16 quarterbacks under the most pressure in 2019

New England's soon-to-be 42-year-old starting quarterback reported to the Patriots' mandatory mini-camp in Foxboro on Tuesday in an upbeat mood with a spring in his step, beginning his formal preparation for the defense of a record sixth Super Bowl championship. Ah, but this just in, Tom Brady is the exception, not the rule around the rest of the NFL when it comes to quarterbacks being in their happy comfort zone.

Quarterback is the most-pressurized position in football and there's never any shortage of urgency facing QB1s as a new season looms. It's a Not For Long type of league and last year at this time, plenty of passers entered 2018 with fluid starting situations and deliver-or-else backdrops to their seasons. Not all of them managed to produce under pressure.

Last June, Tyrod Taylor was still No. 1 in Cleveland, Miami continued to be Ryan Tannehill's team, Baltimore had yet to end the Joe Flacco era, Blake Bortles was newly rewarded in Jacksonville, Case Keenum was the just-arrived starter in Denver, Alex Smith was taking over in Washington and Josh Rosen was the rookie heir apparent in Arizona.

Then circumstances conspired to change all of those starting situations in time, reshuffling a good bit of the deck around the league at the game's most pivotal position. And so it goes, and likely will again in 2019. In today's NFL, the only constant seems to be change at quarterback.