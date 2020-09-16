10 Patriots legends headline 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame nominations

The NFL announced the nominations for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2021 on Wednesday and plenty of Patriots legends are featured, including three first-timers.

Richard Seymour was a finalist last season and is once again nominated, as are his defensive teammates that he won three Super Bowls with, including Tedy Bruschi, Rodney Harrison and Willie McGinest. Running back Corey Dillon, who helped lead the Patriots to a title in Super Bowl 39, and Asante Samuel were also nominated.

The next generation of Patriots is also well-represented, as first time nominees Logan Mankins, Wes Welker and Jerod Mayo were added to the list of 130 former players to be considered for enshrinement. The trio bridged the gap between the first part of the dynasty and the second, and all were extremely productive players in their time in New England, though only Mayo was fortunate enough to win a championship with the Patriots.

Previous-era Patriots Drew Bledsoe and Ben Coates were also nominated, the duo formed one of the most devastating quarterback-tight end combinations and dominated defenses in the late-90's.