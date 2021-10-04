Official website of the New England Patriots

live
Patriots Monday (WEEI Simulcast) Mon Oct 04 | 08:55 AM - 03:30 PM

Mac Jones 10/3: "I think we're moving in the right direction"

Bill Belichick 10/3: "Just fell a little bit short"

Game Notes: Patriots defense holds Tampa Bay to 19 points

Game Observations: Maybe not a classic, but memorable nonetheless 

5 Keys from Patriots loss to Buccaneers

Patriots All Access: Buccaneers Preview

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Preview, Lawrence Guy One-on-One

Week 4: Patriots - Buccaneers Injury Report

Notebook: Pats locked and loaded for Buccaneers

J.J. Taylor ready if opportunity knocks

Player 1-on-1 with Devin McCourty

Press Pass: Ramping up for prime time matchup 

What They're Saying: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Notebook: Jones eyes potent Bucs defense

Belestrator: Breaking down the Buccaneers defense

Mac Jones 9/29: "It will be a great atmosphere"

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/29

Notebook: McDaniels on balancing Mac's development, Brady's return

Sights and Sounds: Week 3 vs New Orleans Saints

Patriots Mailbag: Brady, Bucs coming to Foxborough

Utah Jazz's Donovan Mitchell now a Matt Judon fan after funny Twitter exchange 

Oct 04, 2021 at 12:33 PM
writer-profile-angelique-new
Angelique Fiske

Lifestyle Editor

judon

In only four games as a Patriot, Matt Judon has made his presence known. He's got 10 solo tackles already on the season and 4.5 sacks, including one against Tom Brady in primetime.

On Sunday night, he was a bright spot in the Patriots 19-17 loss to the Buccaneers, playing dominantly and garnering positive attention from people tuning in. Of course, not everyone who tuned into the much-anticipated game was a Patriots super fan who is tapped into the team week-to-week.

For many tuning into Sunday Night Football, it was likely the first time watching the Patriots play this season.

Enter Donovan Mitchell.

The Utah Jazz guard took to Twitter during the game, and he was clearly impressed by Judon's play. One problem: he didn't know his name.

"Dude wit the red sleeves on the Pats came to play," he wrote.

After the game, Judon hilariously quote-tweeted the compliment, saying simply: "Thank you fam."

Mitchell may not have known Judon's name coming into Sunday Night Football, but one thing is for sure, he will never forget it now. With the way Judon has been playing, he converted Mitchell to a fan easily.

"Respect my guy. Became a fan solely off tonight," Mitchell wrote with a slew of emojis.

The whole exchange is peak Twitter and so pure. The Patriots player with red sleeves made a heck of a statement.

Related Content

news

Deatrich Wise Jr. to host annual block party at Mattapan Teen Center

The annual event is back on with the goal of shining a light on local businesses in Mattapan and encouraging healthy habits. 
news

So you're coming to Gillette Stadium for a Patriots game? Here is what to expect

From first-timers to seasoned veterans, here is everything you need to know before coming to a Patriots game. 
news

Illinois Pats fan returns to Gillette Stadium 10 years after Make-A-Wish

Aric Burklow first came to Gillette Stadium with Make-A-Wish in 2011. Ten years later and now cancer-free, he returned for the first time since. 
news

One last 'Let's go': Julian Edelman thanks organization, teammates, fans during halftime ceremony

During a halftime ceremony, the Patriots celebrated Julian Edelman, who retired earlier this year. 
news

'The world could use some more James Whites': Patriots praise captain after leaving game with injury 

Patriots react to losing James White to injury. 
news

Grit, loyal, for the fans: Patriots fans explain what Julian Edelman means to New England

Before the Patriots celebrated Julian Edelman at halftime, fans wearing his jersey were not hard to find. We talked to them to find out what it is they love about No. 11. 
news

'He's a brother': Julian Edelman, Matthew Slater reflect on times as roommates ahead of Sunday's halftime ceremony

Julian Edelman and Matthew Slater remember their time as roommates before Julian 
news

McCourtys launch Project Nigeria to help fight sickle cell disease in first international service project 

Devin and Jason McCourty are taking their efforts to 'Tackle Sickle Cell' international. 
news

Nick Folk reacts to record-breaking kicking streak

With three successful field goals on Sunday, Nick Folk set a new franchise record. 
news

Patriots react to Damien Harris's electric touchdown run

Damien Harris and his teammates react to his electric 26-yard touchdown run. 
news

Mac Jones shares how sideline breathing exercises help him keep his cool

In his weekly media availability, Mac Jones explained how focusing on breathing calms him in-game. 
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Buccaneers presented by CarMax

Utah Jazz's Donovan Mitchell now a Matt Judon fan after funny Twitter exchange 

Breaking down Patriots' red zone progress vs. Bucs

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/4

Deatrich Wise Jr. to host annual block party at Mattapan Teen Center

5 Keys from Patriots loss to Buccaneers

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Bill Belichick 10/4: "We can improve everywhere"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his press conference on Monday, October 4, 2021.

Press Pass: Players react to close loss

Patriots players Mac Jones, Matt Judon, Devin McCourty and others address the media following the week 4 defeat against the Tampa Bay Bucs on Sunday, October 03, 2021.

What Went Wrong: Patriots lose 19-17

Tamara Brown discusses the Patriots performance after their 19-17 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Bill Belichick 10/3: "Just fell a little bit short"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 17-19 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, October 3, 2021.

Matt Judon 10/3: "We'll continue to learn"

Patriots linebacker Matt Judon addresses the media on Sunday, October 03, 2021.

Jonathan Jones 10/3: "Everyone on this team fights for each other"

Patriots defensive back Jonathan Jones addresses the media on Sunday, October 03, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23

Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Richard Seymour will be held on Saturday, October 23. Robert Kraft selects long-time cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti as the first woman to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies remain free and open to the public.

Wilfork among 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame nominees

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced 122 modern-era nominees with a host of former Patriots players.

Long shot to long career: How Cardona became Patriots long snapper 

By his own admission, Joe Cardona was an unlikely college football player, let alone a professional one. So, how has he won the job as New England's long snapper for seven seasons, and how did he even get into long snapping in the first place?

A Langi story: Patriots LB's faith-filled life 

Surviving a horrific car accident is only one of Patriots linebacker Harvey Langi's many blessings.

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.
Advertising