10 Players to Watch: Patriots at Bills

Cole Beasley, WR: After grabbing just one catch in the first matchup and then missing the second, the Patriots haven't yet had to fully deal with the productive slot receiver, who tied a career-high with 82 catches this season. The Patriots have some matchup concerns in the slot, with Jalen Mills landing on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, though Myles Bryant did come off of the same list as well. Practice squad player D'Angelo Ross could be the next man up or even new re-acquisition Cre'Von LeBlanc, and those are both favorable matchups for Buffalo to attack. The more the Bills put multiple receivers on the field, the more it will stress the battered New England secondary.

Ed Oliver, DT: Oliver was a disruptive force against the Patriots in the second game, logging a sack and two quarterback hits, as he was a tone-setter for the Bills defensive line. With the Bills likely to force the Patriots to take to the air in the passing game, keeping Oliver out of the backfield will be an important task for the offensive line.