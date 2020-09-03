Unfiltered Notebook 9/3: White vital to Patriots offense

Webex Quotes of Note

Chase Winovich on teammate John Simon:

"John Simon is a bona fide expert at setting the edge. It's always cool playing with John because he's a great leader. His wisdom, he's absolutely brilliant when it comes to football. Secondly, he's one of the guys you have to respect as a fellow football player because he's a warrior. The dude goes out there and just battles, you can tell his toughness and desire to help the team win."

Jermaine Eluemunor on pushing himself this season:

"I feel like my first few years here I was kind of like 'I made it'. I got comfortable and that's one thing you can never do in the NFL is get comfortable. Things can change in the turn of a hand. Coming into the season, [I said] I'm not going to be comfortable I'm going to make sure I work as hard as I can and give everything I got, empty the tank out out there every single practice."

Shaq Mason on the ground game: