Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Postgame Show Mon Dec 05 - 06:00 PM | Tue Dec 06 - 11:55 AM

Patriots Unfiltered Mailbag: What are the Biggest Keys to the Patriots Making a Playoff Push Down the Stretch?

Patriots-Raiders moved out of Week 15 Sunday Night Football

Bill Belichick on WEEI 12/5: "We just have to play and coach more consistently"

Bill Belichick 12/2: "We need to keep working to improve"

Patriots This Week 12/2: Breaking down the loss to the Bills

After Further Review: Why Did the Patriots Offensive Game Plan Fall Short vs. the Bills on Thursday Night?

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Bills presented by CarMax

Can the Patriots get right in the desert?

Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Bills Week 13

5 Keys from Patriots loss to Bills on Thursday Night Football

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Bills on Thursday Night Football

Game Notes: Marcus Jones scores on 48-yard pass from Mac Jones on his first career offensive snap

Press Pass: Patriots lose divisional battle

Mac Jones 12/1: "Hats off to the Bills for playing a good game"

Bill Belichick 12/1: "Just couldn't do enough tonight"

Marcus Jones with a 48-yard touchdown catch from Mac Jones vs. Buffalo Bills

Josh Uche collapses pocket on Allen after LT Quessenberry falls down at snap

How to Watch/Listen: Bills at Patriots

Inactive Analysis: David Andrews, Trent Brown Active for the Patriots vs. Bills on Thursday Night

Week 13 Inactives: Patriots vs. Bills

What They're Saying: Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins coaches and players comment on their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.

Nov 23, 2017 at 01:00 AM
New England Patriots

Miami Dolphins coaches and players comment on their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.

On playing the Patriots...

"Obviously, you can't make mistakes against any team, especially a team like this in their stadium. You've just got to execute. You've got to be aggressive and play fast, but it's going to come down to executing and limiting you're mistakes. You've got to play a full 60-minute game. I know those are cliché answers, but those are the facts. There's no magic. You've just got to play a good, clean game and fight until the end."
- Quarterback Matt Moore

"We put ourselves in a situation where we've got to keep fighting out of. This is a must-win game for us coming up this weekend."
- Center Mike Pouncey

[wysifield-embeddedaudio|eid="618061"|type="embeddedaudio"|view_mode="full"]

On the Patriots defense...
"Competing against these guys as many times as I have, it seems like as the year goes on, they usually get better the longer the season goes."
- Head Coach Adam Gase

"I always have a high respect for continuity. When you stay in the same system and you do the same things, you keep your veteran core players together for a long time and then they obviously do a great job also; but I think the continuity is a huge thing. I don't know how many years I've been going up there but it feels like forever. It's been 20-something years and it's the same coach, it's the same defense, they still play with great leverage, they still (play) two-gap. Maybe they change a face. Maybe it's not (Willie) McGinest, but the next guy comes in and plays exactly the same way. It looks the same. He shoots his hands, puts his head on the right side, crosses faces. They just do a great job that way of having a system, recruiting to it or signing to it and then they obviously do a good job teaching it because they look the same. That's probably the highest compliment I could give someone. For a long period of time, you are … For 15-plus years now, they play very good defense and they're fundamentally really, really good."
- Offensive Coordinator Clyde Christensen

"You never know what you're going to get. They're going to do what they need to do to take away your best players and it could be the same calls as you played them the last time, it could be a completely different defense."
- Head Coach Adam Gase

On Tom Brady...

"It's always important to get up the middle and pressure (Tom) Brady because he likes to step up and go through his throws, progressions and make him comfortable. At the end of the day, it's on the collective defensive line to make pressures and make plays."
- Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh

* *[wysifield-embeddedaudio|eid="618066"|type="embeddedaudio"|view_mode="full"]

"He has found a way to get the ball out. I think he has been a little bit slower this year, watching the film last couple days; but he likes to get rid of the ball very quickly. It's our job up front to really get after him and make him feel uncomfortable. I know that's one of my particular goals in this particular week - touch him as much as I can, hit him as much as I can, push his own lineman into him as much as I can and go from there."
- Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh

"Going against Tom Brady, there's nothing easy about it. If you allow him to just sit back there and be comfortable and don't affect him in any way, obviously he's going to have a level of success. That comes in different ways. It comes with, again like everything, trying to get pressure as best we can, whether that's blitzing or getting our rush. He's seen it all, so you try to give him some different looks maybe and showing some things that he hasn't, just to give him half a pause and make him have to decipher something. I think making him uncomfortable isn't just from a rush standpoint. I think we've got to try to find a way to … I don't think he's going to get that rattled. I don't know that that's in his nature; but we have to do as much as we can to try to get him that much more uncertain, as much as we can."
- Defensive Coordinator Matt Burke

"It's a difficult task. When you have the experience he does and can see what he sees. He's been in the same offense for a really long time even though it's kind of evolved over the years. He knows exactly where to go with the ball. If something breaks down, he knows how to get rid of it quick and not putting their team in a poor position, field position wise, and down and distance. We have to have a lot of guys doing the right thing."
- Head Coach Adam Gase

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 12/2

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Friday, December 2, 2022.

news

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 12/1

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, quarterback Mac Jones and select players comment on their game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, December 1, 2022.

news

Buffalo Bills Postgame Quotes 12/1

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott, quarterback Josh Allen and select players comment on their game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, December 1, 2022.

news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/29

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Tuesday, November 29, 2022.

news

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 11/27

Read the full transcript from Patriots quarterback Mac Jones press conference on Sunday, November 27, 2022.

news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/27

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Sunday, November 27, 2022.

news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/25

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Friday, November 25, 2022.

news

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 11/24

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and select players comment on their game against the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday, November 24, 2022.

news

Pool Report: Interview with NFL Senior VP of Officiating Walt Anderson

PFWA Pool Reporter Mike Reiss Interviews NFL Senior Vice President of Officiating Walt Anderson.

news

Minnesota Vikings Postgame Quotes 11/24

Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell and select players comment about their game against the New England Patriots on Thursday, November 24, 2022.

news

What They're Saying: Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell and select players comment on their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.

news

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference

Read the full transcript from Patriots quarterback Mac Jones press conference on Tuesday, November 23, 2022.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Sign DB Quandre Mosely to the Practice Squad

Patriots-Raiders moved out of Week 15 Sunday Night Football

Patriots Unfiltered Mailbag: What are the Biggest Keys to the Patriots Making a Playoff Push Down the Stretch?

After Further Review: Why Did the Patriots Offensive Game Plan Fall Short vs. the Bills on Thursday Night?

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 12/2

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Bills presented by CarMax

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Troy Brown on Marcus Jones 12/5: "He's continued to earn his right to be out on the field"

Patriots wide receivers and kickoff returners coach Troy Brown addresses the media on Monday, December 5, 2022.

Steve Belichick 12/5: "It's important to have good rush integrity every single week"

Patriots linebackers coach Steve Belichick addresses the media on Monday, December 5, 2022.

Cameron Achord 12/5: "You never want to put too much on someone's plate"

Patriots special teams coordinator Cameron Achord addresses the media on Monday, December 5, 2022.

Bill Belichick 12/2: "We need to keep working to improve"

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his press conference on Friday, December 2, 2022.

Mac Jones 12/1: "Hats off to the Bills for playing a good game"

Patriots Quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media during his postgame press conference at Gillette Stadium on Thursday, December 1, 2022.

Matthew Judon 12/1: "We have to focus, come back and be ready"

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon addresses the media during his postgame press conference at Gillette Stadium on Thursday, December 1, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

NFL launches reimagined Pro Bowl Games for 2023

Voting has opened for the NFL's new-look 2023 Pro Bowl format that will feature skills challenges and the first ever AFC vs. NFC 7-on-7 flag football games.

A Guide to Modern Football Analytics for Beginners

Ever get confused about the new stat in an article you read? Here's an explanation of what the metrics mean.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Vince Wilfork Becomes 32nd Member of the Patriots Hall of Fame

The two-time Super Bowl champion was officially inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday.

Advertising