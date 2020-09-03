Unfiltered Notebook 9/3: White vital to Patriots offense

Official website of the New England Patriots

live
Patriots Premiere Thu Sep 03 | 06:59 PM - 08:00 PM
Belichick: 'Players have worked hard and improved a lot'

Belichick: 'Players have worked hard and improved a lot'

Unfiltered Notebook 9/1: Wise up to the challenge

Unfiltered Notebook 9/1: Wise up to the challenge

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Pass rush, WR, LB depth and roster decisions

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Pass rush, WR, LB depth and roster decisions

Roster Projection 1.0: Tracking our first 53

Roster Projection 1.0: Tracking our first 53

Do Your Life: Brian Hoyer

Do Your Life: Brian Hoyer

Unfiltered Notebook 8/31: J.C. Jackson just keeps improving

Unfiltered Notebook 8/31: J.C. Jackson just keeps improving

Depth Perception: Wide Receivers

Depth Perception: Wide Receivers

How Patriots are preparing to play during COVID-19

How Patriots are preparing to play during COVID-19

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 8/31

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 8/31

Training camp blogservations 8/30: Folk continues strong summer

Training camp blogservations 8/30: Folk continues strong summer

Unfiltered Notebook 8/30: Troy Brown guiding young returners

Unfiltered Notebook 8/30: Troy Brown guiding young returners

Patriots All Access: Getting Ready for Football

Patriots All Access: Getting Ready for Football

Unfiltered Notebook 8/28: 5 training camp takeaways, Michel's fast debut

Unfiltered Notebook 8/28: 5 training camp takeaways, Michel's fast debut

Training camp blogservations 8/28: Pats head inside to close things out

Training camp blogservations 8/28: Pats head inside to close things out

Coffee with the Coach: Belichick and Zo talk Training Camp

Coffee with the Coach: Belichick and Zo talk Training Camp

Training Camp Today: First In-Stadium Practice

Training Camp Today: First In-Stadium Practice

James White, Devin and Jason McCourty share thoughts in wake Kenosha shootings  

James White, Devin and Jason McCourty share thoughts in wake Kenosha shootings  

Unfiltered Notebook 8/27: BC's Burt living the dream with Patriots

Unfiltered Notebook 8/27: BC's Burt living the dream with Patriots

Transcripts: Devin McCourty, Jason McCourty and James White 8/27

Transcripts: Devin McCourty, Jason McCourty and James White 8/27

Training camp blogservations 8/27: Defense continues to set the pace

Training camp blogservations 8/27: Defense continues to set the pace

Camp-Cast 8/27: Day 14 Recap, Offense Makes Progress, Defense Wins the Day

Camp-Cast 8/27: Day 14 Recap, Offense Makes Progress, Defense Wins the Day

Cam Newton, Shaq Mason address shooting of Jacob Blake during media availability 

Cam Newton, Shaq Mason address shooting of Jacob Blake during media availability 

Newton: 'Every day is a new challenge'

Newton: 'Every day is a new challenge'

Training camp blogservations 8/26: Offense still finding its way

Training camp blogservations 8/26: Offense still finding its way

Unfiltered Notebook 8/26: Simon stepping up, Newton's playbook catch-up

Unfiltered Notebook 8/26: Simon stepping up, Newton's playbook catch-up

Unfiltered Notebook 9/3: White vital to Patriots offense

Sep 03, 2020 at 05:27 PM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

2500x1406-james-white-eja
Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots

Despite some significant turnover for the Patriots offense this season, one constant is running back James White. The now three-time offensive captain will be relied on more than ever in his seventh season in New England.

"It's been a little bit different not playing any preseason games and practicing against each other the entire camp," said White on Thursday. "Camp is always a grind. Obviously, you can't wait to go up against somebody else."

White is one of the most dynamic receiving backs in the NFL, averaging nearly 70 catches and 600 yards in his last four seasons, including career highs in 2018 in catches, yards and touchdowns as well has yards-per-rushing-attempt.

Though his numbers tailed off a bit in 2019, it was still the second-best statistical season of his career. White and his fellow running backs are locked in on the 2020 season by taking advantage of every moment in this summer.

"Each of these practices, walk-throughs, meetings are important to us all," said White. "We didn't have OTAs. You gotta make each and every second, each and every play count to build that team chemistry each and every day."

Fellow running back Rex Burkhead credited the veteran leaders for keeping everyone's focus in the right place.

"The leaders on the team have done a great job of keeping the energy up," said Burkhead. "Just understanding we're out there for a reason, we're growing together."

Bill Belichick has made sure to keep the heat turned up on his players. As tight ends coach Nick Caley pointed out on Wednesday, the heavy workload should have the team ready for their opener in just 10 days.

"Bill is going to challenge us," said White, "he tries to make it even harder than a game so when a game rolls around you don't bat an eye."

Together, the team has put their all into preparation under strange circumstances this season.

"We got a good group of guys trying to push each other, trying to make each other better so when next week rolls around we can put our best foot forward," said White.

Practice Report

After a day off on Wednesday the Patriots returned to the practice field on Thursday under rainy conditions. The team was in full pads as they're just 10 days away from the opening game of the season.

Returning to practice: David Andrews, Isaiah Wynn, J.C. Jackson

Limited: Jakobi Meyers (red jersey)

Absent during open portion: Gunner Olszewski (new), Scoota Harris (new), Tashaun Bower (new), Nick Thurman, Michael Barnett, Damien Harris, Beau Allen, Michael Jackson

Webex Quotes of Note

Chase Winovich on teammate John Simon:

"John Simon is a bona fide expert at setting the edge. It's always cool playing with John because he's a great leader. His wisdom, he's absolutely brilliant when it comes to football. Secondly, he's one of the guys you have to respect as a fellow football player because he's a warrior. The dude goes out there and just battles, you can tell his toughness and desire to help the team win."

Jermaine Eluemunor on pushing himself this season:

"I feel like my first few years here I was kind of like 'I made it'. I got comfortable and that's one thing you can never do in the NFL is get comfortable. Things can change in the turn of a hand. Coming into the season, [I said] I'm not going to be comfortable I'm going to make sure I work as hard as I can and give everything I got, empty the tank out out there every single practice."

Shaq Mason on the ground game:

"The running game is going to be the running game. We as five have to do our job to make the engine run. That's really all we can focus on, is doing what's called and just putting our foot best foot forward as a unit."

Related Content

Unfiltered Notebook 9/2: Pats coaches balance evaluation and preparation
news

Unfiltered Notebook 9/2: Pats coaches balance evaluation and preparation

The Patriots coaches are doing their best to quickly get their players ready for Week 1 without a preseason.
Unfiltered Notebook 9/1: Wise up to the challenge
news

Unfiltered Notebook 9/1: Wise up to the challenge

The fourth-year defensive lineman is bringing the energy on the defensive side with a strong training camp.
Unfiltered Notebook 8/31: J.C. Jackson just keeps improving
news

Unfiltered Notebook 8/31: J.C. Jackson just keeps improving

The third-year cornerback has only gotten better since his arrival, leaving his ceiling the only question.
Unfiltered Notebook 8/30: Troy Brown guiding young returners
news

Unfiltered Notebook 8/30: Troy Brown guiding young returners

The Patriots Hall of Famer hopes to pass along his knowledge to a new generation.
Unfiltered Notebook 8/28: 5 training camp takeaways, Michel's fast debut
news

Unfiltered Notebook 8/28: 5 training camp takeaways, Michel's fast debut

The Patriots concluded the training camp portion of their summer with an in-stadium session.
Unfiltered Notebook 8/27: BC's Burt living the dream with Patriots
news

Unfiltered Notebook 8/27: BC's Burt living the dream with Patriots

Massachusetts' own Jake Burt is grateful and thrilled for the opportunity to play for the team he grew up rooting for.
Unfiltered Notebook 8/26: Simon stepping up, Newton's playbook catch-up
news

Unfiltered Notebook 8/26: Simon stepping up, Newton's playbook catch-up

Patriots players continue to lean on each other as they prepare for a quickly-approaching regular season.
Unfiltered Notebook 8/25: Harris bringing his best
news

Unfiltered Notebook 8/25: Harris bringing his best

Second-year running back Damien Harris is having a strong training camp and could give the Patriots offense a fresh spark.
Unfiltered Notebook 8/24: Rookies trying to catch on
news

Unfiltered Notebook 8/24: Rookies trying to catch on

A trio of rookies checked in with the media for the first time since training camp began.
Unfiltered Notebook 8/23: Edelman has young receivers on right track
news

Unfiltered Notebook 8/23: Edelman has young receivers on right track

The veteran receiver is setting a good example for the young and new faces now surrounding him in the receiver room.
Unfiltered Notebook 8/22: Guy's dependability pays off, veteran kicker reportedly returning
news

Unfiltered Notebook 8/22: Guy's dependability pays off, veteran kicker reportedly returning

Saturday was a day off for the Patriots players but the team was still busy, reportedly giving a veteran a raise and juggling the bottom of the roster.

Latest News

Patriots Release Three Players

Patriots Release Three Players

Unfiltered Notebook 9/3: White vital to Patriots offense

Unfiltered Notebook 9/3: White vital to Patriots offense

Patriots announce 2020 captains

Patriots announce 2020 captains

Report: Cam Newton named Patriots starter

Report: Cam Newton named Patriots starter

Patriots News Blitz 9/3: Roster begins to take shape

Patriots News Blitz 9/3: Roster begins to take shape

Kraft Family, Patriots Foundation to Host Virtual Patriots Premiere Presented by Optum on September 3

Kraft Family, Patriots Foundation to Host Virtual Patriots Premiere Presented by Optum on September 3

Unfiltered Notebook 9/2: Pats coaches balance evaluation and preparation

Unfiltered Notebook 9/2: Pats coaches balance evaluation and preparation

Analysis: Kicking competition a close call

Analysis: Kicking competition a close call

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/2

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/2

After serving five years in Marine Corps, Paul Quessenberry chases NFL dream

After serving five years in Marine Corps, Paul Quessenberry chases NFL dream

Patriots News Blitz 9/2: Cutdown day fast approaching

Patriots News Blitz 9/2: Cutdown day fast approaching

Unfiltered Notebook 9/1: Wise up to the challenge

Unfiltered Notebook 9/1: Wise up to the challenge

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Pass rush, WR, LB depth and roster decisions

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Pass rush, WR, LB depth and roster decisions

Patriots News Blitz 9/1: Pats camp takeaway round-up

Patriots News Blitz 9/1: Pats camp takeaway round-up

Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer speak to on-going conversations about racism

Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer speak to on-going conversations about racism

Unfiltered Notebook 8/31: J.C. Jackson just keeps improving

Unfiltered Notebook 8/31: J.C. Jackson just keeps improving

Roster Projection 1.0: Tracking our first 53

Roster Projection 1.0: Tracking our first 53

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 8/31

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 8/31

Depth Perception: Wide Receivers

Depth Perception: Wide Receivers

Patriots News Blitz 8/31: Pats wrap training camp practices

Patriots News Blitz 8/31: Pats wrap training camp practices

Unfiltered Notebook 8/30: Troy Brown guiding young returners

Unfiltered Notebook 8/30: Troy Brown guiding young returners

Training camp blogservations 8/30: Folk continues strong summer

Training camp blogservations 8/30: Folk continues strong summer

Patriots Sign WR Andre Baccellia 

Patriots Sign WR Andre Baccellia 

Brandon Copeland poses challenge to media: hold each other accountable

Brandon Copeland poses challenge to media: hold each other accountable

Unfiltered Notebook 8/28: 5 training camp takeaways, Michel's fast debut

Unfiltered Notebook 8/28: 5 training camp takeaways, Michel's fast debut

Advertising