pats put Seattle in the rearview

After Further Review: Patriots show signature fight in Seahawk loss

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Seahawks presented by CarMax

Patriots News Blitz 9/21: Silver linings abound from Pats first loss

Heartbroken: In Seattle, Patriots deal with loss 

Game Observations: Pats fall one play short to Seahawks

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 9/20

Game Notes: Cam Newton throws first touchdown pass as a Patriot

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Seahawks Stats from Week 2

