Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Postgame Show Mon Sep 11 - 05:30 PM | Tue Sep 12 - 11:55 AM

Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

After Further Review: Assessing the Patriots Offense, QB Mac Jones, and More from Sunday's Loss to the Eagles 

3 Promising Performances from Patriots Loss to Eagles

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Eagles in the Regular-Season Opener

5 Keys from Patriots opening loss to Eagles

Thank you, Tom Brady

Eagles vs. Patriots Highlights: NFL Week 1

Philadelphia Eagles Postgame Quotes 9/10

Game Notes: Mac Jones sets career highs in completions

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 9/10

Rhamondre Stevenson sprints 32 yards on a stellar screen pass play

Christian Gonzalez bags first career sack on corner blitz

Gesicki sprints down sideline for 17-yard catch and run late in fourth quarter

Can't-Miss Play: Peppers forces game-altering fumble vs. Hurts late in fourth quarter

Bourne's second TD comes thanks to some fancy footwork

Mac Jones pinpoints Kendrick Bourne for 19-yard TD connection

Mac Jones is masterfully accurate on 9-yard TD pass to Henry

JuJu Smith-Schuster gets incredibly open for 15-yard catch and run

Demario Douglas' second NFL catch goes for 23-yard gain

What They're Saying: Los Angeles Chargers

Find out what Los Angeles Chargers coaches and players are saying about their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.

Oct 26, 2017 at 06:24 AM
New England Patriots

Los Angeles Chargers coaches and players comment on their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.

On the Patriots...

"It's a good team. They're the defending champs. A lot of players there have won a lot of games, and coaches as well. It's a heck of a challenge for us."
- Quarterback Philip Rivers

"Very good organization. Very good team. They don't beat themselves. If you want to go in there and win you have to earn it."
- Head Coach Anthony Lynn

[wysifield-embeddedaudio|eid="607931"|type="embeddedaudio"|view_mode="full"]

On the Patriots defense...

'They want to make you earn every yard you get and take your best guys away. They make it hard to do what you like to do best."
- Quarterback Philip Rivers

"Very disciplined. Fundamentally sound. Play hard. They bend but they never break. They're playing good football right now."
- Head Coach Anthony Lynn

"Very sound defense. Any time you play a team that's been accustomed to winning and accustomed to winning championships you have to prepare to be mentally tough which they are. They're not going to beat themselves."
- Tight End Antonio Gates

[wysifield-embeddedaudio|eid="607926"|type="embeddedaudio"|view_mode="full"]

On Tom Brady...

"He's the G.O.A.T. He's seen every defense and every disguise you could possibly give him. We have a lot of respect for him, but at the same time we're going to prepare like they are any other team."
- Safety Jahleel Addae

On Rob Gronkowski...

"He's a beast. Big, physical and can go up and get the ball. Runs good routes. He has good size. He's everything you want in a tight end. Guys like him that's what you look for. If you think your the best then you want to match up against the best. So I am looking forward to that.
- Safety Jahleel Addae

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/11

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference at Gillette Stadium on Monday, September 11, 2023.
news

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 9/10

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and select players comment on their game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 10, 2023.
news

Philadelphia Eagles Postgame Quotes 9/10

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni and select players comment on their game against the New England Patriots on Sunday, September 10, 2023.
news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/8

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference at Gillette Stadium on Friday, September 8, 2023.
news

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 9/7

Read the full transcript from Patriots quarterback Mac Jones press conference on Thursday, September 7, 2023.
news

What They're Saying: Philadelphia Eagles

A look at what Philadelphia Eagles coaches and players are saying about their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.
news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/6

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, September 6, 2023.
news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/4

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference at Gillette Stadium on Monday, September 4, 2023.
news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 8/29

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference at Gillette Stadium on Tuesday, August 29, 2023.
news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 8/28

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Monday, August 28, 2023.
news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 8/26

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Saturday, August 26, 2023.
news

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 8/25

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and select players comment on their preseason game against the Tennessee Titans on Friday, August 25, 2023.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

After Further Review: Assessing the Patriots Offense, QB Mac Jones, and More from Sunday's Loss to the Eagles 

3 Promising Performances from Patriots Loss to Eagles

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Eagles in the Regular-Season Opener

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 9/10

5 Keys from Patriots opening loss to Eagles

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

Watch as Tom Brady is honored during a halftime ceremony during New England's game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Tom Brady reflects on an emotional return to Gillette Stadium

We caught up to Tom Brady after his halftime ceremony at Gillette Stadium on Sunday to get his reaction.

Bill Belichick 9/11: "We all just have to do a better job"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Monday, September 11, 20223.

Matthew Judon 9/10: "We know what our defense can do" 

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon addresses the media on Sunday, September 10, 2023.

Mac Jones 9/10: "Definitely felt like we fought hard"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media on Sunday, September 10, 2023.

David Andrews 9/10: "We've got to clean it up"

Patriots center David Andrews addresses the media on Sunday, September 10, 2023.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Flashback: Tom Brady's rookie diary from Training Camp 2000

During the summer of 2000, Tom Brady kept a diary chronicling his rookie training camp as he got his first taste of a league he would eventually dominate.

5 Burning Patriots Season-Opening Questions

With the arrival of Week 1, here are the biggest questions that need to be answered as the Patriots prepare to embark on the 2023 season.

Patriots to honor Tom Brady at Gillette Stadium at 2023 home opener

New England Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft announced a tribute to Tom Brady for the 2023 home opener at Gillette Stadium.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 

Patriots 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies to be Held at Noon on Saturday, Oct. 21

Induction ceremonies for Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia are free and open to the public.
Advertising