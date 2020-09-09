Unfiltered Notebook 9/9: Vets prepare rookies for opening day nerves

Matthew Slater still remembers the first game of his career. It was 2008 and the unheralded fifth-round pick made his debut for a Patriots team with expectations through the roof. But late in the first quarter Tom Brady was injured and lost for the season, putting an unfortunate damper on Slater's first game.

"I think for me it was very surreal to think that I was getting a chance to live out my childhood dream and play in the National Football League, something that I dreamed of for a very long time," said Slater after practice on his 35th birthday via WebEx. "You don't really think that dream's gonna come true, you don't know how it's gonna play out.

"I think the thing that I remember most about that day is Thomas getting hurt. Not the best way to start out my career but again I was really grateful."

The dream did come true for Slater and now, 12 years later he's one of the foundational leaders of this Patriots team and one who will be charged with leading a new generation of players into the first game of their career.

"I had an abundance of gratitude as I took the field that day I was also very very nervous unfortunately," said Slater with a grin. Veteran teammate Jason McCourty also acknowledged that nerves are a big factor in the first game of the season.

"There are some things we are going to have to figure out because we haven't had a test run," said McCourty, "I think for the rookies, stick to what you've been doing, stick to fundamentals

"I think that first game those nerves and those butterflies go in and add it with the fact that hey we haven't even played a preseason game."

The young players will be in good hands with leaders like the McCourty's and Slater, who wanted to make sure everyone realized how special this is.