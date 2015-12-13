Official website of the New England Patriots

Watch all the Patriots highlights from the Texans game

Watch all the New England Patriots highlights from their game against the Houston Texans on Sunday, December 14, 2015

Dec 13, 2015 at 01:25 PM
Game Day Photos: Patriots at Texans - Week 14

View a collection of the best images from the Patriots regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on Sunday, December 13, 2015.

A general view of NRG Stadium, the 50 yard line and the Houston Texans logo are seen prior to an NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
A general view of NRG Stadium, the 50 yard line and the Houston Texans logo are seen prior to an NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) arrives to the stadium prior to an NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) arrives to the stadium prior to an NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99), right, and linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (90) ham it up as they arrive to the stadium prior to an NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99), right, and linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (90) ham it up as they arrive to the stadium prior to an NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, right, talks with Houston Texans linebackers coach Mike Vrabel, left, before an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (David J. Phillip)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, right, talks with Houston Texans linebackers coach Mike Vrabel, left, before an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (David J. Phillip)

New England Patriots center David Andrews walks on the turf at NRG Stadium in his bare feet before an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (David J. Phillip)
New England Patriots center David Andrews walks on the turf at NRG Stadium in his bare feet before an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (David J. Phillip)

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski arrives at NRG Stadium before an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (David J. Phillip)
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski arrives at NRG Stadium before an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (David J. Phillip)

Hines Ward, from left, Cris Collinsworth and Bob Costas, right, sit on the pregame show set before an NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Houston Texans on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/George Bridges)
Hines Ward, from left, Cris Collinsworth and Bob Costas, right, sit on the pregame show set before an NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Houston Texans on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/George Bridges)

kdn_3921_0.jpg
kdn_3955.jpg
kdn_3932.jpg
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) before an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) before an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, center, talks with New England Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien, right, on the field during team warm ups before an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/George Bridges)
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, center, talks with New England Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien, right, on the field during team warm ups before an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/George Bridges)

kdn_3963.jpg
New England Patriots team owner Robert Kraft talks with a game official before an NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/George Bridges)
New England Patriots team owner Robert Kraft talks with a game official before an NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/George Bridges)

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) and Josh Boyce (82) participate in pre game warm ups before an NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/George Bridges)
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) and Josh Boyce (82) participate in pre game warm ups before an NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/George Bridges)

kdn_8234.jpg
New England Patriots team owner Robert Kraft, left, and Houston Texans team owner Bob McNair talk on the field before an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
New England Patriots team owner Robert Kraft, left, and Houston Texans team owner Bob McNair talk on the field before an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Houston Texans quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) and New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) greet before an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Houston Texans quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) and New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) greet before an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

The Houston Texans and New England Patriots watch the coin in the air during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
The Houston Texans and New England Patriots watch the coin in the air during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

New England Patriots defensive tackle Dominique Easley (99) celebrates after he sacked Houston Texans quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
New England Patriots defensive tackle Dominique Easley (99) celebrates after he sacked Houston Texans quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Houston Texans quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) is sacked by New England Patriots defensive tackle Dominique Easley (99) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Houston Texans quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) is sacked by New England Patriots defensive tackle Dominique Easley (99) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

New England Patriots' Tom Brady (12) hands the ball off to running back LeGarrette Blount (29) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
New England Patriots' Tom Brady (12) hands the ball off to running back LeGarrette Blount (29) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

New England Patriots wide receiver Josh Boyce (82) runs around Houston Texans outside linebacker John Simon (51) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
New England Patriots wide receiver Josh Boyce (82) runs around Houston Texans outside linebacker John Simon (51) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

New England Patriots wide receiver Keshawn Martin (82) celebrates with teammate Rob Gronkowski (87) after a touchdown catch during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
New England Patriots wide receiver Keshawn Martin (82) celebrates with teammate Rob Gronkowski (87) after a touchdown catch during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) is pulled down by Houston Texans outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus (59) after a catch during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/George Bridges)
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) is pulled down by Houston Texans outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus (59) after a catch during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/George Bridges)

Houston Texans quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) is sacked by New England Patriots defensive tackle Dominique Easley (99) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Houston Texans quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) is sacked by New England Patriots defensive tackle Dominique Easley (99) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

New England Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount (29) is stopped by Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
New England Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount (29) is stopped by Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

New England Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski (3) kicks a field goal against the Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
New England Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski (3) kicks a field goal against the Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

New England Patriots defensive end Jabaal Sheard (93) walks along the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
New England Patriots defensive end Jabaal Sheard (93) walks along the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) talks to a coach on the bench during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) talks to a coach on the bench during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Houston Texans cornerback Kareem Jackson (25) breaks up a pass intended for New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) before an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/George Bridges)
Houston Texans cornerback Kareem Jackson (25) breaks up a pass intended for New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) before an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/George Bridges)

New England Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount (29) is helped off the field after an injury during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
New England Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount (29) is helped off the field after an injury during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) catches a pass for a touchdown over Houston Texans strong safety Quintin Demps (27) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) catches a pass for a touchdown over Houston Texans strong safety Quintin Demps (27) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick talks with head linesman Tony Veteri (36) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick talks with head linesman Tony Veteri (36) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates with tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) after they connected on a pass for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates with tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) after they connected on a pass for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) celebrates with teammates New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) and New England Patriots tight end Michael Williams (85) after his touchdown catch during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) celebrates with teammates New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) and New England Patriots tight end Michael Williams (85) after his touchdown catch during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

kdn_4093.jpg
kdn_4109.jpg
kdn_8090_0.jpg
kdn_8318.jpg
kdn_8450.jpg
kdn_8484.jpg
kdn_8489.jpg
kdn_8490.jpg
kdn_8502.jpg
kdn_8506.jpg
kdn_8572.jpg
Houston Texans quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) is pressured by New England Patriots defensive end Jabaal Sheard (93) before an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/George Bridges)
Houston Texans quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) is pressured by New England Patriots defensive end Jabaal Sheard (93) before an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/George Bridges)

New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) escapes the grasp of Houston Texans strong safety Andre Hal (29) after making a catch during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/George Bridges)
New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) escapes the grasp of Houston Texans strong safety Andre Hal (29) after making a catch during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/George Bridges)

Officials talk with New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) on the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/George Bridges)
Officials talk with New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) on the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/George Bridges)

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) catches a pass for a touchdown over Houston Texans strong safety Quintin Demps (27) during the first hall of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/George Bridges)
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) catches a pass for a touchdown over Houston Texans strong safety Quintin Demps (27) during the first hall of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/George Bridges)

A member of the New England Patriots staff gives quarterback Tom Brady (12) a sip from a fluid container during the second half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
A member of the New England Patriots staff gives quarterback Tom Brady (12) a sip from a fluid container during the second half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

New England Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler (21) breaks up a pass intended for Houston Texans wide receiver Nate Washington (85) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
New England Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler (21) breaks up a pass intended for Houston Texans wide receiver Nate Washington (85) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

New England Patriots' Jabaal Sheard (93) checks on Dominique Easley, bottom after Easley suffered an unknown injury during the second half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
New England Patriots' Jabaal Sheard (93) checks on Dominique Easley, bottom after Easley suffered an unknown injury during the second half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

New England Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski (3) kicks an field goal under pressure from Houston Texans strong safety Kevin Johnson (30) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
New England Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski (3) kicks an field goal under pressure from Houston Texans strong safety Kevin Johnson (30) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

New England Patriots' Tom Brady (12) drops back from the line of scrimmage during the second half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
New England Patriots' Tom Brady (12) drops back from the line of scrimmage during the second half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick stands on the sideline watching play against the Houston Texans during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick stands on the sideline watching play against the Houston Texans during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

New England Patriots defensive end Akiem Hicks (72) celebrates after he sacked Houston Texans quarterback Brian Hoyer during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/George Bridges)
New England Patriots defensive end Akiem Hicks (72) celebrates after he sacked Houston Texans quarterback Brian Hoyer during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/George Bridges)

Houston Texans' Brian Hoyer (7) is sacked by New England Patriots' Jabaal Sheard (93) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/George Bridges)
Houston Texans' Brian Hoyer (7) is sacked by New England Patriots' Jabaal Sheard (93) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/George Bridges)

New England Patriots' Jabaal Sheard (93) sacks Houston Texans' Brian Hoyer (7) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/George Bridges)
New England Patriots' Jabaal Sheard (93) sacks Houston Texans' Brian Hoyer (7) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/George Bridges)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) and head coach Bill Belichick during talk by the team bench during the second half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) and head coach Bill Belichick during talk by the team bench during the second half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

New England Patriots' Akiem Hicks (72) celebrates sacking Houston Texans quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
New England Patriots' Akiem Hicks (72) celebrates sacking Houston Texans quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

New England Patriots' Keshawn Martin (82) fumbles a punt during the second half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. Houston recovered the ball. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
New England Patriots' Keshawn Martin (82) fumbles a punt during the second half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. Houston recovered the ball. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

New England Patriots' Alan Branch (97) and Akiem Hicks (72) celebrate after Hicks sacked Houston Texans' Brian Hoyer during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
New England Patriots' Alan Branch (97) and Akiem Hicks (72) celebrate after Hicks sacked Houston Texans' Brian Hoyer during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

New England Patriots cornerback Darryl Roberts (28) celebrates with teammates after he scores a touchdown against the Houston Texans during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/George Bridges)
New England Patriots cornerback Darryl Roberts (28) celebrates with teammates after he scores a touchdown against the Houston Texans during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/George Bridges)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) runs against the Houston Texans during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/George Bridges)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) runs against the Houston Texans during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/George Bridges)

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) runs around Houston Texans strong safety Andre Hal (29) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/George Bridges)
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) runs around Houston Texans strong safety Andre Hal (29) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/George Bridges)

Houston Texans' Vince Wilfork (75) and New England Patriots' Tom Brady (12) greet each other after their NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Houston Texans' Vince Wilfork (75) and New England Patriots' Tom Brady (12) greet each other after their NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick walks off the field after their NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick walks off the field after their NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) jogs off the field after their NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) jogs off the field after their NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

3d4c7352fc884d53ae06f0080daca6e9.jpg
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) talks to the media following an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) talks to the media following an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

FIRST QUARTER

Brady tosses it all the way cross field to Gronkowski

Amendola doesn't appreciate J.J. Watt bump

Brady finds Martin in the back of the endzone for a TD

Blount keeps on truck'n

SECOND QUARTER

Gronkowski snatches end zone fade for six

THIRD QUARTER

Bolden moves the pile for 5 yards

Butler makes big play to prevent TD

FOURTH QUARTER

Texans Brian Hoyer fumbles; recovered by Patriots

James White scores 2-yard TD

Brady hits Gronkowski over the middle for 34 yards

FULL HIGHLIGHTS

Week 14: Patriots vs. Texans Highlights

