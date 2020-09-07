Unfiltered Notebook 9/7: Gilmore focused forward

The Patriots spent Labor Day working on the lower practice field, settling in after a weekend of roster moves and turning their focus to the Miami Dolphins, a team that got the best of New England in last year's regular season finale.

Though it seems a lifetime ago after the offseason we've just endured, it's hard not to remember the Week 17 defeat that cost the Patriots a bye week. While Stephon Gilmore acknowledged they would look at the film of the stinging loss, he was trying to turn the page to 2020.

"You know the good thing about football, every year starts over so you got a chance to prove yourself every year," said Gilmore on Monday afternoon via Webex. "This is the first game that you got an opportunity to go out there and prove yourself and I take that mindset each and every week, no matter what happened last year."

If the Patriots are to avoid losing to Ryan Fitzpatrick in back-to-back regular season matchups at Gillette Stadium, the secondary will be a critical component. Gilmore pointed out that Fitzpatrick isn't afraid to throw the ball and that could present opportunities for a secondary that saw their ball-hawking ways taper off last season after a white-hot start.

"I think he's a smart guy, seen a lot of football," said Gilmore of Fitzpatrick. "He's been in the league for a long time. He's a gunslinger, you know he's going to throw it no matter if someone's open, he's going to give his guys a chance to make a play on the ball."

Last year, Fitzpatrick threw for over 300 yards and when it came down to needing one final stop, the defense couldn't deliver. Gilmore will likely see DeVante Parker again, after Parker had eight catches for 137 yards in the Dolphin win, though Gilmore was quick to point out they had a number of talented receivers.

With Chan Gailey joining Fitzpatrick to face the Patriots with their third AFC East team together, New England can expect Miami to come out throwing. With their big receivers, the Patriots could choose to mix some of their matchups, incorporating more of defensive backs like JoeJuan Williams or Jonathan Jones.

"I think the end of the day, it's gonna come down to make the plays, tighter coverage and making sure we get the ball out, forcing more incompletions," said Jones on what corrections needed to be made.

There are plenty of unkowns heading into the season opener, but the Patriots veteran secondary should be one thing the team knows they can count on, even if it comes in a stadium without fans.