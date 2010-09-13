Welker a nominee for GMC Never say Never Moment of the Week

New England Patriots WR WES WELKER's return. Pittsburgh Steelers overtime victory. Arizona Cardinals WR STEVE BREASTON's forced fumble. These are the three finalists for the GMC NEVER SAY NEVER MOMENT OF THE WEEK for games played on September 9-13, the NFL announced today. The GMC NEVER SAY NEVER MOMENT OF THE WEEK is the best moment or play of the week that represents determination and perseverance.

Fans may vote for one of these three moments on NFL.com/gmc beginning immediately following Monday Night Football and ending on Friday at noon ET to determine the GMC NEVER SAY NEVER MOMENT OF THE WEEK. The winner will be announced Friday during NFL Network's "Around the League" show and then posted on NFL.com.

After the regular season, fans will have a chance to determine the GMC NEVER SAY NEVER MOMENT OF THE YEAR from among the 17 weekly winners. Fans can vote for the winner on NFL.com/gmc throughout the month of January.

A closer look at the nominees:

New England Patriots WR WES WELKER's Return Complete with Two-Touchdown Performance In his first game back from a season-ending injury followed by surgery, weeks earlier than many thought he would be able to return, wide receiver WES WELKER made a big impact with a team-high eight receptions for 64 yards and two touchdowns that helped the Patriots defeat the Cincinnati Bengals 38 24.

Pittsburgh Steelers Grind Out Overtime Victory Led by third-year quarterback DENNIS DIXON, making only the second start of his career, the Steelers remained strong and composed against the Atlanta Falcons for 60 minutes even after they failed to score a field goal to winit with 39 seconds left in regulation. Luckily for the Steelers, RB RASHARD MENDENHALL carried the load with a 50-yard touchdown run in overtime driving Pittsburgh to a 15-9 victory.

Arizona Cardinals WR STEVE BREASTON's Hustle Saves Would-Be Rams Touchdown Arizona Cardinals WR STEVE BREASTON's never-give-up attitude stopped the St. Louis Rams from scoring a game-changing touchdown on Sunday. In the middle of the third quarter, Rams DT CLIFTON RYAN scooped up a fumble by Cardinals QB DEREK ANDERSON and ran towards the end zone. But Breaston spotted the turnover from about 15 yards away, turned on the jets, and caught Ryan at the 5, stripping him and allowing Arizona to recover in the end zone for a touchback. The Cardinals used that momentum to deliver a 17-13 victory.