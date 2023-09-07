10 to Watch: Patriots face stiff opening test vs. Eagles

Containing Hurts

Where to start with Jalen Hurts is a question NFL defenses will be asking themselves a lot this year. The Patriots' veteran unit is the first one to get a crack at Hurts and his dual-threat ability to move the ball down the field. The Xs and Os debate rages as to how best to defend him. Play zone so he can't burn you on the ground! Play man or Brown and DeVonta Smith will eat you alive! There's no single easy answer. The Patriots will have to spin the dial, something they very much are comfortable with, but more importantly their defensive front will have to win the line of scrimmage and disrupt Hurts consistently from start to finish.

There isn't an airtight scheme to shut down this offense, it has to be done with effort and physicality, with upfield penetrators like Christian Barmore and Daniel Ekuale having the potential to be key contributors.

"They're a tough team to defend," Steve Belichick shared this week. "They have weapons all over the field. They do a really good job of attacking the whole field. Whether outside on the sideline, vertical shots down the field, whether there are outside throws or inside throws, they've got a lot of good players and I think the scheme suits those guys well, starting with the quarterback, but all the skill players too. They make you defend a lot of space."

In Philadelphia, Nick Sirianni told the media this week he was preparing his offense for the unexpected against the Patriots gameplan defense.

"My experience has been that when you've had success on offense, you have to be ready for the unexpected," Sirianni said. "You have to be ready for things that they didn't put on tape. And so, what you're trying to do in walkthroughs specifically is recreate that as much as you can. Hey, what stops this play? Well, this can stop it, this can stop it, this can stop it, whatever it is.