Watch all the Patriots highlights from the Texans game

View a collection of the best images from the Patriots regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on Sunday, December 13, 2015.
Official website of the New England Patriots
Fireside chat with Billie Jean King to headline "Equal Play" event honoring 50th anniversary of Title IX
Dec 13, 2015 at 01:25 PM
1 / 72
Aaron M. Sprecher/AP Images
2 / 72
Aaron M. Sprecher/AP Images
3 / 72
Aaron M. Sprecher/AP Images
4 / 72
David J. Phillip/AP Images
5 / 72
David J. Phillip/AP Images
6 / 72
David J. Phillip/AP Images
7 / 72
George Bridges/AP Images
8 / 72
9 / 72
10 / 72
11 / 72
David J. Phillip/AP Images
12 / 72
George Bridges/AP Images
13 / 72
14 / 72
George Bridges/AP Images
15 / 72
George Bridges/AP Images
16 / 72
17 / 72
David J. Phillip/AP Images
18 / 72
David J. Phillip/AP Images
19 / 72
David J. Phillip/AP Images
20 / 72
David J. Phillip/AP Images
21 / 72
David J. Phillip/AP Images
22 / 72
David J. Phillip/AP Images
23 / 72
David J. Phillip/AP Images
24 / 72
David J. Phillip/AP Images
25 / 72
George Bridges/AP Images
26 / 72
David J. Phillip/AP Images
27 / 72
David J. Phillip/AP Images
28 / 72
David J. Phillip/AP Images
29 / 72
David J. Phillip/AP Images
30 / 72
David J. Phillip/AP Images
31 / 72
George Bridges/AP Images
32 / 72
David J. Phillip/AP Images
33 / 72
David J. Phillip/AP Images
34 / 72
David J. Phillip/AP Images
35 / 72
David J. Phillip/AP Images
36 / 72
David J. Phillip/AP Images
37 / 72
38 / 72
39 / 72
40 / 72
41 / 72
42 / 72
43 / 72
44 / 72
45 / 72
46 / 72
47 / 72
48 / 72
George Bridges/AP Images
49 / 72
George Bridges/AP Images
50 / 72
George Bridges/AP Images
51 / 72
George Bridges/AP Images
52 / 72
David J. Phillip/AP Images
53 / 72
David J. Phillip/AP Images
54 / 72
David J. Phillip/AP Images
55 / 72
David J. Phillip/AP Images
56 / 72
David J. Phillip/AP Images
57 / 72
David J. Phillip/AP Images
58 / 72
George Bridges/AP Images
59 / 72
George Bridges/AP Images
60 / 72
George Bridges/AP Images
61 / 72
David J. Phillip/AP Images
62 / 72
David J. Phillip/AP Images
63 / 72
David J. Phillip/AP Images
64 / 72
David J. Phillip/AP Images
65 / 72
George Bridges/AP Images
66 / 72
George Bridges/AP Images
67 / 72
George Bridges/AP Images
68 / 72
David J. Phillip/AP Images
69 / 72
David J. Phillip/AP Images
70 / 72
David J. Phillip/AP Images
71 / 72
David J. Phillip/AP Images
72 / 72
David J. Phillip/AP Images
This Ad will close in 3
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.
Latest News
Presented by
Trending Video
Cody Davis hosts foster children and their families for an afternoon of video games
In honor of National Foster Child Month, Patriots defensive back Cody Davis hosted 65 local foster children and their families at Helix Gaming Center at Patriot Place for an afternoon of playing video games alongside Patriots players. The event was part of Cody's Gamers, a program that Davis created to provide memorable experiences for youth throughout the community.
In Case You Missed It
Presented by