Whigham posting career highs

For years Larry Whigham has made his mark making big plays on special teams. While he has continued to be a leader on special teams, the six-year veteran has been contributing more on defense than in previous seasons.

With four games left in the season, Whigham has already posted new career-high in total tackles (26), unassisted tackles (19) and sacks (3). In his five previous years, he had just two sacks, which both came in 1997.

Whigham got his third sack of the year last Sunday against Dallas. His sacks have totaled a net yardage loss of 28 yards for opposing teams.