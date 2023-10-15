Official website of the New England Patriots

live
LIVE: 98.5 FM In-Game Radio Broadcast Sun Oct 15 | 03:55 PM - 07:10 PM

Inactive Analysis: Rookie QB Malik Cunningham Officially Active vs. Raiders as Primary Backup to Mac Jones

Week 6 Inactives: Patriots at Raiders

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Raiders

Analysis: Patriots Sign QB/WR Malik Cunningham to 53-Man Roster, Activate WR Tyquan Thornton in Series of Roster Moves

Patriots Make a Series of Transactions

Game Preview: Patriots at Raiders

PRO Predictions: Week 6 picks for Patriots at Raiders

10 to Watch: Patriots face familiar foes in Las Vegas

Patriots Gameplan: A Plan for the Patriots to Get Back on Track vs. the Raiders 

Unfiltered Roundtable: Raiders threats, x-factors and which Patriots must step up

In an unlikely friendship with Trent Brown, breast cancer survivor Adina Barnes realizes why they were 'supposed to meet' 

Tales From the Tailgate: Comedian Jonathon Gates

What They're Saying: Las Vegas Raiders

Belestrator: How to Stop Josh Jacobs and Devante Adams

Week 6 Injury Report: Patriots at Raiders

Patriots Offensive Coordinator Bill O'Brien Lays Out Plan to Improve the Offense

Patriots captain David Andrews opens up about mental health in conversation with Rob Ninkovich

NFL Notes: Time to 'start over' but where to begin?

Unfiltered Mailbag: Searching for answers at 1-4

Patriots host German men's national soccer team at Gillette Stadium ahead of international friendly vs. United States

Week 6 Inactives: Patriots at Raiders

The New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders announce the following inactive players ahead of their NFL Week 6 game on October 15, 2023. 

Oct 15, 2023 at 02:37 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots
16x9 (4)

The New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders announce the following inactive players ahead of their NFL Week 6 game on October 15, 2023.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS INACTIVES

Related Links

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

T Riley Reiff

WR Demario Douglas

G Cole Strange

QB Will Grier

WR Kayshon Boutte

QB Bailey Zappe

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS INACTIVES

T Justin Herron

WR Kristian Wilkerson

CB Nate Hobbs

SS Christopher Smith

OLB Amari Burney

DT Nesta Jade Silvera

QB Aidan O'Connell

Related Content

news

Week 5 Inactives: Patriots vs. Saints

The New England Patriots and New Orleans Saints announce the following inactive players ahead of their NFL Week 5 game on October 8, 2023. 
news

Week 4 Inactives: Patriots at Cowboys

The New England Patriots and Dallas Cowboys announce the following inactive players ahead of their NFL Week 4 game on October 1, 2023. 
news

Week 3 Inactives: Patriots at Jets

The New England Patriots and New York Jets announce the following inactive players ahead of their NFL Week 3 game on September 24, 2023. 
news

Week 2 Inactives: Patriots vs Dolphins

The New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins announce the following inactive players ahead of their NFL Week 2 game on Sunday, September 17, 2023.
news

Week 1 Inactives: Patriots vs Eagles

The New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles announce the following inactive players ahead of their NFL Week 1 game on Sunday, September 10, 2023.
news

Week 18 Inactives: Patriots at Bills

The New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills announce the following inactive players ahead of their NFL Week 18 game on Sunday, January 8, 2023.
news

Week 17 Inactives: Patriots vs. Dolphins

The New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins announce the following inactive players ahead of their NFL Week 17 game on Sunday, January 1, 2023.
news

Week 16 Inactives: Patriots vs. Bengals

The New England Patriots and Cincinnati Bengals announce the following inactive players ahead of their NFL Week 16 game on Saturday, December 24, 2022.
news

Week 15 Inactives: Patriots at Raiders

The New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders announce the following inactive players ahead of their NFL Week 15 game on Sunday, December 18, 2022.
news

Week 14 Inactives: Patriots at Cardinals

The New England Patriots and Arizona Cardinals announce the following inactive players ahead of their NFL Week 14 game on Monday, December 12, 2022.
news

Week 13 Inactives: Patriots vs. Bills

The New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills announce the following inactive players ahead of their NFL Week 13 game on Thursday, December 1, 2022.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Week 6 Inactives: Patriots at Raiders

Inactive Analysis: Rookie QB Malik Cunningham Officially Active vs. Raiders as Primary Backup to Mac Jones

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Raiders

Analysis: Patriots Sign QB/WR Malik Cunningham to 53-Man Roster, Activate WR Tyquan Thornton in Series of Roster Moves

Patriots Make a Series of Transactions

Game Preview: Patriots at Raiders

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots This Week: Las Vegas Raiders

On this edition of Patriots This Week, Bob Socci, Scott Zolak, and Levan Reid discuss the Patriots loss against the New Orleans Saints, and preview their week five matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Patriots All Access: Raiders Preview

On this edition of Patriots All Access, presented by GEICO, Dan Roche takes the pulse of the team as they face a rarely seen in these parts wave of adversity. We introduce you to comedian Jonathon Gates in our Tales from the Tailgate series, Rob Gronkowski is back in town making wishes come true, and which Pats-Raiders game is the most memorable? All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

One-on-One with Deatrich Wise

Steve Burton sits down with Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise to discuss how he motivates the team and what it will take to bounce back against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Tales From the Tailgate: Comedian Jonathon Gates

In the next episode of "Tales from the Tailgate" series, we introduce you to comedian Jonathon Gates, who has his tailgate visited by Patriots Hall of Fame Nominee Logan Mankins..

Bill Belichick 10/13: "We know them and they know us"

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Friday, October 13, 2023.

J.C. Jackson 10/13: "I'm ready to play this week"

Patriots defensive back J.C. Jackson addresses the media on Friday, October 13, 2023.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 

Patriots 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies to be Held at Noon on Saturday, Oct. 21

Induction ceremonies for Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia are free and open to the public.
Advertising