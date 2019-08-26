Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Tight ends, Stidham's ceiling and prematurely nicknaming the defense

This embodies what can be so frustrating about the Patriots because they truly don't draft for need, they take players at the spots where they value them. Ultimately the value boils down to the fact that finding your punter for the next four-plus years is a better outcome than taking a tight end who might fizzle out immediately. In the fifth round it's already a huge crapshoot anyway and it looks like they found a punter who can will be not only flipping field position but is also able to contribute via kickoffs as well. Mike Dussault

Do you think the offense will use the TE considerably less this year as in the past? Especially since the WR group is starting to look so much stronger now with the return of Gordon, and how well some of the other WR's have looked in pre-season. I am also taking into account Ben Watson being suspended the first 4 games, will the Pats offense morph into a little to no TE offense and rely more on their Wide Outs? Dominick Violante

In 2018 the Patriots used a zero tight end package on just 2 percent of the snaps. Conversely they used 2 tight ends on just 9 percent of the snaps. That leaves close to 90 percent of the snaps with one tight end on the field, so while I don't think we can expect Ben Watson or Matt Lacosse or whomever else to be as involved in the offense as Gronk, it's not a position they will completely disregard from the offense. That said, are their five best receivers and running backs far better than their best tight end? Yes, it appears so.

Thanks for the continued insight from your team coverage. Now that roster cutdowns are near, I always wonder why the league might not expand the 53 man roster to something like 55. The reason would be that the violence of the game today results in many injuries, especially with the cautious nature of things like concussion protocol. A slightly larger roster to compensate just seems to make sense. I would assume that the game day active roster would also increase accordingly. Any real objections outside of a small financial impact for two extra players? Thanks. Ian Hayes

It's a good bet that if we go to 18 games, the roster will expand again. Like anything, it would have to be negotiated and the owners would have to commit to paying two more salaries along with expanding the cap to accommodate them. But there are plenty of reasons why it would make a lot of sense to add spots, including on what is now the 45-man gameday roster. Mike Dussault

Not a question, but a comment. Every great defense needs a nickname. I suggest The Swarm for this year's edition. It is how they often line up, how they play and even how they're coached.