10 Patriots legends headline 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame nominations

Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Patriots Replay Wed Sep 16 | 02:00 PM - 11:59 PM
Sights and Sounds: Week 1 vs. Dolphins

Sights and Sounds: Week 1 vs. Dolphins

Belichick Breakdown: Top Plays against the Dolphins

Belichick Breakdown: Top Plays against the Dolphins

Locker Room Celebration Following the Win over the Dolphins

Locker Room Celebration Following the Win over the Dolphins

Game Preview: Patriots at Seahawks

Game Preview: Patriots at Seahawks

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Seahawks

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Seahawks

Week 2 NFL Notes: Cam gets it done

Week 2 NFL Notes: Cam gets it done

Belichick: 'I think that's an advantage to have some versatility defensively'

Belichick: 'I think that's an advantage to have some versatility defensively'

Newton on WEEI 9/14: 'I think I missed this victoriously sore feeling'

Newton on WEEI 9/14: 'I think I missed this victoriously sore feeling'

After Further Review: Fourth-quarter response keys Patriots win over Miami

After Further Review: Fourth-quarter response keys Patriots win over Miami

Belichick: 'Proud of the team's effort'

Belichick: 'Proud of the team's effort'

Postgame Press Pass: Patriots discuss the win over Miami

Postgame Press Pass: Patriots discuss the win over Miami

Hitting the ground running: Patriots churn out tough win over Miami

Hitting the ground running: Patriots churn out tough win over Miami

Game Observations: Newton, Patriots run away to first win of 2020

Game Observations: Newton, Patriots run away to first win of 2020

Newton 9/13: 'We have to keep building from this'

Newton 9/13: 'We have to keep building from this'

Game Notes: Patriots earn 35th Kickoff Weekend victory 

Game Notes: Patriots earn 35th Kickoff Weekend victory 

Belichick 9/13: 'Good to get the first win under your belt'

Belichick 9/13: 'Good to get the first win under your belt'

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 9/13

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 9/13

Full Patriots - Dolphins Game Highlights | Week 1

Full Patriots - Dolphins Game Highlights | Week 1

Unfiltered Notebook 9/11: Phillips brushes up on Pats defensive "canvas"

Unfiltered Notebook 9/11: Phillips brushes up on Pats defensive "canvas"

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Week 1 is here!

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Week 1 is here!

Patriots Fill Out Their Practice Squad Roster

Patriots Fill Out Their Practice Squad Roster

Analysis: 5 takeaways on Patriots initial 2020 roster

Analysis: 5 takeaways on Patriots initial 2020 roster

Unfiltered Notebook 9/6: Intensity rises as roster takes shape

Unfiltered Notebook 9/6: Intensity rises as roster takes shape

Patriots Release 24 Players

Patriots Release 24 Players

Unfiltered Notebook 9/4: Patriots prep for a whirlwind weekend

Unfiltered Notebook 9/4: Patriots prep for a whirlwind weekend

10 Patriots legends headline 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame nominations

Sep 16, 2020 at 04:06 PM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

2500x1406-mayo-mankins

The NFL announced the nominations for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2021 on Wednesday and plenty of Patriots legends are featured, including three first-timers.

Richard Seymour was a finalist last season and is once again nominated, as are his defensive teammates that he won three Super Bowls with, including Tedy Bruschi, Rodney Harrison and Willie McGinest. Running back Corey Dillon, who helped lead the Patriots to a title in Super Bowl 39, and Asante Samuel were also nominated.

The next generation of Patriots is also well-represented, as first time nominees Logan Mankins, Wes Welker and Jerod Mayo were added to the list of 130 former players to be considered for enshrinement. The trio bridged the gap between the first part of the dynasty and the second, and all were extremely productive players in their time in New England, though only Mayo was fortunate enough to win a championship with the Patriots.

Previous-era Patriots Drew Bledsoe and Ben Coates were also nominated, the duo formed one of the most devastating quarterback-tight end combinations and dominated defenses in the late-90's.

Other players that put up their Hall of Fame performances mostly for other NFL teams but also had a brief stop in New England near the end include Fred Taylor, Steven Jackson, Torry Holt, Brian Waters and John Lynch. Punter Jeff Feagles, who spent two years of a 22-year career in New England was also among the nominees.

Related Content

Week 2 NFL Notes: Cam gets it done
news

Week 2 NFL Notes: Cam gets it done

Cam Newton's Patriots debut was a huge success while Tom Brady's in Tampa didn't go nearly as well.
Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Post-Opener Reactions
news

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Post-Opener Reactions

Fans' questions answered in our weekly patriots.com mailbag.
Game Observations: Newton, Patriots run away to first win of 2020
news

Game Observations: Newton, Patriots run away to first win of 2020

The Patriots rode a strong debut from Cam Newton, en route to a 21-11 win over the Miami Dolphins in the 2020 season opener.
Hitting the ground running: Patriots churn out tough win over Miami
news

Hitting the ground running: Patriots churn out tough win over Miami

Analysis of New England's 2020 regular season opener from the press box at Gillette Stadium.
Inactives Analysis: Harry, Winovich will play; Stidham to sit out opener
news

Inactives Analysis: Harry, Winovich will play; Stidham to sit out opener

A rapid-reaction examination of who will and won't suit up for Week 1.
Keys to the Game presented by CarMax: Patriots kick off 2020 vs. Dolphins
news

Keys to the Game presented by CarMax: Patriots kick off 2020 vs. Dolphins

Mike Dussault breaks down what the Patriots have to do to get the season started with a win over their division rivals.
Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Week 1 is here!
news

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Week 1 is here!

Fan questions answered in this week's Patriots Unfiltered mailbag.
Week 1 NFL Notes: Youth movement is here
news

Week 1 NFL Notes: Youth movement is here

Our new weekly notebook feature kicks off with some thoughts about the youth movement sweeping the league.
Analysis: Breaking down Patriots initial 2020 practice squad
news

Analysis: Breaking down Patriots initial 2020 practice squad

The Patriots set their initial 16-man practice squad, with waiting reinforcements at some critical spots.
Analysis: 5 takeaways on Patriots initial 2020 roster
news

Analysis: 5 takeaways on Patriots initial 2020 roster

The Patriots got down to 53 players but there's still plenty of movement to come.
Patriots Roster Projection 2.0: Our final calls
news

Patriots Roster Projection 2.0: Our final calls

Plenty will change in the coming days, but for now we offer a look at the 53-man roster.

Latest News

Week 2: Patriots - Seahawks Injury Report

Week 2: Patriots - Seahawks Injury Report

Unfiltered Notebook 9/16: Taylor keeps undrafted rookie streak alive

Unfiltered Notebook 9/16: Taylor keeps undrafted rookie streak alive

Patriots Sign Two Players to the 53-Man Roster from the Practice Squad; Add Two Players to the Practice Squad

Patriots Sign Two Players to the 53-Man Roster from the Practice Squad; Add Two Players to the Practice Squad

10 Patriots legends headline 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame nominations

10 Patriots legends headline 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame nominations

Game Preview: Patriots at Seahawks

Game Preview: Patriots at Seahawks

Nicknames, fashion statements and more: What we learned from Cam Newton's WEEI interview

Nicknames, fashion statements and more: What we learned from Cam Newton's WEEI interview

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Seahawks

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Seahawks

Unfiltered Notebook 9/15: Patriots offense just getting warmed up

Unfiltered Notebook 9/15: Patriots offense just getting warmed up

Derek Rivers recovery journey, second career sack 'gratifying' for Patriots to see

Derek Rivers recovery journey, second career sack 'gratifying' for Patriots to see

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/15

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/15

Week 2 NFL Notes: Cam gets it done

Week 2 NFL Notes: Cam gets it done

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Post-Opener Reactions

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Post-Opener Reactions

Cam Newton pays tribute to Chadwick Boseman with 'Wakanda forever' celebration

Cam Newton pays tribute to Chadwick Boseman with 'Wakanda forever' celebration

Unfiltered Notebook 9/14: O-line gets things rolling

Unfiltered Notebook 9/14: O-line gets things rolling

Patriots describe 'different' atmosphere without fans at Gillette Stadium

Patriots describe 'different' atmosphere without fans at Gillette Stadium

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/14

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/14

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Dolphins presented by CarMax

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Dolphins presented by CarMax

After Further Review: Fourth-quarter response keys Patriots win over Miami

After Further Review: Fourth-quarter response keys Patriots win over Miami

Game Observations: Newton, Patriots run away to first win of 2020

Game Observations: Newton, Patriots run away to first win of 2020

Hitting the ground running: Patriots churn out tough win over Miami

Hitting the ground running: Patriots churn out tough win over Miami

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 9/13

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 9/13

Game Notes: Patriots earn 35th Kickoff Weekend victory 

Game Notes: Patriots earn 35th Kickoff Weekend victory 

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores stands on the field, during the second half at an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Ravens defeated the Dolphins 59-10. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Miami Dolphins Postgame Quotes 9/13

Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Dolphins Stats from Week 1

Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Dolphins Stats from Week 1

Inactives Analysis: Harry, Winovich will play; Stidham to sit out opener

Inactives Analysis: Harry, Winovich will play; Stidham to sit out opener

Advertising