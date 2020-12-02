Week 13: Patriots - Chargers Injury Report

Official website of the New England Patriots

The New England Patriots (5-6) and the Los Angeles Chargers (3-8) announce the following injuries and practice participation.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 2, 2020

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (5-6)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
LB Anfernee Jennings (illness)

LIMITED AVAILABILITY
LB Ja'Whaun Bentley (groin)
DL Adam Butler (shoulder)
DL Byron Cowart (back)
DB Kyle Dugger (toe)
K Nick Folk (back)
TE Ryan Izzo (hamstring, hand)
CB J.C. Jackson (hip)
G Shaq Mason (calf)
QB Cam Newton (abdomen)
WR Matthew Slater (knee)
RB J.J. Taylor (quadricep)

FULL AVAILABILITY
No Players Listed.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (3-8)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
DE Joey Bosa (shin)
CB Chris Harris Jr. (foot)
CB Casey Hayward Jr. (groin)
LB Denzel Perryman (back)
WR Joe Reed (ribs)
WR Mike Williams (not injury related)

LIMITED AVAILABILITY
RB Kalen Ballage (ankle)
T Bryan Bulaga (illness)
P Ty Long (right hip)
DE Uchenna Nwosu (chest)
G Trai Turner (ankle)

FULL AVAILABILITY
No Players Listed.

Bold indicates a change from the previous day's report.

PRACTICE PARTICIPATION
Did Not Participate in Practice
Limited Availability = Less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Full Availability = 100% of a player's normal repetitions

GAME STATUS DEFINITIONS:
Out = Player will not play
Doubtful = Unlikely to play
Questionable = Uncertain as to whether the player will play

