With Hartwell in, Falcons release LB Draft

Report: Patriots sign Jabrill Peppers

Kraft sets high expectations for 2022 Patriots  

Patriots expected to hold joint training camp practices with Panthers

Patriots Mailbag: How will Pats' Free Agency approach tie into the Draft?

Trent Brown details how Dante Scarnecchia got 'best football' out of him

Belichick checks in from NFL owner's meetings on Free Agency, coaching changes and 2022 outlook

Do Your Job: The Scouting Department

Resetting Patriots Free Agency Week Three needs

Providence College fans flying to Sweet 16 on Patriots' AirKraft 2

Nick Folk discusses return to Patriots, why his 'sick mind' enjoys kicking in cold

Local prospects pursue NFL dream at Holy Cross Pro Day

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

2022 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Robert Kraft invites Maine brothers who steered school bus to safety to Patriots game

5 Takeaways from Drew Bledsoe's appearance on "Pats from the Past"

Return to Patriots was 'simple choice' for James White after difficult last two years

Plenty of questions remain after Trent Brown's return

Report: Trent Brown returns to Patriots on two-year deal

Get to know newest Patriots after Week 1 of NFL Free Agency

Patriots Sign Veteran WR Ty Montgomery

The Atlanta Falcons released linebacker Chris Draft, another in a series of moves to change the face of their defense.

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (April 1, 2005) -- The Atlanta Falcons released linebacker Chris Draft, another in a series of moves to change the face of their defense.

Since signing Edgerton Hartwell to a six-year contract on March 21, Falcons general manager Rich McKay sought to trade Draft, but he found no takers.

Draft started 31 of 33 games over the last two seasons. Under new defensive coordinator Ed Donatell, Draft played a diminished role for a unit that improved from last to 14th in the NFL, and led the league in sacks for the first time in franchise history.

The Falcons, who won the NFC South with an 11-5 record and advanced to the conference title game in their first season under head coach Jim Mora, released two starters -- nose tackle Ed Jasper and free safety Cory Hall -- on Feb. 28.

Four-time Pro Bowl selection Keith Brooking is the only returning starter at linebacker. Brooking plays the weak side. Hartwell, a starter the last three years in Baltimore alongside Ray Lewis, takes over at middle linebacker.

Demorrio Williams and Ike Reese are the two candidates to start on the strong side and replace Matt Stewart, who signed with Cleveland last month. Williams emerged as an excellent nickel linebacker as a rookie last year. Reese, who played his first seven years in Philadelphia, made the Pro Bowl on special teams, but the Falcons promised him a chance to compete for a starting job on defense.

Atlanta's defense will have new starters at both safety positions next season. Bryan Scott, who underwent arthroscopic shoulder surgery two weeks ago and could remain on the sidelines until the start of training camp, moves from strong safety to free safety.

Head coach Jim Mora lists Ronnie Heard as the starting strong safety, but McKay indicated the club may use a third- or fourth-round pick to fortify the position.

Keion Carpenter, who missed all of last season with a torn knee ligament, re-signed earlier this week and will back up Scott at free safety.

Draft's best season with Atlanta came in 2002, when he had 3½ sacks, two interceptions, two passes defensed and started six of 15 games. A former standout at Stanford, Draft played with Chicago in 1998 and San Francisco the following season.

Trending Video

Highlights from Patriots owner Robert Kraft's media availability

Patriots owner Robert Kraft addresses several off season topics in his media availability today.

Robert Kraft 3/29: "We have a lot of young players coming into their own"

Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft spoke with the media today on a variety of topics including his passion for the Patriots and the team's approach during the early portion of the team building season.

Debrief: Belichick Talks Coaching Changes at NFL Owners Meetings

Tamara Brown, Erik Scalavino, and Mike Dussault share their impressions on what Belichick and coaches from around the league had to say at the NFL's Annual Meeting in Palm Beach, FL.

Bill Belichick 3/28: "It's important that all our players get good coaching"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media at the NFL Coaches breakfast in Palm Beach, Florida on Monday, March 28, 2022.

Patriots All Access: Free Agency

In this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, go behind the scenes with the Patriots scouting department in Indianapolis for the NFL Scouting Combine. In addition, we discuss what the recent free agent signings and departures mean for the team, and Steve Burton sits down with Matthew Slater. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

One-on-One with Matthew Slater

Steve Burton sits down with Matthew Slater to discuss returning for another season to play with the Patriots. Slater also discusses why he takes it upon himself to share knowledge, experience and leadership with younger players.
