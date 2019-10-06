Washington Postgame Quotes 10/6

WIDE RECEIVER TERRY McLAURIN

On what could be improved on offense:

"Just [minimizing] the negative plays, converting third downs and when we get in the red zone, we've got to score."

On if the Patriots presented any surprises on defense:

"They played a little less man than we anticipated. They played a lot more Cover-2, but either way we prepare for it all."

On whether there's anything particularly tough about the Patriots defense:

"I mean, they force you to drive it down the field. That's why they're the Patriots, that's why they haven't given up many touchdowns. Very well-coached. They tackle in the open field."

RUNNING BACK ADRIAN PETERSON

On if the offensive play-calling is working with the offensive personnel:

"I don't think that we really have established an identity over the past five weeks. That's just kind of my [outlook] on it."

On the culture difference between this team and his previous teams:

"I've never been 0-5. I'm sure there are some other guys on this team that haven't dealt with that before. I'm not going to backtrack on what I've said in the previous weeks because the talent is here, but obviously we're not getting it done. We need to try something different because we all know we haven't been successful here in the past five weeks. I don't know what more to say. You guys are watching the game too, what do you guys think?"

TACKLE DONALD PENN

On what changed after a quick start:

"A whole bunch, man. We've got to figure out how to be more consistent. I think another big thing is we've got to figure out is coming out in the second half strong, finish games off. It's bad though. We've got to learn and we've got to learn fast because we're getting tired of losing. 0-5 is not good. Some of the things we've got to get better – sustaining drives, starting faster, we've got to get the run game going. There's a lot of stuff we've got to work on, but we're going to keep working, man. It's tough right now, 0-5 sucks."

On whether the issues are mental or physical:

"It's a little bit of both. We're making good adjustments, we've got to go out there and execute. It's tough though because it's always like one person here, one person there. I had my share today, it's tough. We've got to be all together. So, it's working, it's just tough right now. We've been working hard during the week, everybody has been putting work in practice and stuff, and it's just tough when it's not showing on Sunday. But all we can do is keep working, man, that's all we can do is keep working. Keep staying positive and stay together, so that's what we're trying to do. We're trying to keep everybody together in this locker room and just keep going. We've got a long season ahead of us so that's the only positive we can look at, but 0-5 sucks."

On where things are breaking down on offense:

"I wish I could pinpoint it because if I could pinpoint it, it'd be fixed right now, you know what I mean? But I feel like we need to be a little more consistent in the run game. Coach is calling them, we just need to execute better and more often. And we need to stop with these penalties. I played for the Raiders and I thought the Raiders had an 'X' on their back when it came to penalties. But with Washington, it's totally different. It's ridiculous out there. I was getting mad at the refs out there. I explained to the ref, I said, 'it ain't you, man. We're just frustrated. These penalties keep happening. I know you've got to do your job.' I said, 'It's just frustration, so don't get mad at us if we're yelling at you all.' We're frustrated, so we've got to find a way to get it better. It's hard when you get a nice positive first down play, then you come in second down and get a penalty, and now you turn second and 5 into second and 15 or second and 20. It's tough, you know, we're always playing behind the sticks, so we've got to help ourselves better with all those penalties. We had a long run with [RB Adrian Peterson] and they called a penalty. I think AP might've took that to the house. Little stuff like that, that could've changed the game. We've just got to keep working. It's going to fall into place, I just wish it had fallen into place sooner before we go 0-5."

CORNERBACK JOSH NORMAN

On the positives from the game:

"I don't know where you get positives from a loss 7-33. Yeah, it [stinks]."

On what happened in the second half:

"I don't know. It got away from us. It just got away from us."

On team morale:

"No. It's tough, It's tough, it's tough, it's tough. [We] go to work every day, we practice hard, we come out here play hard, just can't catch breaks. We got players that [are] just really good. It's just sometimes things happen that [are] just not in our control. Yeah, it's tough."

On the coaching staff:

"That's not a question I can answer. That's dealing with up top. I'm not going to put myself in a situation and comment on that. That's got to deal with the people that's up at the top of the office who make those decisions. We just play the game. We try to play it to the best of our abilities."

On the feeling in the locker room:

"We [are] going to band together. That's all we got. [We] got nobody else that's for sure. Dig ourselves out of the hole that we put ourselves into. That's all we got. I think the teams we've been playing are really good teams. They've done a good job of scouting us and doing what they know necessary to get a W. We just have to be better in situations and critical moments to be able to help the football team in any way we can."

LINEBACKER RYAN KERRIGAN

On the success against the Patriots offensive line:

"I think we liked our matchups. I was happy with a lot of the pressure we were able to put on. We just allowed them to be too balanced in the second half. And that was kind of what went bad."

On struggles in the second half:

"It's tough because I feel like we come into the locker room for half time and we're like excited. We're like, 'Alright, let's go. We're playing well. Let's do it for 30 minutes.' I don't necessarily think it's a mentality. I just feel like we haven't executed well. It's just the little things each play that leads ultimately to them getting down the field on us."

On the idea of playing for Head Coach Jay Gruden's job:

"We can't concern ourselves with that. We got to try and find a way to win as players. We got to be better as players. That's our focus."

On staying focused at 0-5:

"We still know that we are professionals. We have a long season ahead. We still have 11 games left. Those games are going to be there no matter what our record is right now. So, we got to be ready to play those games."

On what can be improved:

"Usually, it's little things in terms of maybe a guy's not in the right place or a missed tackle. Those lead to big chunks plays that ultimately allow them to extend drives and move the ball pretty efficiently."

On sacking Patriots QB Tom Brady: