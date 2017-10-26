What They're Saying: Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers coaches and players comment on their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.

On the Patriots...

"It's a good team. They're the defending champs. A lot of players there have won a lot of games, and coaches as well. It's a heck of a challenge for us."

- Quarterback Philip Rivers

"Very good organization. Very good team. They don't beat themselves. If you want to go in there and win you have to earn it."

- Head Coach Anthony Lynn

[wysifield-embeddedaudio|eid="607931"|type="embeddedaudio"|view_mode="full"]

On the Patriots defense...

'They want to make you earn every yard you get and take your best guys away. They make it hard to do what you like to do best."

- Quarterback Philip Rivers

"Very disciplined. Fundamentally sound. Play hard. They bend but they never break. They're playing good football right now."

- Head Coach Anthony Lynn

"Very sound defense. Any time you play a team that's been accustomed to winning and accustomed to winning championships you have to prepare to be mentally tough which they are. They're not going to beat themselves."

- Tight End Antonio Gates

[wysifield-embeddedaudio|eid="607926"|type="embeddedaudio"|view_mode="full"]

On Tom Brady...

"He's the G.O.A.T. He's seen every defense and every disguise you could possibly give him. We have a lot of respect for him, but at the same time we're going to prepare like they are any other team."

- Safety Jahleel Addae

On Rob Gronkowski...