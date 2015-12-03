What They're Saying: Philadelphia Eagles

On preparing for the Patriots...

"We need to go out and play our best football and see what happens. Prepare right and play our best. That's the goal. We know what's going on in the division. We just have to take care of our business and not worry about anything else. I'm not worried about the locker room at all. We're in it together. We know we need to get a win."

- Eagles Linebacker Connor Barwin

[wysifield-embeddedaudio|eid="390886"|type="embeddedaudio"|view_mode="full"]On Tom Brady...

"He's everything you want in a quarterback. He's got repetitive accuracy. He's extremely tough. He's seen it all. ... He really runs the offense on the field. Checks plays. Checks protections. I think a lot of quarterbacks have the intelligent factor, but then to have the toughness he has, and the competitiveness he has and the accuracy he has separates him."

- Eagles Head Coach Chip Kelly

"The mindset is that we've got to try to outsmart Brady. He's unbelievably smart. He is the best quarterback I've ever seen in my era. All we can do is just study film, study him up and try to out-scheme him. ... For any team, if we can just hold up the receivers, the rush will get there. We just have to do our job on the outside and we just have to play better."

- Eagles Defensive Back Eric Rowe

On the Patriots secondary...

"I think there's some growth there. I think if you watch [Patriots CB] Malcolm Butler play, he started last year as an undrafted free agent, and obviously he had the play in the Super Bowl in terms of what he has done, but he has taken great strides as a corner. They have had him matched up in a couple of games against [Giants WR Odell] Beckham [Jr.] and against some of the really tough receivers they have faced and he's competitive, aggressive and has done a really nice job. And I think maybe their decisions to let guys go [was] because they felt like their depth provided them with somebody like that.

I think [Patriots CB] Logan Ryan on the other side is someone that has gone a really good job, and is another quality corner. And I think [Patriots DB Devin] McCourty may be one of the best free safeties in the league, so they have some quality depth. They may not be the name depth, but when you watch tape and you are evaluating players and you look at how Malcolm Butler is playing right now -- whether or not he has the premiere name with some of the top corners in the league, but he's playing like that right now."

- Eagles Head Coach Chip Kelly