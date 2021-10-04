Utah Jazz's Donovan Mitchell now a Matt Judon fan after funny Twitter exchange 

In only four games as a Patriot, Matt Judon has made his presence known. He's got 10 solo tackles already on the season and 4.5 sacks, including one against Tom Brady in primetime.
On Sunday night, he was a bright spot in the Patriots 19-17 loss to the Buccaneers, playing dominantly and garnering positive attention from people tuning in. Of course, not everyone who tuned into the much-anticipated game was a Patriots super fan who is tapped into the team week-to-week.
For many tuning into Sunday Night Football, it was likely the first time watching the Patriots play this season.
Enter Donovan Mitchell.
The Utah Jazz guard took to Twitter during the game, and he was clearly impressed by Judon's play. One problem: he didn't know his name.
"Dude wit the red sleeves on the Pats came to play," he wrote.
After the game, Judon hilariously quote-tweeted the compliment, saying simply: "Thank you fam."
Mitchell may not have known Judon's name coming into Sunday Night Football, but one thing is for sure, he will never forget it now. With the way Judon has been playing, he converted Mitchell to a fan easily.
"Respect my guy. Became a fan solely off tonight," Mitchell wrote with a slew of emojis.
The whole exchange is peak Twitter and so pure. The Patriots player with red sleeves made a heck of a statement.