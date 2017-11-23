What They're Saying: Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins coaches and players comment on their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.

On playing the Patriots...

"Obviously, you can't make mistakes against any team, especially a team like this in their stadium. You've just got to execute. You've got to be aggressive and play fast, but it's going to come down to executing and limiting you're mistakes. You've got to play a full 60-minute game. I know those are cliché answers, but those are the facts. There's no magic. You've just got to play a good, clean game and fight until the end."

- Quarterback Matt Moore

"We put ourselves in a situation where we've got to keep fighting out of. This is a must-win game for us coming up this weekend."

- Center Mike Pouncey

On the Patriots defense...

"Competing against these guys as many times as I have, it seems like as the year goes on, they usually get better the longer the season goes."

- Head Coach Adam Gase

"I always have a high respect for continuity. When you stay in the same system and you do the same things, you keep your veteran core players together for a long time and then they obviously do a great job also; but I think the continuity is a huge thing. I don't know how many years I've been going up there but it feels like forever. It's been 20-something years and it's the same coach, it's the same defense, they still play with great leverage, they still (play) two-gap. Maybe they change a face. Maybe it's not (Willie) McGinest, but the next guy comes in and plays exactly the same way. It looks the same. He shoots his hands, puts his head on the right side, crosses faces. They just do a great job that way of having a system, recruiting to it or signing to it and then they obviously do a good job teaching it because they look the same. That's probably the highest compliment I could give someone. For a long period of time, you are … For 15-plus years now, they play very good defense and they're fundamentally really, really good."

- Offensive Coordinator Clyde Christensen

"You never know what you're going to get. They're going to do what they need to do to take away your best players and it could be the same calls as you played them the last time, it could be a completely different defense."

- Head Coach Adam Gase

On Tom Brady...

"It's always important to get up the middle and pressure (Tom) Brady because he likes to step up and go through his throws, progressions and make him comfortable. At the end of the day, it's on the collective defensive line to make pressures and make plays."

- Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh

"He has found a way to get the ball out. I think he has been a little bit slower this year, watching the film last couple days; but he likes to get rid of the ball very quickly. It's our job up front to really get after him and make him feel uncomfortable. I know that's one of my particular goals in this particular week - touch him as much as I can, hit him as much as I can, push his own lineman into him as much as I can and go from there."

- Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh

"Going against Tom Brady, there's nothing easy about it. If you allow him to just sit back there and be comfortable and don't affect him in any way, obviously he's going to have a level of success. That comes in different ways. It comes with, again like everything, trying to get pressure as best we can, whether that's blitzing or getting our rush. He's seen it all, so you try to give him some different looks maybe and showing some things that he hasn't, just to give him half a pause and make him have to decipher something. I think making him uncomfortable isn't just from a rush standpoint. I think we've got to try to find a way to … I don't think he's going to get that rattled. I don't know that that's in his nature; but we have to do as much as we can to try to get him that much more uncertain, as much as we can."

- Defensive Coordinator Matt Burke