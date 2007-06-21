 Skip to main content
Young: Pacman has lost trust of team

If Vince Young is any indication, cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones may have used up the patience of his Tennessee Titans teammates. Young was asked during a minicamp session June 21 if he was concerned about Jones, who's been told to turn himself in to Las Vegas authorities to face two felony charges.

Jun 21, 2007 at 04:00 AM

"We love him a whole lot, but we feel like he don't care about us right now," Young said.

The quarterback said he hasn't talked to Jones, but echoed Jeff Fisher's comments that the charges are Jones' issue to handle.

Atlanta police have said they also want to question Jones as a witness to a shooting after a strip club fight on the morning of June 18.

Jones was suspended for the 2007 season in April by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. The pending charges in Las Vegas from a Feb. 19 fight at a strip club and triple-shooting that left a man paralyzed likely mean he won't be allowed an early return after the Titans' 10th game.

"He's got to stay out of trouble and watch his back out there," Young said.

The Titans signed cornerback Nick Harper away from Indianapolis in March and signed veteran Kelly Herndon last week after his release by Seattle to help fill the void in the secondary left by Jones' suspension.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

