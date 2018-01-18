Official website of the New England Patriots

Zeroing In On The Jacksonville Jaguars

Zeroing In On The Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars coaches and players comment on their upcoming game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium for the AFC Championship.

Jan 18, 2018

Jan 18, 2018 at 06:26 AM
New England Patriots

Jacksonville Jaguars coaches and players comment on their upcoming game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium for the AFC Championship.

On the game...
"We have earned the right to be here. We have put a lot of time and effort in so this is an opportunity we feel like we deserve and we have prepared for. I can honestly say I expected to be here."
- Jaguars DL Calais Campbell

"It's not too hard not to look toward the Super Bowl when you see who you're going against. You're going against a team that demands all of your attention. It's nice to look ahead now, but when it's time to work we've got to work."
- Jaguars DT Abry Jones

"We just keep proving people wrong. No. 5 (QB Blake Bortles) keeps proving people wrong and we just keep going on and pounding period. It's just awesome to see and awesome to be a part of.  We're searching for respect and we want people to start respecting us."
- Jaguars DT Malik Jackson

On playing the Patriots...
"Their reputation is what it is. New England deserves all the credit they get. They've been doing it for years, since I was in middle school. You put that in perspective. At the same time, we have to realize you can't get involved in what's surrounding them. You just have to play your game. At the end of the day, all the hype and the hoopla doesn't matter once the ball is snapped. We're obviously excited, but we're focused. We have the biggest challenge that we've had all season, and this is the biggest game of our lives. It's do or die."
- Jaguars LB Myles Jack

"This team, outside of the New York Yankees, is probably the best dynasty that we've seen. I don't think I can come in here and give you guys any, 'Hey, if you do this you have a chance ... if you do this you have a chance.' You have to go and you have to execute. You're talking about a team that's probably the best execution team performance-wise on Sunday since 2001. It's going to come down to how we play on Sunday. We're going to have to play extremely well. It's going to be an unbelievable challenge for us."
- Jaguars Head Coach Doug Marrone.

"They say you have to beat the best to be the best so I can't wait to get out there and try."
- Jaguars DL Calais Campbell

"We've got a game in front of us, and they ain't no pushovers. We've got to give our 'A game.' We've got to focus on the task at hand and start thinking about the big man."
- Jaguars DT Marcell Dareus

On the Patriots offense...
"It's going to be such a great challenge for us, because it's not like there's one person you have to stop. All of their skill players are all good enough to win and beat you and it's just a matter of what they like matchup-wise. You can't say, 'Listen, we'll take this person out.' Everyone who's on that football field knows exactly what to do and is totally trusted and you can see that when they play. It's just a matter of what they see is their [best] matchup."
- Jaguars Head Coach Doug Marrone.

On Tom Brady...
"He's the greatest ever to play the game. It's going to be a big week for us. We have to be on our Ps and Qs and everybody has to be melded in together."
- Jaguars DE Yannick Ngakoue

