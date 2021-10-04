Utah Jazz's Donovan Mitchell now a Matt Judon fan after funny Twitter exchange 

In only four games as a Patriot, Matt Judon has made his presence known. He's got 10 solo tackles already on the season and 4.5 sacks, including one against Tom Brady in primetime.

On Sunday night, he was a bright spot in the Patriots 19-17 loss to the Buccaneers, playing dominantly and garnering positive attention from people tuning in. Of course, not everyone who tuned into the much-anticipated game was a Patriots super fan who is tapped into the team week-to-week.

For many tuning into Sunday Night Football, it was likely the first time watching the Patriots play this season.

Enter Donovan Mitchell.