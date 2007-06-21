Young: Pacman has lost trust of team

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (June 21, 2007) -- If Vince Young is any indication, cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones may have used up the patience of his Tennessee Titans teammates.

Young was asked during a minicamp session June 21 if he was concerned about Jones, who's been told to turn himself in to Las Vegas authorities to face two felony charges.

"We love him a whole lot, but we feel like he don't care about us right now," Young said.

The quarterback said he hasn't talked to Jones, but echoed Jeff Fisher's comments that the charges are Jones' issue to handle.

Atlanta police have said they also want to question Jones as a witness to a shooting after a strip club fight on the morning of June 18.

Jones was suspended for the 2007 season in April by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. The pending charges in Las Vegas from a Feb. 19 fight at a strip club and triple-shooting that left a man paralyzed likely mean he won't be allowed an early return after the Titans' 10th game.

"He's got to stay out of trouble and watch his back out there," Young said.