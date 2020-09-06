Unfiltered Notebook 9/6: Intensity rises as roster takes shape

After significant turnover on the edges of the defense, veterans Derek Rivers and John Simon are suddenly the most-veteran faces in the position group. Both vets have had different roads to this point -- Simon spent time with three different teams before landing with the Pats early in the 2018 season, while Rivers has battled injuries, seeing two of his first three season ending with knee injuries.

Now, both players will be counted on play the biggest roles of their careers, while also helping to fill a second-level leadership void. Rivers was grateful for what Simon has brought to the team.

"John's a great dude, a great vet" said Rivers after practice via Webex. "Straightforward is the best way to describe John, but he also has so much knowledge of how to play the game and how to play the position.

"I've learned so much from him, just having him come over here the last couple years, he's been such an asset to me and everybody in that locker room he's awesome."

Healthy and ready to go, Rivers was taking it all in, spurred on by a comment made by Devin McCourty during today's up-tempo practice.

"D-Mac said it today after practice, 'don't take it for granted, every day that you get to be here' and that's true," said Rivers. "So, it's just a blessing to still be around these guys playing football."

Rivers has played just six regular season games in his career, all coming in 2018 with a career-high of 24 snaps against the Bears. He'd also add 19 playoff snaps against the Chargers before being inactive for the final two post-season games.

But this season the opportunity to live up to the promise that made him a third-round pick will be there for the taking. Rivers could already see the intensity rising at practice.

"Whenever we go down to that [lower] field every day, even in camp, it's like a regular season practice," said Rivers. "I definitely feel the time crunch being a week away, so it was definitely heightened urgency and it was fun."

For Simon it still felt like training camp.

"I said it felt like preseason, not yet at least," said Simon on if the mood had shifted. "We're still working hard trying to stack these days together right now. Do everything we can to make sure we're prepared fully by next Sunday."