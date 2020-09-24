Unfiltered Notebook 9/24: Newton not satisfied

After Cam Newton's performances in the first two weeks of the season, things are once again getting exciting in Foxborough. No one knew quite what a post-Brady Patriots team would look like, but Newton has been a reason for optimism.

Despite the growing hype, even after a loss to the Seahawks, Newton pointed out there's only one thing that counts.

"The most important statistic is did you win or did you lose," said Newton on Thursday afternoon via WebEx. "There's no moral victories. What do people expect? We expect to compete to win, not just to compete in every game.

"So yeah, are people are ticked off around here? Absolutely, but yet you know Las Vegas they don't care about that."

The Patriots are finding out what their offense is capable of with the dual-threat quarterback and Newton likes where things are headed, but there's still a long way to go. If the offense is to hit another level, they'll need contributions from all their receivers.

"It's about answering the bell when your number's called," said Newton. "It doesn't matter who it is, we got to make sure we execute better."

Despite some positive perspectives after the loss, Newton was buying the fanfare but kept a long-range view.

"We're in Week 2," said Newton. "This is the NFL. We're 1-1. I wouldn't be overly jolly about our record or where we stand right now.